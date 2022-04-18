Louth GAA Division 2 reports

DUNDALK YOUNG IRELANDS 4-7

NAOMH FIONNBARRA 0-8

Dundalk Young Irelands picked up their first win of the season with a comfortable victory over winless Naomh Fionnbarra at home on Thursday night.

Irelands forward Cathal Ferriter was in with Mickey Harte’s Louth squad over the winter and could well find himself in Darver again ahead of the Leinster Championship. The Kerry native put on another sparkling showing and finished the game with a hat-trick.

The first half was an even affair with the visitors finding their range with two superb points from Ciarán Markey. Ferriter, however, was the difference on the night, especially in the first half, hitting the net twice to make it 2-5 to 0-5 at half-time.

The second half was a procession and Irelands were in control throughout. Adam Hanratty and Jack Butterly combined with scores against the run of play, while Cian O’Donoghue got in on the goal scoring act to accompany Ferriter’s match-winning salvo.

DUNDALK YOUNG IRELANDS: Fergal Sheekey; Stephen Bellew, Ciarán Murray, Peter McCourt 0-1; Robbie Farrell, Derek Maguire, Conn O’Donoghue; Peter Nixon, Rory Kelly 0-1; Oisín McCabe 0-1, Cian O’Donoghue 1-1, Dermot Mone; Jordan O’Donoghue, Cian O Naraigh, Cathal Ferriter 3-3. Subs: Caolan McCabe, Brendan Prendergast, Leon Duffy, Aaron Fee, Alan Hanks.

NAOMH FIONNBARRA: Andy McCann; Stephen Doyle, Matthew O'Reilly, Colum Kierans 0-1; Hugh McGrane, Cormac Reynolds, Niall Woods; Kalum Regan, Michael McArdle; Adam Hanratty 0-1, Conor Osborne 0-1, Oisín Madden; Máirtín Murphy, Jack Butterly 0-3, Ciarán Markey 0-2. Subs: Ciarán Murphy, Conor Boyle, Nicholas Butterly, Liam Markey, Seánie Vaughan.

REFEREE: Gerard Corrigan (Mattock Rangers)

ROCHE EMMETS 1-13

O’CONNELL’S 4-11

O’Connell’s had seven points to spare over Roche in Páirc de Róiste on Saturday evening.

The victors got the first goal of the game when Bernard Osborne found Cian Doyle and he turned his man and blasted his shot to the net to help his side lead by 1-3 to 0-3 at the end of the first quarter.

Roche then hit five unanswered points, with Mark Byrne and Dermot Carthy on target, to lead by two. However, the Bellingham side finished the half with three pointed frees from Robert Quigley to lead by 1-6 to 0-8 at the break.

The game remained in the balance in the early stages of the second half as the teams traded points, but O’Connell’s struck a major blow when Doyle added a second goal.

Points from Shane Byrne and James McArdle kept Roche in the game but O’Connell’s responded with a point from Doyle and a goal from Osborne to move seven points clear.

Eugene Murray pulled a goal back for Roche with time almost up, but in injury-time, O’Connell’s sealed victory when Doyle completed his hat-trick.

ROCHE EMMETS: Evin Quigley; Harry O’Connell, Seán Dawe, Dermot Carthy 0-1; James McDonnell, Glen Stewart, Aidan Grant; David Quigley, Peter Lynch; Jack McKay 0-1, Liam Dawe 0-3, Dáire Reilly; Tom Quigley, Shane Byrne 0-1, Mark Byrne 0-6. Subs: James McArdle 0-1, Eugene Murray 1-0.

O’CONNELL’S: Cian Geeney; Liam Kiernan, Emmet Byrne, Sam Shearman; Conor Culligan, Jackie Agnew, David Hoey 0-1; Seán Cairns, Ciarán O’Brien; Niall Conlon 0-2, Robert Quigley 0-5, Andrew Keenan; Paul McKeever, Cian Doyle 3-2, Bernard Osborne 1-1. Subs: Andrew Sharkey, Conor Kiernan, Cailum Woods.

