Louth GAA Division 2 reports

O’CONNELL’S 5-13 OLIVER PLUNKETT’S 2-10

O’Connells gained two vital league points when they had a big win over Oliver Plunkett’s at The Grove on Friday night.

The home side got off to a quick start, landing the first four points of the game from Robert Quigley, Cian Doyle and a brace from Niall Conlon. Cian Matthews got the visitors’ first point of the game and the sides shared the next two registers.

O’Connell’s got the following three points from Doyle, Quigley and Jackie Agnew and Plunkett’s goalkeeper Aaron Donnelly pulled off a great save from a shot by Agnew. Points from Matthews and Kristian Nolan reduced the lead to four and a Conlon free was the last point of the half to leave the score at the break 0-9 to 0-4.

Robbie Brodigan got the first point of the second half for the Drogheda side but O’Connell’s then hit two goals in a minute from Doyle – who gave a virtuoso display in the second period.

Two points from Quigley increased the lead to 12 but the visitors got their own green flag when a good save by O’Connell’s ’keeper Seán Connolly fell into the path of Tadhg O’Brien who finished to the net.

Conlon and Agnew added goals to help the hosts cruise home despite Plunkett’s claiming a consolation major through Stephen Beirth.

O’CONNELL’S: Seán Connolly; Liam Kiernan, Salem Rifaie, David Hoey; Cian O’Dwyer, Ciarán O’Brien, Cailum Woods; Andrew Keenan 0-1, Seán Cairns; Conor Culligan, Niall Conlon 1-5, Bernard Osborne; Jackie Agnew 1-1, Cian Doyle 2-2, Robert Quigley 1-4. Subs Craig Sharkey for Osbourne, Cathal O’Brien for Conlon, Dara McDonnell for Doyle, Brendan Saddlier for Kiernan, Dalton O’Brien for Cairns.

PLUNKETT’S: Aaron Donnelly; Cillian Matthews, David McTaggart, Josh Hynes; Tadhg O’Brien 1-0, Cillian Smith, Tiernan O’Donovan; Robbie Brodigan 0-2, Stephen Keely 0-2; Niall Murtagh, Seán Boyle, Conor Haggans; Kristian Nolan 0-2, Cian Matthews 0-2, Killian Nolan 0-1. Subs David Lambe 0-1 for Boyle, Stephen Beirth 1-0 for Murtagh.

REFEREE: Stephen Fitzpatrick (Clan na Gael).

YOUNG IRELANDS 0-13 HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS 0-8

Young Irelands cut the gap to Dundalk Gaels at the top of the table to two points thanks to this victory over Hunterstown Rovers at Páirc Éire Óg on Sunday afternoon.

Good scoring performances by Dermot Mone, Jordan O’Donoghue and Cathal Ferriter helped the Dundalk men record their fifth win of the campaign and keep the pressure on their town rivals.

Four first half points from Mone helped the hosts establish a five-point interval advantage, and despite the best efforts of Rovers in the second half, they managed to maintain that lead until the final whistle.

Oisín McCabe and Ferriter were also on target in the opening period as the Dundalk men built an 0-8 to 0-3 lead. Alan Landy, Jamie Ward and Glen Mathews kicked points for the visitors in reply.

Robert Farrell and Mone helped keep the Young Irelands ahead in the third quarter, but Rovers refused to give up and points from Dean Burns and Niall Carrie saw the gap down to just three points with six minutes remaining. However, the hosts wrapped up the win with late scores from Ferriter and Cian O’Donoghue.

IRELANDS: Fergal Sheekey; Stephen Bellew, Conn O’Donoghue, Robert Farrell 0-1; Aaron Fee, Peter Nixon, Jamie Browne; James Prendergast, Oisín McCabe 0-1; Dean Maguire, Cathal Ferriter 0-3, Dermot Mone 0-4; Jordan O’Donoghue 0-3, Cian O’Donoghue 0-1, Cian O Naraigh. Subs: Brendan Prendergast for Fee, Caolan McCabe for McCabe, Leon Duffy for J Prendergast.

