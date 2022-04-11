Louth GAA Division 2 reports

NAOMH FIONNBARRA 3-7

ROCHE EMMETS 2-16

Goals from Mark and Shane Byrne helped Roche Emmets make a winning start to the Division 2 campaign at the expense of Naomh Fionnbarra in Togher on Saturday afternoon.

After the opening four points were shared, Roche took the lead again which they never relinquished with some good points from the Byrne brothers. The Barrs rallied with a 45 from Hugh Osborne following a good goal chance that was deflected wide after the crossbar was twice hit. A Jack Butterly free kept the Barrs in touch as they trailed by 0-7 to 0-4.

The Faughart men made the brighter start to the second half with a couple of points before two goals from Butterly had the Togher men level going into the last quarter.

Roche then took the game by the scruff of the neck and reeled off a number of points and goals from the Byrne brothers saw them take a commanding lead. A third major from Butterly – another excellent finish to the bottom corner – proved little more than consolation for the hosts.

Peter Lynch, Dermot Carthy and David Quigley had good games for Emmets, while 2019 junior championship-winning captain Liam Dawe made his return from injury after nearly 18 months out.

NAOMH FIONNBARRA: Andy McCann; Stephen Doyle, Colin McGrane, Hugh McGrane; Matthew O'Reilly, Cormac Reynolds, Niall Woods; Kalum Regan, Hugh Osborne 0-1; Adam Hanratty, Conor Osborne 0-1, Michael McArdle; Máirtín Murphy, Jack Butterly 3-4, Ciarán Murphy. Subs: Ciarán Markey for C Murphy, Colum Kierans for Doyle, Oisín Madden for McArdle, Conor Boyle 0-1 for M Murphy, Seánie Vaughan for O'Reilly.

ROCHE EMMETS: Evin Quigley; Harry O’Connell 0-1, Seán Dawe, Dermot Carthy; David O’Connell, Glen Stewart 0-1, Aidan Grant 0-1; David Quigley, Peter Lynch; Dáire Reilly, James McDonnell, Tom Quigley; Kevin Callaghan 0-1, Shane Byrne 1-5, Mark Byrne 1-5. Subs:: Barry O’Hare 0-2 for Callaghan, Jack McKay for T Quigley, Paul Carroll for McDonnell, Callum Grant for D O’Connell, Liam Dawe for Reilly.

REFEREE: Kevin Levins (Hunterstown Rovers)

OLIVER PLUNKETT’S 1-12

CLAN NA GAEL 2-13

Clan na Gael made a worthwhile trip down the motorway on Saturday evening as they secured a four-point win over Oliver Plunkett’s.

The Division 2 fixture saw the teams serve up an entertaining encounter but in the end the Dundalk side came out on top with the help of two goals from Seán O’Hanlon.

All three goals in this contest came before the break as O’Hanlon’s brace saw the visitors take charge of the game. Seán Boyle responded at the other end to cut the interval deficit to 2-7 to 1-3.

Although Plunkett’s battled in the second period, they were unable to bridge the gap as the Clans defence held out to ensure they returned home with a four-point victory.

OLIVER PLUNKETT’S: Aaron Donnelly; Barry Reynolds, Davy McTeggart, James Lambe; Josh Hynes, Cillian Matthews, Cillian Smith 0-1; Robbie Brodigan 0-1, Stephen Keeley 0-1; Seán Boyle 1-1, Dean Carolan 0-1, Adam Lambe 0-2; Kristian Nolan 0-3, Cian Matthews 0-1, Seán Callaghan 0-1. Subs: Seán Rice for Carolan, Ricky Bateson for Hynes.

CLAN NA GAEL: Cillian Rice; Craig Callan, Paul Gartland, Brian McDonnell; Paul Crewe 0-1, Craig Long, John Byrne; Robbie Curran 0-2, Conor Noonan; Paul Gore, Shane Carroll 0-1; Mark Lee, Jason Cullen 0-2, Billy Smith 0-3, Seán O’Hanlon 2-4. Subs: Ian Carr for Gartland, Conor Smith for Carr, Gavin Gaffey for Lee, Mark McGeown for Smith, Gerard Curran for Carroll.

