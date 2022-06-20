Louth GAA Division 2 reports

ROCHE EMMETS 1-9

DUNDALK GAELS 1-11

A gutsy second half display saw Dundalk Gaels leave Roche with a two-point victory on Friday evening.

It was the visitors who settled well in the first half and Seán Murray kicked the first score of the game after three minutes followed by another by Dylan McKeown.

Roche came alive as an attacking threat and hit the front after three points in a two-minute burst from Shane Byrne, Caoimhín Reilly and Gerard Browne.

Murray drew the teams level but again Roche enjoyed a good spell with points from Barry O’Hare and Shane Byrne before a Kevin Callaghan goal had them five points ahead.

However, the Dundalk men responded to the challenge and found the net through a Thomas O’Connell penalty, along with points from O’Connell and McKeown, to make it 1-6 apiece at the break.

It was looking good for the hosts when O’Hare landed three points at the start of the second half to see his side lead by two, with McKeown replying for Gaels.

However, Roche failed to score for the remainder of the game as the Ramparts side gradually took control. Mark Hanna and McKeown levelled the affair once again before Hanna and O’Connell kicked the last two points of the half to secure victory.

ROCHE: Conor Burns; Harry O’Connell, David Quigley, Dermot Carthy; Seán Dawe, James McDonnell, Aidan Grant; Glen Stewart, James McArdle; Gerard Browne 0-1, Barry O’Hare 0-5, Caoimhín Reilly 0-1; Kevin Callaghan 1-0, Shane Byrne 0-2, Mark Byrne. Subs: David O’Connell for McArdle, Jack McKay for Callaghan, Mikey McCourt for Reilly, Dáire Reilly for M Byrne.

GAELS: Adrian Rafferty; Eamonn Kenny, Oisín Murray, Paul McCrave; David McComish, Andrew Curley; Kyle Rafferty; Seán Murray 0-2, Jordan Keating; Mark Hanna 0-2, Dylan McKeown 0-5, Tom Murphy; Jason Clarke, Thomas O'Connell 1-2, John O'Hare. Subs: Seán McCann for O'Hare, Luke Murray for Murphy, Ronan O'Callaghan for Rafferty.

REFEREE: Fr Derek Ryan (Sean O’Mahony’s).

YOUNG IRELANDS 0-9

ST KEVIN’S 0-11

St Kevin’s maintained their good run of form with a hard fought win in the Upper Marshes on Saturday evening.

In a very tight opening 15 minutes, the sides were level at two points apiece, before Young Irelands hit a purple patch and opened up a four-point lead with Cian O’Donoghue, Dermot Mone and Peter McStravick among their scorers.

However, the Philipstown side responded and Lee Crosbie kicked two fine points to cut the gap at the break with the hosts leading by 0-7 to 0-4.

Kevin’s opened the second half in flying form at points from Lee Crosbie (2), Evan Maher and TJ Doheny put Kevin’s into the lead for the first time in the game.

Young Irelands levelled but their cause wasn’t helped by the dismissal of Derek Maguire on 40 minutes. Kevin’s then kicked on again with three excellent points from Doheny, Lee Crosbie and Karl Martin to give them a three-point lead.

Young Irelands managed to get one back but Thomas MacNamee’s side held out for another win.

IRELANDS: Fergal Sheekey; Stephen Bellew, Robbie Farrell, Conn O’Donoghue; Mickey Mone, Derek Maguire, Cian O Naraigh; Peter Nixon, Oisín McCabe; Dean Maguire, Peter McStravick 0-2, Ruairí Kelly 0-1; Jordan O’Donoghue 0-1, Cian O’Donoghue 0-2, Dermot Mone 0-2. Subs: Brendan Prendergast for Farrell, Liam McStravick for Bellew, Jay O’Hagan for McCabe.

KEVIN’S: Danny Crosbie; Eoin McKenna, Finbarr Lynch, Shane Meade; Karl Martin 0-1, Cameron Maher, Darren McMullen; Evan Maher 0-1, Seánie Crosbie; Adam Cromwell, TJ Doheny 0-2, Keelan Maher; Patrick Clarke, Lee Crosbie 0-7, Tom Matthews. Sub: Paul Duff for Cromwell.

REFEREE: Stephen Murphy (Naomh Máirtín).

ST JOSEPH’S 2-11

OLIVER PLUNKETT’S 0-9

St Joseph’s gained a valuable two points in this bottom half of the table clash when they came through against Oliver Plunkett’s by eight points on Saturday evening at Cluskey Park.

Despite playing into the wind, it was Plunkett’s who had the better of the first 10 minutes with two early points. Their lead could have been greater except for a fine double penalty save from Jordan Mackin in Joes’ goal on five minutes.