HUNTERSTOWN: Niall Carrie 0-1; Cillian Taaffe, Patrick Taaffe, Adam O’Reilly; Conor Reaburn, Dáithí Carroll, Caolan McCabe; Ryan Ward, Jamie Ward 0-1; James Rogers, Glen Mathews 0-4, Brendan Lennon; Colm Murphy, Alan Landy 0-1, Paul Carrie. Sub: Dean Burns 0-1.

REFEREE: Paul Kneel (Hunterstown Rovers).

KILKERLEY EMMETS 0-15 DUNDALK GAELS 1-12

Late points from Fionn Cumiskey and Cathal Bellew saw Kilkerley Emmets claim a share of the spoils at home to Dundalk Gaels on Sunday afternoon.

The results sees the visitors drop their first point of the campaign and means that their lead at the top is now down to two points.

The game began with a Cumiskey point but Gaels hit the front soon after when Thomas O’Connell scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot.

Kilkerley hit back with points from Kieran Murtagh, Cathal Bellew and Fintan Murtagh, but Luke Murray, Seán McCann and Dylan McKeown were on target at the opposite end to cut the gap to 0-9 to 1-5 at the break.

The hosts missed two goal chances in the opening half and another just after the restart, and it looked as if they might be made pay a heavy price. McKeown brought his tally to six points, while Shevlin was also on target to see their side lead by two entering the closing stages.

However, they were unable to hold on as Cumiskey and Bellew struck late to secure a draw.

KILKERLEY: Rian Hand; Tadhg McKeown, Cillian Mulligan, Cormac Bellew; Ewan McEnteggart, Kieran Murtagh 0-1, Aaron Crawford; James Fegan 0-1, Micheal McGeown; Darren Geoghegan, Brian Brady, Shaun McElroy; Fionn Cumiskey 0-6, Cathal Bellew 0-4, Fintan Brady 0-2. Subs: Ciarán Clarke for McElroy, Aidan Corrigan for McGeown, Conal Quinn for Mulligan, Conor Quigley 0-1 for Geoghegan.

DUNDALK GAELS: Adrian Rafferty; James Lynch, Oisín Murray, Paul McCrave; Mark Hanna, Andrew Curley, Kyle Rafferty; Jordan Keating, Luke Murray 0-1; Aaron Culligan, Sean McCann 0-1, Jason Clarke 0-1; Ryan Coleman, Dylan McKeown 0-6, Thomas O'Connell 1-2. Sub: D Shevlin 0-1.

REFEREE: Stephen Murphy (Naomh Máirtín).

ST KEVIN’S 0-13 ST JOSEPH’S 0-7

St Kevin’s consolidated their position in the top half of the Division 2 table as they proved too strong for St Joseph’s at Cluskey Park on Sunday afternoon.

Joe’s opened the scoring when Conall Smyth was on target following good work by Conor Neary. Points from Lee Crosbie and Tom Matthews had Kevin’s ahead, with Conall Smyth equalising for Joe’s on eight minutes.

Kevin’s took control of the game through their dominance of the midfield exchanges, with free-takers Cameron Matthews and Lee Crosbie adding three points from placed balls. A Joe’s goal chance was well-blocked for a 45 that Alan McKenna converted on 23 minutes as the visitors led by 0-6 to 0-3 at the break.

The Philipstown duo of Lee Crosbie and Seánie Crosbie opened the second half with two pointed frees with Joes’ response being an excellent long-range point from Jack Mulligan. The hosts hit a purple patch with three points from Alan McKenna, Craig Doherty and Jack Mulligan to leave just two between the sides at the end of the third quarter, 0-9 to 0-7.

In the final quarter, Kevin’s regained control and hit two excellent points from Karl Martin and Patrick Clarke. Lee Crosbie closed out the game with the two final points to leave Kevin’s deserving winners.

KEVIN’S: Danny Crosbie; Dylan Maher, Finbarr Lynch, Eoin McKenna; Karl Martin 0-1, Cameron Maher 0-2, Darren McMullan; Brian Callaghan, Evan Maher; Patrick Clarke 0-1, Lee Crosbie 0-6, Keelan Maher; Paul Duff 0-1, Seánie Crosbie 0-1, Tom Matthews 0-1. Sub: Conor Rogers for K Maher.