REFEREE: Gerard Corrigan (Mattock Rangers)

KILKERLEY EMMETS 0-13

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS 1-12

Three unanswered points in the closing stages helped Hunterstown Rovers come from behind to claim victory in Saturday night’s clash away to Kilkerley Emmets.

The hosts looked to be on course for victory when Fionn Cumiskey edged them ahead but Rovers finished the half on top and points from Glen Mathews, Tony McKenna and Daithi Carroll gave their side victory.

Kilkerley were first off the mark with a Cathal Bellew point before the visitors responded with scores from Carroll, Alan Landy and Mathews. Emmets hit back and points from Eoghan Smyth and Conal McEneaney saw them get back on terms.

However, Rovers had the final say of the half as Aaron Levins scored the only goal of the game to put his side 1-5 to 0-5 ahead.

The hosts’ second half revival was inspired by substitute Cumiskey who went on to score six points. Despite having Brian Brady forced off through injury, Kilkerley gave themselves a great chance of victory when they went a point clear.

However, Hunterstown responded impressively and kicked the final three points of the game to snatch victory.

KILKERLEY EMMETS: Rian Hand; Tadhg McKeown, Cillian Mulligan, Barra McCarthy; Ewan McEnteggart, Eoghan Smyth 0-1, Fintan Brady 0-1; Shaun McElroy, Aaron Crawford; Cormac Bellew, Seán Hand, Brian Brady 0-1; Daniel McKeown, Conal McEnaney 0-2, Cathal Bellew 0-2. Subs: Fionn Cumiskey 0-6 for McEnaney, Conall Quinn for B Brady, Micheal McGeown for McEnteggart.

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS: Niall Carrie 0-1; Adam O'Reilly, Martin Lennon; Conor Reaburn; Daithi Carrioll 0-3, Paul Carrie, Killian Taaffe; Tony McKenna 0-1, Ryan Ward; Glen Mathews 0-5, Aaron Levins 1-1, Brendan Lennon; Caolan McCabe, Alan Landy 0-1, Dean Burns.

REFEREE: Declan Dunne (John Mitchel’s)

O’CONNELL’S 1-10

ST JOSEPH’S 3-14

St Joseph’s opened their Division 2 campaign with a 3-14 to 1-10 win over O’Connell’s in The Grove on Sunday afternoon.

Joe’s, helped by a stiff crossfield wind, opened with two long range points from Alan McKenna and Conor Neary before Craig Doherty found the net on five minutes.

O’Connell’s got off the mark through Robert Quigley and Paul McKeever, but Joe’s remained in control and scores from Alan Quigley and McKenna helped them lead by 1-6 to 0-4 at the break.

The hosts turned the game on its head in the opening minutes of the second half, with a Quigley point followed by a goal from a Jackie Agnew penalty to cut the gap to one.

Entering the final quarter, the gap remained at one point but Joe’s then upped the pace and struck a goal through Dáire Smyth. Points by Doherty and Ben Collier were followed by the third goal from Alan Lynch as his side ran out comfortable winners.

O’Connells’ Niall Conlon received a straight red card late on.

O’CONNELL’S: Cian Geeney; Liam Kiernan, Conor Byrne, Emmet Byrne; Paul McKeever, Conor Culligan, David Hoey 0-1; Ciarán O’Brien, Seán Cairns; Stuart Osborne, Niall Conlon, Bernard Osborne; Robert Quigley 0-7, Jackie Agnew 1-1, Cian Doyle. Subs Andrew Sharkey for B Osborne, Andrew Keenan for McKeever, Craig Sharkey for Hoey, Conor Kiernan for O’Brien, Cian O’Dwyer 0-1 for Doyle.