REFEREE: Paul Burke (Glen Emmets)

ST JOSEPH’S 1-12

KILKERLEY EMMETS 0-11

St Joseph’s made it two wins from two when they edged out Kilkerley Emmets in a tight encounter in Cluskey Park on Saturday night.

The sides were level on six occasions with no more than two separating the teams until the final 12 minutes before the hosts finished the stronger.

Fionn Cumiskey and Fintan Brady edged Emmets ahead before Conor Neary fired in the only goal of the game to put the Joe’s in front. However, Kilkerley enjoyed the better of the second quarter and points from Brian Brady and Cormac Bellew saw them lead by 0-7 to 1-3 at half-time.

Alan McKenna and Craig Doherty edged Joe’s back in front in the early stages of the second half and as the teams traded points, the gap remained at one entering the final 12 minutes.

However, it was the hosts who found the extra gear in the closing stages as points from Doherty, Smyth and Evan McEnteggart, along with a fine save by Jordan Mackin, saw them over the line.

ST JOSEPH’S: Jordan Mackin; Lorcan McGeeney, Ben Mulligan, Shane McQuillan; Conor Neary 1-1, Killian Staunton, Nathan Todd; Jack Mulligan, Alan McKenna 0-1; Cian Sheridan, Dáire Smyth 0-3, Ciarán Johnston 0-1; Peter Brennan 0-1, Craig Doherty 0-3, Killian McDonnell. Sub: Evan McEnteggart 0-2.

KILKERLEY EMMETS: Rian Hand; Tadhg McKeown, Cillian Mulligan, Fintan Brady 0-2; Ewan McEnteggart, Eoghan Smyth, Conal Quinn; James Fegan 0-1, Aaron Crawford 0-1; Cormac Bellew 0-1, Conal McEnaney, Seán Hand; Brian Brady 0-1; Daniel McKeown, Fionn Cumiskey 0-5. Subs: Aidan Corrigan, Miceal McGeown, Conal Brady

REFEREE: Peter Hoey (Dundalk Young Irelands)

ST KEVIN’S 7-10

OLIVER PLUNKETT’S 1-7

St Kevin’s showed some real class in landing seven goals versus winless Oliver Plunkett’s on Sunday evening. The Drogheda side kicked 14 wides across the hour.

Tom Grimes and Patrick Clarke’s first half goals sandwiched Cian Callan’s first, to give Thomas MacNamee’s side a blistering start.

Despite Stephen Keeley finding the net, frees by Lee Crosbie kept St Kevin’s ticking over as they went into the break leading 3-4 to 1-4.

The Philipstown men didn’t relent and Callan helped himself to a hat-trick of goals in the second half as well as an assist for Ronan Sands’ maximum.

ST KEVIN’S: Josh Finlay; Eoin McKenna, Finbarr Lynch, Darren McMullan; Keelan Maher, Cameron Maher, Karl Martin; Evan Maher, Brian Callaghan; Josh McArdle Lynch, Lee Crosbie 0-4 (3f, 45), Patrick Clarke 1-2; Cian Callan 4-0, Ronan Sands 1-1, Tom Matthews 1-3 (0-1m). Subs: Evan Doheny, Brandon Johnson.

OLIVER PLUNKETT’S: Aaron Donnelly; James Lambe, David McTeggart, Barry Reynolds; Cillian Smyth, Cillian Matthews, Ricky Bateson; Robbie Brodigan, Stephen Keeley; David Lambe, Killian Nolan, Adam Lambe; Conor Haggans, Cian Brady, Kristian Nolan.

REFEREE: Stephen Johnson (Glen Emmets).

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS 0-6

DUNDALK GAELS 3-9

Two goals last week and two goals again this week for Dundalk Gaels forward Thomas O’Connell as his side remain unbeaten in Division 2 after an away victory over Hunterstown Rovers.

