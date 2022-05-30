Louth

Louth GAA Division 2 reports

Hollywood Developments Division 2

O'Connells' Bernard Osborne tackles Cian Matthews of Oliver Plunkett's during Friday night's Division 2 game in the Grove, Castlebellingham. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics Expand

O’CONNELL’S 5-13 OLIVER PLUNKETT’S 2-10

O’Connells gained two vital league points when they had a big win over Oliver Plunkett’s at The Grove on Friday night.