ST JOSEPH’S: Jordan Mackin; David Kieran, Ben Mulligan, Stefan Potts; Nathan Todd, Killian Staunton, Conor Neary 0-1; Jack Mulligan 0-1, Alan McKenna 0-3; Ben Collier 0-3, Dáire Smyth 1-1, Evan McEnteggart; Alan Quigley 0-2, Craig Doherty 1-2, Alan Lynch 1-0. Subs: Conall Smyth 0-1, Killian McDonnell, Cian Sheridan, Liam O’Leary.

REFEREE: David J McArdle (St Bride’s).

O RAGHALLAIGH’S 2-11

DUNDALK YOUNG IRELANDS 2-11

Possibly the game of the entire round of league fixtures, this Division 2 encounter in the Gaelic Grounds was most certainly the only draw.

Jordan O’Donoghue was the man who held his nerve for Irelands in the tense finish. The visitors were in control and looked on course for victory thanks to goals from Cathal Ferriter and Dean Maguire.

O Raghallaigh’s battled back and nearly stole the two points on offer with Ruairí Moore excellent in the fightback. Barry Flanagan and Danny Reilly came off the bench to hit the back of the net but O’Donoghue would settle the matter with his only point from play.

Ruairí Moore was outstanding for the home side.

DUNDALK YOUNG IRELANDS: Fergal Sheekey; Stephen Bellew, Conn O’Donoghue, Peter McCourt; Robbie Farrell, Peter Nixon, Caolán McCabe; Oisín McCabe, Ruairí Kelly 0-1f; Dermot Mone, Dean Maguire 1-1, Cian O’Donoghue 0-1; Jordan O’Donoghue 0-5 (4f), Cian O Naraigh, Cathal Ferriter 1-3. Subs: Ciarán Murray, Brendan Prendergast, Aaron Fee, Alan Hanks, Leon Duffy.

REFEREE: Kevin Carroll (Sean McDermott’s)

DUNDALK GAELS 2-12

ST KEVIN’S 1-6

Dundalk Gaels got their league campaign off to the perfect start with a double score win over St Kevin’s on Saturday evening in Division 2 at the Ramparts.

The home side got the perfect start when Thomas O'Connell flicked to the net for the first of two goals with the evergreen Seán McCann instrumental in the perfect floated ball in.

Lee Crosbie settled Thomas McNamee’s side with a brace of frees. O'Connell netted his second goal of the game after claiming a Dylan McKeown's high ball ahead of the Kevin’s goalkeeper and full-back.

Another placed ball from Crosbie made the scoreline 2-5 to 0-4 at the turn. The second half had an inevitable feel to it with Gaels happy to keep possession and the Philipstown men at arm’s length.

Louth U20 McKeown was in fine form and importantly kept the scoreboard ticking.

Kevin’s found the scores hard to come by, Cameron Maher pointed their first from play and Cian Callan netted a consolation goal at the death but Gaels were comfortable winners in the end.

DUNDALK GAELS: Conor Boyle; Eamonn Kenny, Oisín Murray, James Lynch; David McComish, Andrew Curley, Mark Hanna; Seán Murray, Jordan Keating; Luke Murray 0-2, Seán McCann 0-1, Aaron Culligan; Ryan Coleman, Dylan McKeown 0-6, Thomas O'Connell 2-3. Subs: Barry Watters, David Moloney, Ronan Shields, Errol Boyle.

ST KEVIN’S: Josh Finlay; Eoin McKenna, Finbarr Lynch, Darren McMullan; Karl Martin, Cameron Maher 0-1, Keelan Maher; Brian Callaghan, Evan Maher; Patrick Clarke, Cian Callan 1-0, Adam Cromwell; Tom Matthews, Lee Crosbie 0-5 (4f, 1 45), Ronan Sands. Subs: Josh McArdle Lynch, Emmett Callan.

REFEREE: Paul Burke (Glen Emmets)