Hunterstown never led in the tie and Gaels were excellent throughout. Mark Hanna clipped over the first point and Dylan McKeown added to the dominance. Rovers, against the breeze, struggled for registers in the opening half, going 20 minutes without a score.

Just before the half, Seán McCann burst on to a ball on his own 20-metre line, drove out with possession before playing a pass to Luke Murray who returned the ball to McCann to kick the final point of the half. Cathal O'Hanlon's men led 0-5 to one at the break.

Hunterstown registered the first score of the second half to leave three between the teams. Gaels then had a goal chance, McCann's effort was well saved by the home custodian Donovan Sheridan.

Colm Donnelly’s home side cut the gap to two upon the resumption but moments later, O'Connell won possession, spun his marker and made absolutely no mistake, blasting to the back of the net.

Hunterstown responded with the next two points but Gaels would not be caught. Andrew Curley played a magnificent pass with the outside of his foot into McKeown who played it into the run of Hanna to finish to the net.

O’Connell would score his second goal and Rovers relied on youngsters James Rogers and Colm Murphy to find the target from the bench in a meek finale to the game.

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS: Donovan Sheridan; Martin Lennon, Marc Ward, Conor Reaburn; Finn Kelly, Dáithí Carroll, Cillian Taaffe; Tony McKenna 0-1, Ryan Ward; Glen Mathews 0-1, Aaron Levins 0-1, Jamie Ward; Dean Burns, Alan Landy 0-1, Jason Monaghan. Subs: Adam O’Reilly, Jamie O’Callaghan, James Rogers 0-1, Colm Murphy 0-1.

DUNDALK GAELS: Adrian Rafferty; Eamonn Kenny, Oisín Murray, James Lynch; David McComish, Andrew Curley, Mark Hanna 1-2; Seán Murray 0-1, Jordan Keating; Luke Murray, Seán McCann 0-2, Aaron Culligan; Ryan Coleman, Dylan McKeown 0-3, Thomas O'Connell 2-0. Subs: Barry Watters, Kyle Rafferty, John O'Hare, Paul McCrave.

REFEREE: Ultan McElroy (Kilkerley Emmets).

CLAN NA GAEL 2-10

O RAGHALLAIGHS 3-9

Unbeaten O Raghallaighs travelled home in glee on Saturday night after edging this entertaining Division 2 battle against Clan na Gael. The belting contest was a tale of two opposing full-forwards leading the line for their teams.

Ragh’s target man Ben Rogan got his work done early for the Niall Ronan’s outfit with two first half goals, along with wing-back Emmet King finding the target, that gave the visitors an impressive 3-4 to 0-7 half-time lead.

Clans fought back, and, in fact, levelled in the second half thanks to Billy Smith. The dangerous square man pounced twice in the determined comeback to make it 2-8 to 3-5 midway through. However, the Drogheda men would outscore their Dundalk counterparts four points to two down the stretch.

CLAN NA GAEL: Cillian Rice; John Byrne, Brian McDonnell, Conor Smith; Tiernan Weldon, Craig Long, Craig Callan; Robbie Curran 0.2, Conor Noonan; Paul Crewe, Shane Carroll 0-1, Paul Gore; Jason Cullen 0-3, Billy Smith 2-1, Mark McGeown 0-2. Subs: Paul Gartland, Donal Boyle, Paul Martin 0-1.

O RAGHALLAIGHS: Joe Flanagan; Jack Carr, Kevin Magee, James Morgan; Emmet King 1-1, Chris Smith, Joe Meehan; Ben Sweeney, James Moonan; Ruairí Moore 0-3, Eoin Moore 0-1, Danny Reilly; John Horan, Ben Rogan 2-2, Kyle McElroy 0-2. Subs: Alan Doyle, Olan Walshe.

REFEREE: Aidan Shevlin (Stabannon Parnells).