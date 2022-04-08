Louth GAA – Division 1 team-by-team profile

Ardee St Mary’s The holders are under new management in Alan Rooney and Cathal Murray who will be eager to contest towards the top once more. Having been plagued by injury last year, they look back to rude health with Ronan Carroll flying in the Sheelan Cup. If they can be in or around the top four by the split, the return of their five county men could propel them to a successful title defence. They’re quietly confident around Páirc Mhuire.

Cooley Kickhams

One of two intermediate championship sides contending Division 1, Cooley’s season will be built around two objectives: league survival and championship glory. Gary Thornton has Stefan White on board as team trainer and with last year’s experience and their minor championship winners a campaign wiser, they look set for a comfortable league renewal.

Dreadnots

The Clogherhead men have six Louth seniors but the depth of their panel was underlined by progression to the Sheelan Cup semi-final. They are perennial top four contenders and won the Cardinal O’Donnell Cup in 2016. Peter Kirwan and Páraic Smith are free scorers, while John O’Brien has physically developed them and worked on their style ahead of his second year at the helm. Likely to be in the top six post-split.

Geraldines

Gers are something of an unknown quantity, but given their struggles last year, survival will be the immediate priority. Depending on when Jim McEneaney returns, they may find the going tough and it would seem likely they’ll be in the bottom six after the regulation rounds. Young forward Ben Gartlan has been a find in pre-season while Beanón Corrigan will inject a fresh physicality around centre-field.

Mattock Rangers

Potentially this year’s surprise package. Wayne McKeever is still in charge and they gave a good account of themselves in the Sheelan Cup. The form of Shane Hickey and Cathal Fleming bodes well, while rampant Brendan Leacy’s return from injury may well catch Mickey Harte’s attention. A top six team if all goes to plan, and a danger to the established contenders.

Naomh Máirtín

The kingpins are liable to use the first part of the league to blood some of their exciting newcomers in the knowledge that the cavalry will be on hand as the summer progresses. Fergal Reel has been hell bent on championship glory since taking the reins in Monasterboice and while O’Donnell Cup success isn’t to be sniffed at, they may have eyes on greater prizes, starting with a third Joe Ward capture in a row.

Newtown Blues

Blues’ swagger and intent has returned, it seems, with a sprinkling of badly-needed new blood into their team. Last year was a disappointment and so, under Des Lane, the Sheelan Cup was a success – their performances against Dreadnots and St Mochta’s got plenty of neutrals speculating about what Blues can offer this term. Contenders to regain the crown they last held in 2018.

Sean O’Mahony’s

Survival will be the barometer upon which the Point Road men will reflect come the 16th game’s finish. Liam Dullaghan’s charges have been in the senior league since 2006 and while going through a transitional phase as several of their SFC winners come towards the end, they still have the potent finishers that will cause top-flight defences bother in Ben McLaughlin, Stephen Kilcoyne and potentially Conor Mackin too. John O’Brien is still on hand for selection.

St Bride’s

Declan McCoy is in his fourth season in Knockbridge and improvement has been obvious in each term to date. But what more can the Reds deliver? Well, a top six place isn’t beyond possibility and provided they can avoid the injury crash of last year, it could be on the cards. Kieran McArdle will be a major addition, as will returning midfielder Liam Molloy. Any success will depend on Louth forward Seán Marry’s fitness.

St Fechin’s

Potential dark horses, Fechin’s finally escaped the intermediate championship’s grasp last year having previously established their Division 1 standing. They may fall on their dual club sword given Paul Mathews, Jamie McDonnell and Seán Kerrisk will be with Louth hurlers, with Bevan Duffy in Mickey Harte’s plans furthermore. If they can sneak into the top six, we’ll see what they’re made of. Ryan Walsh will take stopping.

St Mochta’s

Kieran Quinn’s men are mad to rid themselves of the senior grade’s bridesmaid tag having gone so close to both league and championship glory last season. They’re no doubt a top four team and will certainly contest towards the summit across the split rounds, but the absence of Declan Byrne for the first three games through suspension may leave too much ground to make up.

St Patrick’s

The Lordship men kept their powder dry during the Sheelan Cup and go into the league as a relative unknown. When they get their Louth players back, they’ll give the championship a greater rattle than they did 12 months ago, but league glory might be beyond them. It could go either way but a bottom six finish would seem more likely at the moment as they try to freshen the team up with underage graduates.