JOE’S: Jordan Mackin; Lorcan McGeeney, Shane McQuillan, Stefan Potts; Liam O’Leary, Killian Staunton, Conor Neary; Ben Mulligan, Jack Mulligan 0-2; Cian Sheridan, Alan McKenna 0-2, Evan McEnteggart; Nathan Todd, Craig Doherty 0-1, Conall Smyth 0-2. Subs: David Kieran, Ian McDonald.

REFEREE: Ultan McElroy (Kilkerley Emmets).

ROCHE EMMETS 3-13 CLAN NA GAEL 0-10

Roche Emmets bounced back from their defeat to Young Irelands in their previous outing by recording a 12-point win over Clan na Gael at home on Sunday evening.

The hosts blew their neighbours away with a fine second half display that featured goals from Shane Byrne, Barry O’Hare and Mark Byrne.

The result sees the Faughart side leap-frog the Dundalk men into a share of fourth place in the Division 2 table.

The first half proved to be a close affair with Barry O’Hare landing four points for Roche while there were also contributions from Mikey McCourt and Jack McKay as their side led by 0-8 to 0-6 at half-time. Clans kept in touch with the help of scores from Robbie Curran and Billy Smith.

The second half saw Roche step up the pace and Clans had no answer to the three-goal salvo that secured a deserved win for the hosts. Harry O’Connell had an excellent game for the winners.

ROCHE: Evin Quigley; Seán Dawe, Harry O’Connell, Dermot Carthy; Calum Grant, Glen Stewart, Aidan Grant; David Quigley, Eugene Murray; Jack McKay 0-1, Shane Byrne 1-2, Mikey McCourt 0-2; Kevin Callaghan 0-1, Barry O’Hare 1-5, Mark Byrne 1-2. Subs: Mark Reynolds for Murray, Andrew Carroll for C Grant, Dáire Reilly for Callaghan, Tom Quigley for McKay.

CLANS: Seán Smyth; Craig Callan, Brian McDonnell, Conor Smith; Paul Crewe, John Byrne 0-1, Shane Carroll; Robbie Curran 0-2, Stephen Coleman; Conor Noonan, Jason Cullen 0-1, Mark McGeown 0-1; Seán O’Hanlon 0-1, Billy Smith 0-3, Paul Martin 0-1. Subs: Tiarnan Weldon for Martin, Shay Coleman for S Coleman.

REFEREE: Kevin Levins (Hunterstown Rovers).

NAOMH FIONNBARRA 3-8 O RAGHALLAIGHS 8-16

O Raghallaighs went on a scoring spree as they defeated Naomh Fionnbarra by 23 points at Ballygassan on Sunday afternoon.

After a relatively even first half, the Drogheda side turned in an impressive second half display that saw them hit six goals, in a remarkable game that saw the green flag raised a total of 11 times.

Barry Flanagan grabbed a hat-trick for the visitors, Kyle McElroy bagged a brace, while Ben Smyth, Eoin Moore and Connel Rice also hit the net. Conor Osborne, Ciarán Markey and Hugh Osborne scored the goals for the Barrs.

At half-time, there was little indication of what was to come with O Raghallaighs leading by just 2-9 to 2-5, but they produced a stunning second half that saw them add 6-7 to their tally.

BARRS: Colum Kierans; James Butterly, Hugh McGrane, Donnacha County; Adam Hanratty, Colin McGrane, Kalum Regan; John Doyle, Matthew O'Reilly 0-1; Pádraig Butterly, Conor Osborne 1-1, Máirtín Murphy; Ciarán Murphy 0-1, Ciarán Markey 1-4, Hugh Osborne 1-1. Subs: Nicholas Butterly for D County, Ciarán Boyle for J Butterly, Ronan McCreesh for P Butterly.

O RAGHALLAIGHS: Joe Flanagan; James Morgan, Alan Doyle, Dáire O’Rourke; Emmet King, Chris Smith, Ewan Sweeney; James Moonan, Ruairí Moore; Ben Smyth 1-0, Eoin Moore 0-1, Cillian Curran; Kyle McElroy 2-0, Ben Rogan, Barry Flanagan 3-0. Subs: Danny Morgan for Smyth, Joe Meehan for O’Rourke, Seán Gibbons for Doyle, Olan Walshe for Curran, Connel Rice 1-0.

REFEREE: Tommy Mulholland (Westerns).