Following good work by Cian Sheridan, it was Craig Doherty who fisted over Joes’ first point on nine minutes. The sides traded points with Doherty pointing again from distance to leave the Oliver Plunketts leading by 0-4 to 0-2 on 21 minutes.

Joe’s had the better of the scoring in the final 10 minutes of the half with three unanswered points from Conall McCaul, Oisín McGuinness and Oran McParland to lead by 0-5 to 0-4 at the break.

The game been decided in a six minute spell in that third quarter. Craig Doherty picked his spot and hit the net on 36 minutes and two minutes later he added a second.

JOE’S: Jordan Mackin; Lorcan McGeeney, Shane McQuillan, Stefan Potts; Liam O’Leary, David Kieran, Conor Neary 0-1; Oisín McGuinness 0-1, Thomas Smyth; Cian Sheridan, Dáire Smyth, Evan McEnteggart; Jack Barron 0-2; Conall McCaul 0-1, Craig Doherty 2-5. Subs: Oran McParland 0-1, Ben Mulligan, Oisín McGinn, Stephen Carron.

PLUNKETT’S: Stephen Beirth; Barry Reynolds, David McTaggart, Gary Keogh; David Lambe, Cillian Smith, Tiernan O’Donovan; Stephen Keeley 0-3, Conor Early 0-2; Kevin Keogh, Cian Brady 0-3, Conor Haggans 0-2; Seán Boyle, Cian Matthews 0-2, Niall Murtagh. Subs: Alan Shields for Keeley, Adam Lambe for K Keogh, Killian Nolan for C Haggans, Shaun Smith for S Boyle, Ricky Bateson for C Smith.

REFEREE: Paul Finnegan (St Patrick’s).

KILKERLEY EMMETS 0-23

O RAGHALLAIGHS 0-9

Tadhg McEnaney and Fionn Cumiskey were in devastating form for Kilkerley as they overturned O Raghallaighs at home on Saturday night.

The pair combined for all of Emmets’ 12 first half points. In response, Kyle McElroy and Ewan Sweeney found the target but it was double scores at the break, 0-12 to 0-6.

Cumiskey hit first after the break from a free followed by Brian and Fintan Brady points. The Brady brothers would add another point to complement further scores from the deadly duo.

KILKERLEY: Ultan McEnaney; Tadhg McKeown, Cormac Bellew, Conal Brady; Ewan McEnteggart, Eoghan Smyth, Fintan Brady 0-2; Aaron Crawford, James Fegan; Darren Geoghegan, Tadhg McEnaney 0-10, Brian Brady 0-2; Fionn Cumiskey 0-9, Andrew McGuill, Cathal Bellew. Subs: Aidan Corrigan for McGuill, Kyle Cotter for Cathal Bellew, Darren Litchfield for Cumiskey, James Bellew for T McEnaney.

O RAGHALLAIGHS: Rob Smith; Jack Carr, Emmet King, James Morgan; Ewan Sweeney 0-1, Chris Smith, Joe Meehan; James Moonan, Ruairí Moore 0-2; Cillian Curran, Kyle McElroy 0-2, Daniel Morgan; Eoin Moore 0-1, Ben Rogan 0-1, Connel Rice. Subs: Alan Doyle, Ciaran Reilly, Kevin Magee.

REFEREE: Paul Burke (Glen Emmets).

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS 1-9

CLAN NA GAEL 0-6

Hunterstown Rovers leapfrogged Clan na Gael with victory in Sunday’s Division 2 affair in mid-Louth.

The win hinged on James Rogers’ goal in the first half, which allowed Rovers to open up a slender lead in what was a tense and tight affair.

Ryan Burns returned to club action with four points, while Conall McKeever landed a brace for the visitors.

At half-time, it 1-3 to 0-5, with Rovers substitute Dean Burns converting two neat points after coming in to seal the triumph.

HUNTERSTOWN: Donovan Sheridan; Conor Reaburn, Paddy Taaffe, Martin Lennon; Cillian Taaffe, Daithi Carroll, Tony McKenna; Marc Ward, Ryan Ward; Glen Mathews 0-1, Paul Carrie, David Finn 0-1; Oisín McGee, Ryan Burns 0-4, James Rogers 1-1. Subs: Dean Burns 0-2, Jason Monaghan.

CLANS: Sean Smyth; Conor Smith, Donal Boyle, Brian McDonnell; Paul Crewe, Conor Noonan, John Byrne; Robbie Curran 0-2, Conall McKeever 0-2; Gavin Gaffey, Shane Carroll, Tiernan Weldon; Jason Cullen, Sean O’Hanlon 0-2, Gerard Curran. Subs: Mark McGeown for Cullen, Paul Martin for Boyle, Stephen Coleman for Gaffey.

REFEREE: Colin Halligan (Roche Emmets).