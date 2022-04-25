Louth GAA Division 2 reports

OLIVER PLUNKETT’S 1-10

DUNDALK GAELS 2-15

Dundalk Gaels have continued their bright start to the season in Division 2 with a win on the road against winless Oliver Plunkett’s in Mell on Friday night.

No goals this week for Thom O’Connell but the other members of the impactful Gaels full-forward line this season came up trumps. Dylan McKeown notched 0-10, while Ryan Coleman found the net in the first half. O’Connell himself scored two points over the hour.

Plunkett’s are struggling for form this season but a first half goal from Kristian Nolan was a bright spark and left the scores 1-7 to 1-3 at half-time in the travelling side’s favour.

McKeown kicked on in the second period to ease Gaels to victory despite Cian Brady’s responses for Plunkett’s. Gaels full-back Oisin Murray came up the field to score a wonderful goal that sealed their third win on the trot.

OLIVER PLUNKETT’S: Aaron Donnelly; Ricky Bateson, David McTaggart, James Lambe; Barry Reynolds, Sean Rice, Cillian Smith; Robbie Brodigan 0-1, Sean Boyle; Niall Murtagh, Cian Brady 0-5, Adam Lambe 0-1; David Lambe, Killian Nolan 0-1, Kristian Nolan 1-2. Subs: Josh Hynes for Rice, Cian Matthews for Murtagh.

DUNDALK GAELS: Adrian Rafferty; Eamonn Kenny, Oisin Murray 1-0, James Lynch; David McComish 0-1, Andrew Curley, Mark Hanna 0-1; Sean Murray, Jordan Keating; Paul McCrave, Sean McCann 0-1, Aaron Culligan; Ryan Coleman 1-0, Dylan McKeown 0-10, Thomas O’Connell 0-2. Subs: Barry Watters, Kyle Rafferty, John O’Hare. Subs: Jamie Lee for Kenny, Errol Boyle for Culligan, Ronan Shields for McCrave.

REFEREE: Fr Derek Ryan (O’Mahony’s)

O’CONNELL’S 1-11

DUNDALK YOUNG IRELANDS 2-7

O’Connell’s made it two wins in a row when they had the minimum to spare over last year’s Division 2 winners Dundalk Young Irelands at The Grove on Saturday evening.

The Castlebellingham side, playing with the wind, raced into a three-point lead with scores from Cian Doyle, Robert Quigley and Niall Conlon.

However, with the help of points from Dean Maguire and Cathal Ferriter, the visitors were level at four points each on 18 minutes.

O’Connell’s lost Doyle to a red card but just before the break a Conlon point edged his side 0-6 to 0-5 ahead.

Frees from Conlon and Quigley increased their team’s lead to three but it didn’t last long as a Ferriter goal levelled matters.

The next four points were shared before Conlon capped his performance on the night when he combined with Quigley and pinpointed his shot to the corner of the net with the game heading for the last 10 minutes.

The Bellingham side were down to 13 when Liam Kiernan received a black card for tripping his opponent while he was bearing down on goal and so conceding a penalty. Peter McStravick made no mistake from the spot-kick, blasting his shot to the net, but he then received a black card for an incident after the penalty was taken. Scores were hard to come by in the last 10 minutes but Quigley landed his fifth point of the game from a free to give his team the lead, 1-11 to 2-7, with five minutes to go.

O’CONNELL’S: Cian Geeney; Liam Kiernan, Emmet Byrne, Sam Shearman; David Hoey, Conor Culligan, Micheal Cairns; Conor Kiernan, Sean Cairns; Niall Conlon 1-5, Robert Quigley 0-5, Andrew Keenan; Cailum Woods, Cian Doyle 0-1, Bernard Osborne. Sub: Dean Stanfield for Cairns.

YOUNG IRELANDS: Fergal Sheekey; Stephen Bellew, Conn O’Donoghue, Robert Farrell; Cian O Naraigh, Derek Maguire, Caolan McCabe; Peter McStravick 1-0, Oisin McCabe; Ruairi Kelly, Dean Maguire 0-2, Cathal Ferriter 1-1; Dermot Mone0-1, Jordan O’Donoghue 0-3, Cian O’Donoghue. Subs: Jamie Browne, Brendan Prendergast, Aaron Fee.

