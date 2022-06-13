Louth GAA Division 2 reports

CLAN NA GAEL 1-9

YOUNG IRELANDS 1-6

Young Irelands lost ground on Dundalk Gaels at the top of Division 2 when they lost out to Clan na Gael in this local derby on Saturday evening.

Jason Cullen proved to be the match winner for the visitor to Páirc Éire Óg as he struck a late goal and point to see Clans come out on top.

The victory sees the Castetown men pick up a fourth win and in the process, dent Irelands’ title aspirations as they are now four points adrift of the league leaders with eight games played.

There wasn’t much between the sides at any stage in this game with the returning Peter McStravick opening the scoring, only for Robbie Curran to level after five minutes. Dermot Mone and Cullen were on the mark for their respective sides as they continued to trade scores before Gavin Gaffey had the final say of the half to send Clans in with a 0-5 to 0-4 lead at the break.

McStravick hit the net on 36 minutes to give his side the advantage and it was looking good when they remained a point clear at the end of the third-quarter. However, it was Clans who finished the stronger and Cullen’s equaliser on 49 minutes was followed by the decisive goal in the closing minutes of the game.

CLANS: Seán Smyth; Craig Callan, Donal Boyle, Brian McDonnell; Paul Crewe 0-1, Conor Noonan, John Byrne; Conall McKeever, Robbie Curran 0-2; Gavin Gaffey 0-1, Shane Carroll, Tiernan Weldon; Jason Cullen 1-4, Billy Smith 0-1, Seán O’Hanlon. Subs: Conor Smith for Gaffey, Mark Lee for Cullen.

IRELANDS: Fergal Sheekey; Stephen Bellew, Conn O’Donoghue, Robbie Farrell; Peter Nixon, Liam McStravick, Jamie Browne; James Prendergast, Oisín McCabe; Dean Maguire, Peter McStravick 1-2, Ruairí Kelly 0-1; Jordan O’Donoghue 0-1, Cian O’Donoghue, Dermot Mone 0-2.

REFEREE: Colm McCullough (N Fionnbarra).

ST KEVIN’S 2-8

ROCHE EMMETS 0-11

A strong first half showing by St Kevin’s laid the foundations for a three-point victory at home to Roche Emmets on Saturday evening.

Two goals from Tom Matthews proved decisive as the Philipstown men held off a second half comeback from the visitors.

Boosted by the return of Aaron Khan and TJ Doheny, Kevin’s were on the front foot from the outset.

Evan Maher opened the scoring for Kevin's, followed in short succession by Doheny and Lee Crosbie who scored a point apiece. Matthews scored an impressive two goals in the first half which gave the Philipstown men a commanding 2-7 to 0-4 lead at the break.

The second half was a different affair for the Philipstown men, with a minor head injury to Seánie Crosbie which took him out of action, and an impressive comeback from the Roche Emmets.

Led by the scoring of Kevin Callaghan and substitute Barry O’Hare, the Faughart men got themselves back into contention by adding seven to their tally.

The hosts managed just one second half point through Keelan Maher, but their first period efforts proved decisive as they held out for victory.

Roche’s comeback bid was hindered by the dismissal of David Quigley.

KEVIN’S: Danny Crosbie; Dylan Maher, Finbarr Lynch, Shane Meade; Karl Martin, Cameron Maher 0-3, Darren McMullan; Evan Maher 0-1, Seánie Crosbie; Keelan Maher 0-1, TJ Doheny 0-1, Eoin McKenna; Aaron Khan, Tom Matthews 2-1, Lee Crosbie 0-1. Subs: Conor Rogers for E Maher, Patrick Clarke for McKenna.

ROCHE: Evin Quigley; Adam McKay, Seán Dawe, Dermot Carthy; James McDonnell, Glen Stewart, Aidan Grant; James McArdle, David O’Connell; Gerard Browne, Eugene Murray, Jack McKay; Mark Byrne 0-1, Shane Byrne 0-1, Kevin Callaghan 0-5. Subs: Barry O’Hare 0-4 for Murray, David Quigley for O’Connell, Caoimhin Reilly for McKay, Harry O’Connell for McKay, Mikey McCourt for McArdle.

REFEREE: David Fedigan (Hunterstown).

