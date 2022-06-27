Louth GAA Division 2 reports

DUNDALK GAELS 1-11

YOUNG IRELANDS 0-4

Dundalk Gaels maintained their impressive run of form as they recorded a comfortable win over town rivals Young Irelands at the Ramparts on Saturday evening.

Once again Dylan McKeown led the line superbly for the hosts as he finished with nine points to his name to ensure Gaels remain five points clear at the top of the table.

Despite their unbeaten run in the league, Gaels got off to a slow start as Young Irelands had three points on the board inside 10 minutes through Ruairí Kelly (2) and Jordan O’Donoghue, with McKeown replying twice.

However, when McKeown levelled on 12 minutes, there was no looking back and with the help of scores from Mark Hanna and David McComish, along with another four from McKeown, the hosts led by 0-9 to 0-3 at half-time.

Gaels were rarely troubled in a low-scoring second half as a further point from McKeown was followed by a Thomas Kavanagh goal on 55 minutes.

Dermot Mone claimed the only point for the visitors in the second half as the Ramparts men eased home.

GAELS: Adrian Rafferty; Mark Hanna 0-1, Oisín Murray, Paul McCrave; David McComish 0-1, Andrew Curley, Kyle Rafferty; Seán Murray, Jordan Keating; Luke Murray, Seán McCann, Barry Watters; Chris Sweeney, Dylan McKeown 0-9, Thomas O’Connell. Subs: Ryan Coleman for McCann, Thomas Kavanagh 1-0 for Sweeney.

IRELANDS: Fergal Sheekey; Robert Farrell, Ciarán Murray, Conn O’Donoghue; Dermot Mone 0-1, Derek Maguire, Peter McStravick; Peter Nxon, Oisín McCarthy; Ruairí Kelly 0-2, Liam McStravick, Dean Maguire; Jordan O’Donoghue 0-1, Cian O’Donoghue, Cian O Naraigh. Subs: Brendan Prendergast for McStravick, Aaron Fee for Farrell, Alan Hanks for O Naraigh.

REFEREE: Cormac Reilly (St Nicholas).

OLIVER PLUNKETT’S 4-6

ROCHE EMMETS 3-15

Roche got back to winning ways when they proved too strong for Oliver Plunkett’s in Drogheda on Saturday night.

The victory moves the Faughart side back into the top six, while Plunkett’s remain rooted to the bottom of the table with just three points from their 10 outings.

The visitors were always on top in this game and were rewarded with scores from Barry O’Hare, Gerard Browne, James McArdle and Glen Stewart, only for Plunkett’s to keep in touch with a goal from Kristian Nolan.

However, just before the break, James McDonnell dealt the visitors a major blow when he found the net, on the rebound after Mark Byrne’s cracking shot rattled the post, to see his team lead by 1-10 to 1-3 at the interval.

It got worse for the visitors seconds after the restart as Shane Byrne added another goal to effectively kill any hopes of Plunkett’s revival despite the Emmets forward receiving his marching orders on 38 minutes.

The Drogheda men did add two goals through sub Luke Haggans but Roche made sure of the win with a third goal from O’Hare at the end of the third quarter.

PLUNKETT’S: Colum Duffy; Ricky Bateson, Davy McTeggart, Barry Reynolds; Adam Lambe 0-2, David Lambe, Cillian Smith; Stephen Keeley 0-1, Cian Brady; Kristian Nolan 1-1, Niall Murtagh, Conor Haggans; Andy Morgan, Cian Matthews 0-2, Aaron Donnelly. Subs: Dean Carolan 1-0 for Morgan, Luke Haggans 2-0 for Donnelly, Seán Rice for Murtagh, Andy Morgan for Reynolds, Aaron Donnelly for Matthews.

ROCHE: Evin Quigley; Dermot Carthy, David Quigley, Harry O’Connell; Seán Dawe, James McDonnell 1-0, Aidan Grant; Glen Stewart 0-1, James McArdle 0-1; Gerard Browne 0-2, Barry O’Hare 1-7, Caoimhín Reilly; Kevin Callaghan 0-2, Shane Byrne 1-0, Mark Byrne 0-2. Subs: David O’Connell for Callaghan, Andrew Carroll for Grant, Jack McKay for McArdle, Mikey McCourt for Reilly, Adam McKay for Carthy.

