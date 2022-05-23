Louth GAA Division 2 reports

YOUNG IRELANDS 2-12

ROCHE EMMETS 1-10

Young Irelands produced an impressive second half display on their way to scoring a five-point win over Roche Emmets at Páirc Éire Óg on Sunday evening.

With the teams level at the break, the hosts raised their game in the second half and a goal from Dean Maguire helped them come out on top.

Young Irelands came flying out of the blocks and after points from Maguire and Dermot Mone, they struck the first goal of the game through Cathal Ferriter.

Roche got off the mark through Barry O’Hare and that was the signal for their revival as Mark Byrne, Kevin Callaghan and O’Hare helped their side level the game at 0-6 to 1-3 at the break.

Ferriter, Maguire and James Prendergast landed the first three points of the second half to restore the Young Irelands’ advantage. Roche hit back and when Mark Byrne found the net on 50 minutes they were very much in contention.

However, Maguire struck the final blow as his goal on 54 minutes put the game beyond Roche, who had a late O’Hare penalty saved.

IRELANDS: Fergal Sheekey; Stephen Bellew, Ciarán Murray, Conn O’Donoghue; Aaron Fee, Derek Maguire, Jamie Browne; James Prendergast 0-1, Oisín McCabe; Dean Maguire 1-2, Dermot Mone 0-3, Cathal Ferriter 1-3; Jordan O’Donoghue 0-2, Cian O’Donoghue 0-1, Cian O Naraigh. Subs: Caolan McCabe for Fee, Brendan Prendergast for Bellew, Liam McStravick for O Naraigh, Alan Hanks for Ferriter.

ROCHE : Evin Quigley; Harry O’Connell, David Quigley, Dermot Carthy; Seán Dawe, Glen Stewart, Aidan Grant; Caoimhín Reilly, Shane Byrne 0-1; Callum Grant, Barry O’Hare 0-4, Jack McKay; Kevin Callaghan 0-1, Micky McCourt 0-1, Mark Byrne 1-3. Subs: Eugene Murray for D Quigley, Adam Fee for C Grant, Mark Reynolds for Callaghan, Dáire Reilly for Reilly, Tom Quigley for McCourt.

REFEREE: Ultan McElroy (Kilkerley Emmets)

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS 3-12

O RAGHALLAIGHS 4-9

Hunterstown Rovers and O Raghallaighs played out a thrilling draw on Sunday afternoon.

The game in Hunterstown saw the hosts eight points down at the break but they took full advantage of two red cards for O Raghallaighs by hitting back to claim a draw and were only denied victory by a late Ben Rogan equaliser.

It was all looking good for the visitors in the first half when goals from Barry Flanagan and Rogan helped them to a commanding 2-6 to 0-4 lead at the break.

However, the Drogheda men were reduced to 13 men in the second half and the hosts took advantage by finding the net through Paul Carrie, Glen Matthews and Alan Landy.

O Raghallaighs battled to keep in touch and saw Flanagan and Eoin Moore before Rogan landed the late equaliser to give his side a share of the spoils.

HUNTERSTOWN: Niall Carrie 0-1; Adam O’Reilly, Paddy Taaffe, Conor Reaburn; Cillian Taaffe, Daithi Carroll, Caolan McCabe; Ryan Ward, Marc Ward; Glen Matthews 1-2, Alan Landy 1-1, Brendan Lennon 0-1; James Rogers 0-2, Colm Murphy 0-1, Paul Carrie 1-1. Subs: Oisín McGee 0-2, Jamie Ward 0-1.

O RAGHALLAIGHS: Ben Rogan 1-6, Barry Flanagan 2-1, Eoin Moore 1-0, Ben Smyth 0-1, Ruairi Moore 0-1.

REFEREE: Paul Finnegan (St Patrick’s).

ST KEVIN’S 1-14

KILKERLEY EMMETS 1-12

St Kevin’s picked up their third win of the campaign to move further clear of the relegation battle as they came out on top by two points at home to Kilkerley.

Lee Crosbie proved to be the difference between the teams as he landed 1-6 in a fine individual display.

It was Crosbie who opened the scoring followed by a Karl Martin effort before Daniel McKeown and Fionn Cumiskey levelled. The hosts went three ahead before Kilkerley turned the game on its head with points from Cumiskey and Fintan Brady before Brian Brady hit the net to put his team two ahead.

However, Kevin’s finished the half on top and hit back through Crosbie and Evan Mather before Crosbie’s goal put his team 1-7 to 1-5 ahead at the break.

The visitors were back on terms early in the second half through McKeown and Eoghan Smyth but despite Cumiskey adding to his tally, the Philipstown side edged ahead through Paul Duff, Brian Callaghan and Patrick Clarke.