REFEREE: Paul Burke (Glen Emmets).

ST JOSEPH’S 2-6

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS 0-8

Two first half goals were the difference in Dromiskin as St Joseph’s defeated Hunterstown Rovers. The win sees them joint-top of the Division 2 table.

In a first half dominated by Joe’s, Conor Neary and Alan McKenna gave the hosts a bright start with two long-range efforts. Then the first of two decisive goals on the night came from Craig Doherty after an excellent run by Neary.

Glen Mathews finally opened Hunterstown’s scoring in the 24th minute but there would be no respite for Colm Donnelly’s side as Alan Quigley scored Joes’ second goal a minute later.

At half-time, the home side led 2-3 to 0-3 with Mathews adding to his tally to narrow the gap. The second half really showed the worth of the two goals as Rovers had a wealth of possession but couldn’t force the issue enough because of the large margin.

Two excellent points from Jack Mulligan and Oisin McGuinness stretched Paddy White’s outfit ahead even further and despite Niall Carrie and Tony McKenna efforts, Joe’s held firm to win their third game in a row.

ST JOSEPH’S: Jordan Mackin; David Kieran, Ben Mulligan, Shane McQuillan; Nathan Todd, Killian Staunton, Conor Neary 0-1; Alan McKenna 0-1, Oisín McGuinness 0-1, Jack Mulligan 0-2, Alan Quigley 1-0 Evan McEnteggart; Peter Brennan 0-1, Craig Doherty 1-0, Alan Lynch. Subs: Liam O’Leary, Gabriel Bell.

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS: Niall Carrie 0-1; Cillian Taaffe; Martin Lennon, Conor Reaburn; Caolan McCabe, Paul Carrie, Daithi Carroll, Tony McKenna 0-1, Ryan Ward 0-1; Glen Mathews 0-3, Aaron Levins, James Rogers; Jamie Ward, Jamie O’Callaghan, Colm Murphy. Subs: Alan Landy 0-2, Adam O’Reilly.

REFEREE: Kevin Carroll (McDermott’s)

NAOMH FIONNBARRA 1-13

CLAN NA GAEL 2-10

Naomh Fionnbarra reeled in a 10-point deficit to achieve a well-earned draw with Clan na Gael at John Markey Park on Saturday evening. As the Clans will look to where it all went wrong, the result saw the hosts pick up their first point of the year in Division 2.

Three points from play by Jack Butterly, two frees from Ciarán Markey and a single from Michael McArdle kept the Barrs in the game in the first half after Shane Carroll and Mark McGeown found the net for the Ecco Road men.

A half-time lead of seven points, 2-7 to 0-6, in Clans’ favour was hauled back in by a goal by Conor Osborne, along with four frees by Butterly, a Markey free and points by Ciarán Murphy and Colum Kierans as well as some resolute defending which ensured the Barrs earned a share of the spoils.

NAOMH FIONNBARRA: Andy McCann; Hugh McGrane, Stephen Doyle, Donnacha County; Adam Hanratty, Cormac Reynolds, Niall Woods 0-1; Matthew O’Reilly, Kalum Regan; Máirtín Murphy, Conor Osborne 1-0, Michael McArdle 0-1; Ciarán Murphy 0-1, Jack Butterly 0-7, Ciarán Markey 0-3. Subs: John Doyle, Conor Boyle, Oisín Madden, Colum Kierans.

CLAN NA GAEL: Cillian Rice; Tiernan Weldon, John Byrne, Conor Smith; Paul Crewe 0-1, Paul Gore, Mark Lee; Robbie Curran 0-3, Conor Noonan; Paul Gartland, Shane Carroll 1-0, Jason Cullen 0-2; Sean O’Hanlon 0-1, Billy Smith 0-3, Mark McGeown 1-1. Subs: Gavin Gaffey for Lee, Paul Martin for McGeown.