OLIVER PLUNKETT’S 0-12

KILKERLEY EMMETS 0-16

Kilkerley Emmets picked up their second win of the campaign when they defeated fellow strugglers Oliver Plunkett’s in Mell on Saturday evening.

Tadhg McEnaney made his mark with nine points over the hour, while Fionn Cumiskey continued his fine run of form with another five scores.

The visitors came flying out of the blocks and opened the scoring through Cumiskey before McEnaney got off the mark, followed by an effort by Fintan Brady. McEnaney (2) and Cumiskey struck to put their side six points ahead.

Killian Nolan, Stephen Keeley and Niall Murtagh got Plunkett’s back in the game. McEnaney had points either side of efforts from Cillian Smith and Seán Boyle, while Cian Brady had the final say of the half to cut the gap to 0-8 to 0-6 at the break.

The second half saw McEnaney and Cumiskey stretch the lead for the visitors and although Conor Haggans replied for Plunkett’s, the lead was out to six when Ultan McEnaney landed Kilkerley’s final point.

Subs Nolan and Kevin Keogh kicked late points for the Drogheda men but Emmets held out for victory.

KILKERLEY: Rian Hand; Conall Brady, Darren Geoghegan, Cormac Bellew; Ewan McEnteggart, Eoghan Smyth, Aaron Crawford; James Fegan, Micheál McGeown; Brian Brady, Tadhg McEnaney 0-9, Shaun McElroy; Fionn Cumiskey 0-5, Cathal Bellew, Fintan Brady 0-1. Subs: Ultan McEnaney 0-1 for McElroy, Conall Quinn for McGeown, Fintan Coleman for Crawford.

PLUNKETT’S: Colm Duffy; Cillian Matthews, David McTaggert, Ricky Bateson; David Lambe, Gary Keogh, Cillian Smith 0-1; Stephen Keeley 0-1, Seán Boyle 0-1; Niall Murtagh 0-1, Cian Brady 0-2, Conor Haggans 0-1; Kristian Nolan 0-3, Cian Matthews, Barry Reynolds. Subs: Tiarnan O’Donovan for Bateson, Killian Nolan 0-1 for Murtagh, Stephen Beirth for Kristian Nolan, Kevin Keogh 0-1 for Haggans.

REFEREE: Robbie Purfield (Meath).

DUNDALK GAELS 1-9

ST JOSEPH’S 0-10

Dundalk Gaels continued their winning ways with a two-point win over manager-less St Joseph’s in the Ramparts on Wednesday night.

With Paddy White no longer in charge, after a player revolt the night before the ball was thrown-in, Anthony Keenan and Derek Mulligan took temporary reins but there would be no managerial bounce as John O’Hare’s goal would prove decisive on the night.

Points from Seán McCann and top-scorer Dylan McKeown made it 0-7 to 0-4 at half-time with Craig Doherty landing a brace in that opening period.

Despite Conall McCaul and Doherty again finding the range, Gaels found the net, O’Hare latching on to what seemed to be an illegal pass by Thomas O’Connell.

David Moloney made his injury return to land what would be the winner shortly after to make it 1-9 to 0-6.

Joe’s battled back and dominated the scoring in the final stages with four points in a row. Jack Mulligan and Alan Quigley added two points apiece. However, Gaels had done enough.

GAELS: Adrian Rafferty; Eamonn Kenny, Oisín Murray, Paul McCrave; David McComish, Andrew Curley, Kyle Rafferty; Luke Murray, Jordan Keating; Mark Hanna 0-2, Seán McCann 0-2, Dylan McKeown 0-3; Gary Shevlin, Thomas O'Connell 0-1, John O'Hare 1-0. Subs: David Moloney 0-1 for L Murray, Chris Sweeney for O'Hare, Seán Murray for O'Connell, Tom Murphy for McCrave.

ST JOSEPH’S: Jordan Mackin; Liam O’Leary, Ben Mulligan, Stefan Pots; Dáire McKernan, David Kieran, Conor Neary; Jack Mulligan 0-2, Oisín McGuinness 0-1; Craig Doherty 0-3, Daire Smyth, Cian Sheridan; Alan Quigley 0-3, Conall McCaul 0-1, Thomas Smyth. Subs: Jack MacNamee for Sheridan, Tomás Smyth for Barron.