Cathal Bellew and Cumiskey cut the gap to just one in the closing stages, but, fittingly, it was Crosbie who had the final score to seal the victory.

ST KEVIN’S: Danny Crosbie; Dylen Maher, Finbar Lynch, Eoin McKenna; Shane Meade 0-1, Cameron Maher, Darren McMullen; Evan Maher 0-1, Conor Rogers; Karl Martin 0-2, Lee Crosbie 1-6, Keelan Maher; Patrick Clarke 0-2, Paul Duff 0-1, Seán Powderly. Sub: Brian Callaghan 0-1.

KILKERLEY : Rian Hand; Tadhg McKeown, Cormac Bellew, Ciaran Clarke; Ewan McEnteggart, Fintan Brady 1-0, Conall Quinn; Shaun McElroy; Aaron Crawford; Fionn Cumiskey 0-7, Daniel McKeown 0-2, Brian Brady 0-1; Kieran Murtagh, Cathal Bellew 0-1, Aidan Corrighan. Subs: Andy McGuill for McElroy, Eoghan Smyth 0-1 for Clarke, Micheal McGeown for McGuill.

REFEREE: Stephen Fitzpatrick (Clan na Gael).

DUNDALK GAELS 1-14

O’CONNELL’S 2-3

Dundalk Gaels retained their perfect record on Friday night with a win over O’Connell’s on Friday night.

The hosts got off to the perfect start when Dylan McKeown pointed from a free to open the scoring. Jason Clarke added a second moments later after good work from Andrew Curley.

The Castlebellingham men then roared back into it with a goal from Cian Doyle and Niall Conlon free. Barry Watters and captain David McComish pointed to leave it 0-5 to 1-1 in favour of Gaels at the turn.

Cathal O'Hanlon's side came out with much more purpose at the start of the second half and quickly found the net from close range through Mark Hanna. After a goalmouth scramble Jackie Agnew cut the gap to four points, but the home side didn't panic with McKeown guiding them to a comforting finish.

GAELS: Adrian Rafferty; James Lynch, Oisín Murray, Paul McCrave 0-1; David McComish 0-2, Andrew Curley 0-1, Kyle Rafferty; Luke Murray 0-1, Jordan Keating; Barry Watters 0-1, Jason Clarke 0-1, Aaron Culligan; Mark Hanna 1-1, Dylan McKeown 0-5, Thomas O'Connell 0-1. Subs: Tomas Kavangh 0-1 for Watters, Ryan Coleman for Culligan.

O’CONNELL’S: Seán Connolly; Liam Kiernan, Salem Rifaie, Emmet Byrne; Jackie Agnew 1-0, Ciarán O’Brien, Cailum Woods; Conor Kiernan, Seán Cairns; Paul McKeever, Niall Conlon 0-2, Bernard Osborne; Robert Quigley 0-1, Dean Stanfield, Cian Doyle 1-0. Subs: David Hoey for McKeever, Cian O’Dwyer for Cairns.

REFEREE: David Fedigan (Hunterstown Rovers)

CLAN NA GAEL 3-10

ST JOSEPH’S 0-13

Joe’s slipped to their third defeat in a row following defeat to the Clans on Saturday night.

Full-forward Paul Martin, who was in sparkling form, ended with a final tally of 2-2 to his name, his two second half goals in the space of a minute deciding the outcome of the game.

A 16th minute goal by Clans midfielder Robbie Curran had the hosts full of confidence from that point forward. Credit to Seán O’Hanlon for the assisting foot pass but Joe’s remained in touch through Craig Doherty and Alan McKenna with a brace.

At half-time, it was 1-5 to 0-5 with Curran’s goal between them. Joe’s quickly levelled upon the resumption, but Martin was about to shine. After slotting away two goals within a minute, the Dundalk men wouldn’t be caught.

CLANS: Seán Smyth; Craig Callan, Brian McDonnell, Conor Smith; Paul Crewe 0-1, John Byrne, Paul Gartland; Robbie Curran 1-2, Conor Noonan; Mark Newell 0-1, Shane Carroll, Ian Carr; Seán O’Hanlon 0-3, Paul Martin 2-2, Jason Cullen 0-1. Sub: Mark McGeown for Newell.

ST. JOSEPH’S: Jordan Mackin; Lorcan McGeeney, Shane McQuillan, Stefan Potts; Liam O’Leary, Killian Staunton, Conor Neary 0-2; Ben Mulligan, Peter Brennan 0-1; Jack Mulligan 0-3, Alan McKenna 0-2, Oran McParland; Oisín McGinn; Craig Doherty 0-4, Alan Lynch. Sub: Stephen Carron.

REFEREE: Stephen Johnson (Glen Emmets)