REFEREE: Paul Finnegan (St Patrick’s).

NAOMH FIONNBARRA 0-3

KILKERLEY EMMETS 1-14

Kilkerley Emmets made it three wins in a row on Friday night away in John Markey Park.

A scoreless first half from Naomh Fionnbarra was not expected, considering the hosts beat O’Connell’s a couple of nights earlier. Perhaps the flatness was down to a lack of recovery time but Kilkerley, and Fionn Cumiskey, especially were in no mood for sentiment as the visitors led 0-9 to 0-0 at the break.

Replacement Aidan Corrigan piled on the misery with the only goal after Pádraig Butterly and Thomas McCreesh got the Barrs off the mark in the second half.

The win now extends Dessie Lennon’s side to a four match unbeaten streak while Stuart Reynolds side remain in the relegation play-off spot.

BARRS: Andy McCann; Hugh McGrane, Stephen Doyle, Cormac Reynolds; Conor Boyle, Colin McGrane, Pádraig Butterly 0-1; Kalum Regan, Matthew O'Reilly; Ciarán Markey, Conor Osborne, Máirtín Murphy; Ciarán Murphy, Jack Butterly, Thomas McCreesh 0-2. Subs: Colum Kierans for Doyle, Oisín Madden for Butterly, Ronan McCreesh for Murphy, Seánie Vaughan for McCreesh.

KILKERLEY: Rian Hand; Cormac Bellew, Cillian Mulligan, Conal Brady; Ewan McEnteggart 0-1, Eoghan Smyth, Fintan Brady 0-1; Aaron Crawford, James Fegan; Darren Geoghegan 0-1, Tadhg McEnaney 0- 2, Brian Brady; Fionn Cumiskey 0-6, Andrew McGuill, Cathal Bellew 0-2. Subs: Aidan Corrigan 1-0 for Mulligan, Conall Quinn for Crawford, Ultan McEnaney 0-1 for McGuill, Kyle Cotter for Cathal Bellew, Ciarán Clarke for T McEnaney.

REFEREE: David J McArdle (St Bride’s).

O’CONNELL’S 0-15

HUNTERSTOWN 7-17

Hunterstown moved into fourth place in the Division 2 league table when they had a very convincing victory over managerless O’Connell’s at the Grove on Saturday night.

The home side started well, landing the first three points from Cian Doyle and Robert Quigley (2). Jamie Ward got the visitors’ first point of the game but a point from Niall Conlon kept his side three in front after eight minutes.

The lead didn’t last long as a long ball found Ryan Burns and he scored the first goal of the game. Things did not get any better for the Bellingham side a minute later when Caolan McCabe got the second goal to make it 2-5 to 0-4 after 15 minutes.

Rovers continued to dominate and added goals from Burns, David Carroll and James Rodgers to take a commanding 5-10 to 0-6 lead into the break.

Quigley got the first point of the second half and Landy got the visitors first one just before Matthews got the first goal of the half and the sixth of the game for Rovers. Three in a row from Quigley got O’Connell’s into double figures but Hunterstown replied with 1-6 in the next 10 minutes with Shane Halpenny’s goal putting the seal on what was already a foregone conclusion.

O’CONNELL’S: Seán Connolly; Craig Sharkey, Emmet Byrne, Sam Shearman; Cian O’Dwyer, Conor Culligan, Liam Kiernan; Andrew Keenan 0-1, Ciarán O’Brien; Niall Conlon 0-1, Dean Stanfield, Cailum Woods; Bernard Osborne, Robert Quigley 0-11, Cian Doyle 0-2. Subs: Cian Geeney for Connolly, Alan McGovern for Woods, Tadgh Kearney for O’Dwyer, Dalton O’Brien for Keenan.

HUNTERSTOWN: Donovan Sheridan; Martin Lennon, Patrick Taaffe, Caolan McCabe 1-0; Alan Mathews, David Carroll 1-0, Tony McKenna; Jamie Ward 0-1, Mark Ward; David Finn, Alan Landy 0-2, Glen Mathews 1-2; James Rogers 1-2, Ryan Burns 2-8, Paul Carrie 0-1. Sub: Shane Halpenny 1-0 for J Ward.