REFEREE: Stephen Fitzpatrick (Clan na Gael).

O RAGHALLAIGHS 5-15

O’CONNELL’S 0-3

O Raghallaighs moved into second place in the Division 2 table after they inflicted a heavy defeat on O’Connell’s at the Gaelic Grounds on Saturday night.

Ben Rogan (2) and James Moonan added points before a Ruairí Moore shot came back off the post and John Horan fired the rebound to the net, as the tone was set early.

A Kyle McElroy point was followed by their second goal of the game from Rogan after good work by Barry Flanagan. McElroy got his second point of the game and a brace from Flanagan were the last scores of the half to leave the score at the break 2-7 to 0-1 in favour of the hosts – Robert Quigley on target for the Castlebellingham natives.

The second half continued much the same way of the first, McElroy landed the first two points of the half and Flanagan added another shortly after. Substitute Eoin Moore got the Drogheda side’s third and fourth goals of the game.

The visitors did get on the scoreboard in the second half with points from Cailum Woods and Bernard Osborne. But substitute Olan Walshe got the last score of the game, another goal for the Hoops.

O RAGHALLAIGHS: Joe Flanagan; Jack Carr, Emmet King, James Morgan; Ewan Sweeney, Chris Smith, Joe Meehan; James Moonan 0-1, Ruairí Moore; Cillian Curran, Kyle McElroy 0-5, Daniel Morgan; Barry Flanagan 0-4, Ben Rogan 1-3, John Horan 1-1. Subs: Olan Walshe 1-0 for Horan, Eoin Moore 2-1 for Curran, Dáire O’Rourke for Carr.

O’CONNELL’S: Seán Connolly; Liam Kiernan, Salem Rifaie, Sam Shearman; Cian O’Dwyer, Ciarán O’Brien, Cailum Woods 0-1; Andrew Keenan, Seán Cairns; Conor Culligan, Niall Conlon, Andrew Sharkey; Bernard Osborne 0-1, Robert Quigley 0-1, Cian Doyle. Subs Cathal O’Brien for Keenan, Craig Sharkey for O’Dwyer, Emmet Byrne for Kiernan, Tadgh Kearney for Doyle.

REFEREE: Gerard Corrigan (Mattock Rangers).

NAOMH FIONNBARRA 1-9

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS 2-13

Hunterstown bounced back from their loss before the break to run out seven point winners over Naomh Fionnbarra at John Markey Park, Ballygassan.

Played in windy conditions, the Hunterstown men led from pillar to post with 1-2 on the board in less than seven minutes. Alan Landy’s early goal was a regrettable one for the hosts but the Barrs got off the mark via a well-struck Padraig Butterly free.

The Togher men struck a goal from play through Ciarán Markey after a great team move to leave the minimum between the sides, 1-5 to 1-4, at the break.

The hosts started brightest in the second period with a lovely point from play by Matthew O'Reilly to level the scores. Hunterstown then hit four in a row over the next 12 minutes to take a commanding grip on the game.

Stuart Reynolds' side dug deep to hit three points in a row themselves but Hunterstown then hit another four on the trot, along with a late Ryan Ward goal, to ease themselves over the line.

BARRS: Andy McCann; Hugh McGrane, Stephen Doyle, Kalum Regan 0-1; Adam Hanratty, Colin McGrane, Pádraig Butterly 0-2; John Doyle, Matthew O'Reilly 0-1; Oisín Madden, Conor Osborne 0-2, Máirtín Murphy; Ciarán Murphy, Ciarán Markey 1-0, Hugh Osborne 0-3. Subs: Michael McArdle for Madden, Colum Kierans for C Murphy.

HUNTERSTOWN : Niall Carrie 0-2; Adam O’Reilly, Paddy Taaffe, Martin Lennon; Cillian Taaffe, Tony McKenna, Philip Trainor; Marc Ward, Ryan Ward 1-1; David Finn 0-1, Glen Mathews 0-2, Aaron Levins 0-1; James Rogers 0-4 (1f), Alan Landy 1-1, Paul Carrie. Subs: Oisín McGee, Conor Reaburn, Jason Monaghan.

REFEREE: Cathal O’Brien (Geraldines).