REFEREE: Kevin Levins (Hunterstown)

KILKERLEY EMMETS 0-9

ROCHE EMMETS 1-13

Roche won their first league match against neighbours Kilkerley in 16 years on Saturday evening when they recorded a deserved seven-point victory.

A first half goal from Mark Byrne was instrumental in helping the visitors bounce back from their defeat to O’Connell’s in their previous outing.

The home side opened the scoring with Fionn Cumiskey pointing from play which was the only time they led over the hour. Shane and Mark Byrne replied with a point each before Tadhg McEnaney was on target for the hosts.

Roche then took a grip on proceedings when Kevin Callaghan and Mark Byrne raised white flags before the latter scored the only goal of the game to help his side lead by 1-7 to 0-6 at the break.

After the restart, Roche always appeared to be in control and the maintained their healthy advantage with points from Dawe, Callaghan, Dermot Carthy, Barry O’Hare and Shane Byrne.

Kilkerley were unable to put any real pressure on their opponents and points from McEnaney (2) and Cumiskey were all they could manage in the second period.

Aidan Corrigan was sent off for the hosts.

KILKERLEY EMMETS: Rian Hand; Tadhg McKeown, Cillian Mulligan, James Bellew; Ewan McEnteggart, Conal Quinn, Aaron Crawford; James Fegan, Micheal McGeown; Cormac Bellew 0-1, Tadhg McEnaney 0-7, Aidan Corrigan; Fionn Cumiskey 0-2, Daniel McKeown, Ciaran Clarke. Subs: Darren Geoghegan for J Bellew, Kieran Lennon for McKeown, Ultan McEnaney for Fegan.

ROCHE EMMETS: Evin Quigley; Harry O’Connell, David Quigley, Dermot Carthy 0-1; Sean Dawe, James McDonnell, Aidan Grant; James McArdle, Peter Lynch; Jack McKay, Liam Dawe 0-2, David O’Connell; Kevin Callaghan 0-2, Shane Byrne 0-4, Mark Byrne 1-3. Subs: Eugene Murray for McArdle, Barry O’Hare 0-1 for Callaghan, Andrew Carroll for H O’Connell, Calum Grant for D O’Connell, Tom Quigley for McKay.

REFEREE: Stephen Murphy (N Mairtin)

O RAGHALLAIGHS 3-15

ST KEVIN’S 1-9

O Raghallaigh’s find themselves one point off the top of the Division 2 table after a convincing home win over St Kevin’s at the Gaelic Grounds.

All six of the Drogheda side’s starting forwards found the target in a sparkling display of shooting on the night. Eoin Moore, Ben Rogan and substitute Olan Walshe came off the bench to find the back of the net.

Thomas McNamee’s outfit relied on Lee Crosbie from placed efforts and the returning TJ Doheny, who was released from county duty, to keep them in touch throughout.

O RAGHALLAIGHS: Joe Flanagan; Jack Carr, Alan Doyle, James Morgan; Emmet King, Chris Smith, Joe Meehan; Ben Sweeney, James Moonan; Ruairi Moore 0-4, Eoin Moore 1-1, Danny Reilly 0-2; John Horan 0-1, Ben Rogan 1-4, Kyle Mc Elroy 0-2. Subs: Kevin Magee for Morgan, Cillian Curran for Horan, Olan Walshe 1-0 for Sweeney, Barry Flanagan 0-1 for Moonan, Danny Morgan for Meehan.

ST KEVIN’S: Josh Finlay; Eoin McKenna, Finbarr Lynch, Darren McMullan; Keelan Maher, Cameron Maher 0-3, Karl Martin; Seanie Crosbie, Evan Maher; Josh McArdle Lynch, Patrick Clarke, TJ Doheny 0-3; Cian Callan, Tom Matthews, Lee Crosbie 1-3. Subs: Shane Meade, Dylan Maher, Paul Duff.

REFEREE: Paul Kneel (Kilkerley Emmets)