REFEREE: Declan Dunne (John Mitchel’s).

O RAGHALLAIGHS 2-18

ST JOSEPH’S 1-12

O Raghallaighs maintained their push for promotion with a nine-point win over St Joseph’s at the Gaelic Grounds on Saturday night.

The O Raghallaighs opened the scoring after two minutes when Eoin Moore cut through to point, before Joe’s responded with an excellent, long-range point by Gabriel Bell to set the pattern for an open first half.

The first green flag of the game came on 11 minutes when a quickly taken free over Joes’ defence was collected by Emmet King to race through and hit a low shot to the net.

Joe’s hit back when Bell was taken down and Alan McKenna made no mistake from the penalty spot to leave O Raghallaighs leading by 1-5 to 1-4 at the end of the first quarter.

The home side had the better of the second quarter and a goal from John Moran saw them open up a 2-9 to 1-7 gap at the break.

The sides continued to trade points in the second half with Kyle McElroy and Eoin Moore among those on target for the Drogheda side. Although Jack Mulligan and Conall McCaul replied with points for Joe’s, they were unable to bridge the gap and O Raghallaighs ran out comfortable winners.

O RAGHALLAIGHS: Joe Flanagan; Jack Carr, Emmet King 1-0, James Morgan; Alan Doyle, Chris Smith, Joe Meehan 0-1; James Moonan, Ruairí Moore 0-3; Ewan Sweeney 0-1, Kyle McElroy 0-7, Danny Morgan; Eoin Moore 0-4. Ben Rogan 0-2, John Horan 1-0. Sub: Ben Smyth.

JOE’S: Jordan Mackin; Liam O’Leary, David Kieran, Stefan Potts; Conor Neary, Shane McQuillan, Gabriel Bell 0-1; Oisín McGuinness 0-2, Conall McCaul 0-3; Jack Mulligan 0-1, Craig Doherty 0-2, Cian Sheridan; Evan McEnteggart, Alan McKenna 1-3, Killian McDonald. Subs: Alan Quigley, Oisín McGinn, Michael Staunton, Aidan Shaw.

REFEREE: Aidan Shevlin (Stabannon Parnells).

ST KEVIN’S 3-10

CLAN NA GAEL 1-10

St Kevin’s have retained their grip on second place in Division 2 following a decisive home victory over Clan na Gael.

The visitors opened proceedings by finding the net thanks to an own goal before adding a point to take control of the game, only for Kevin’s to level courtesy of a goal from Adam Cromwell and points by TJ Doheny and Lee Crosbie.

Although the hosts were facing into the wind, they continued to push forward and added a second goal from Cameron Maher along with another Doheny point.

Clans also enjoyed good possession going forward and with Gavin Gaffey, Mark McGeown and Robbie Curran on target, they went in at the break level at 2-3 to 1-6.

With the wind in their favour, the Philipstown men took little time in taking advantage, half-back Karl Martin opened the purple patch with a point, quickly followed by a goal by Doheny, a point from Adam Cromwell and a Lee Crosbie free.

Clans could only match four second half points in reply as the hosts cruised to victory with scores from Martin, Tom Matthews, Crosbie and Doheny.

KEVIN’S: Danny Crosbie; Dylan Maher, Finbarr Lynch, Shane Meade; Karl Martin 0-1, Cameron Maher 1-0, Eoin McKenna 0-1; Evan Maher, Seánie Crosbie; Adam Cromwell 1-1, TJ Doheny 1-3, Keelan Maher; Patrick Clarke, Lee Crosbie 0-3, Tom Matthews 0-1.

CLANS: Seán Smyth; Brian McDonnell, Gerard Curran, Ian Carr; Paul Crewe, John Byrne, Conall McKeever; Robbie Curran 0-2, Conor Noonan 0-1; Tiarnan Weldon, Gavin Gaffey 0-3, Mark Newell; Seán O’Hanlon 0-2, Shane Carroll, Mark McGeown 0-2. Subs: Craig Long for Carroll, Conor Smith for Weldon, Shay Coleman for Newell.

REFEREE: Cathal Sweeney (Stabannon Parnells).