Louth GAA Division 1 reports

ST BRIDE’S 1-4

St Mochta’s made it two wins from two in Division 1 as they got the better of St Bride’s in Louth Village in this derby clash on Thursday night.

The Knockbrdige side made the short trip in confident mood after their impressive opening day win over Newtown Blues, and were very much in contention at the break. However, their challenge faded in the second period as the hosts ran out deserving winners by five points.

Bride’s started the better with a well-taken point by Seán Brennan on five minutes.

However, the hosts eventually got off the mark on nine minutes through Jamie Farrell. The Louth Villagers tagged on two more minors before Kieran McArdle and Seán Marry levelled proceedings by the 21st minute.

The hosts slotted over twice more before Bernard Laverty reduced the scoreline to 0-5 to 0-4 in stoppage time.

After the restart, Marry palmed to the net to give the Reds the advantage but that's as good as it got for the Knockbridge men.

The hosts dominated affairs after this, tagging on seven more points, to which Bride’s had no answer.

Matters almost got out of hand late on with many heavy tackles, leading to the dismissal of two Mochta’s players and one Bride’s man.

ST BRIDE’S: Aaron Devin; Páraic Mackin, Ronan Bailey, Evan Wynne; Andrew Smyth, Cillian Kirk, Daniel McArdle; Patrick Reilly, Bernard Laverty 0-1; Seán Brennan 0-1, Ciarán Deane, Ross Murnaghan; Nathan Kirk, Seán Marry 1-1, Kieran McArdle 0-1. Subs: Stephen Hoey, Neil Thornton, Josh O'Hare.

ST MOCHTA’S: Jason Callan; Liam Lawlor, Ben Goss-Kieran, Andrew Lennon; Conor Garland, Andrew English, Oisín Callan; Seán Flynn, Danny Kindlon 0-1; Darren McMahon 0-1, Jamie Farrell 0-2, Liam O’Flaherty; Gerry Garland 0-3, Cormac Smyth 0-4, Barry Mulholland. Subs: Phily Englishby for Flynn, David Lennon for Mulholland, Gavyn Short 0-1 for O’Flaherty, Ryan Cash for Smyth.

NAOMH MÁIRTÍN 2-12

ST PATRICK’S 0-5

Naomh Máirtín maintained their blistering start to the season when they brushed aside the challenge of St Patrick’s in Lordship on Thursday night.

The visitors were rarely troubled over the hour as goals by Val Leddy and Darragh Dorian helped them make it two wins from two in Division 1.

The Jocks were on the front foot from the outset and opened with points by Dorian and Jack Murphy before Leddy rounded off a brilliant move to score the first goal of the game.

Wayne Campbell added two points before Leddy set-up Dorian for his first senior goal on the debut to make it 2-7 to 0-1 at the break. Tom McCann accounted for the only Pat’s score of the half.

It was a case of damage limitation for Pat’s in the second half and they turned in an improved display. Cathal Grogan kicked over three points and Joe Connor chipped in with another for the hosts.

However, the Jocks were always in control and added five points to their tally with the pick of the scores coming from Dara McDonnell to round off an excellent display at midfield.

NAOMH MÁIRTÍN: Joe Gordon; Tadhg O’Brien, Tom Sullivan, Conor Healy; Evan Whelan 0-1, Seán Healy 0-1, Jack Murphy 0-2; Wayne Campbell 0-4, Dara McDonnell 0-1; Paul Murphy, Ben Callanan, Craig Callanan; Daragh Dorian 1-3, Val Leddy 1-0, Stephen Campbell. Sub: Oisín Gray 0-1.

ST PATRICK’S: Martin McEneaney; Cillian White, Kevin Toner, Barry Dunne; Conor Grogan, Dessie Finnegan, Jack Elvin; Martin Breen, Joe Connor 0-1; Aidan McCann, Tadhg O’Connor, Adam Finnegan; Tom McCann 0-1, Cathal Grogan 0-3, Conor McGuinness. Subs: Seán Fearon for McCann, Dylan O’Shaughnessy for Breen.

ST FECHIN’S 0-9

GERALDINES 0-12

Geraldines picked up their second successive Division 1 victory of the season when they came out on top against St Fechin’s in Beaulieu on Thursday night.

In what proved to be a tight contest throughout, the visitors just about edged things with six points from Jim McEneaney going a long way to helping secure the win against a Fechin’s side that have now lost two on the bounce.

The first half was a low-scoring affair with the visitors guilty of poor accuracy up front with five wides to Fechins’ two. However, Geraldines’ strong physicality proved the difference, especially in claiming Fechins’ kickouts, and only for the hard work of Fechins’ backs would had a bigger lead going into half-time.

The early loss due to injury of Ronan Holcroft and David Collier’s unavailability due to injury deprived the young Fechin’s side of some of their most experienced players. Despite this, they battled well and trailed by just 0-5 to 0-4 at the break.

The second half was played in much the same vein but Gers’ accuracy improved and with the loss to a red card of Harry Haughney with 10 minutes to go, Fechin’s got it hard to close the gap.

ST FECHIN’S: Niall McDonnell 0-1; Mark Holohan, Danny Burnell, Cian Gorman; Lee Grifferty, Aaron McGlew 0-1, Neal Hodgins; Eoin Hackett, Harry Haughney 0-1; Adam Kirwan 0-1, Colm O'Neill 0-1, John O'Connell; Ronan Holcroft, Joe Corrigan 0-1, Niall Devlin 0-2. Subs: James McGlew 0-1 for Holcroft, Shane Reilly for Grifferty, Brian Devlin for O'Neill.

GERALDINES: Des Reenan; Tiarnan Hand, Gareth Neacy, Jack Traynor; Paul Smith, Ryan Brennan, Thomas McNamara; Beanón Corrigan 0-2, Michael Rogers 0-1; John McCrohan, Brian Cafferty 0-1, Matthew Corcoran 0-1; David O’Connell, Jim McEneaney 0-6, Ben Gartlan 0-1. Subs: Josh Arrowsmith, Jamie Callan, Tom Cunniffe, Eoin McDonnell.

ARDEE ST MARY’S 3-11

MATTOCK RANGERS 1-11

Seán Callaghan marked his St Mary’s senior debut with a match-turning goal that powered his side to victory over Mattock Rangers in Collon on Thursday night.

At the time of Callaghan’s powerful surge down the middle, his side trailed by four. Adrian Reid’s goal for the hosts looked to have given them the impetus to push on for a second win but instead Callaghan lifted all around him.

Carl Gillespie then found the net with a low finish after breaking up from the back and having led 0-5 to 0-4 at half-time, the visitors made certain with another late goal from impressive half-back Kian Moran.

MATTOCK RANGERS: Stephen Smith; Eoin McCloskey, Cillian Hickey, Ben Markey; Alan Caraher, Brendan Leacy, Terry Donegan; James Caraher; Ben McKenna 0-2, Aaron O’Brien 0-3, Shane Hickey; Robert Holmes, Cathal Fleming 0-7, Oisín McKenna. Subs: Ronán Kilbane 0-1, Caolan Nulty, Adrian Reid 1-0.

ARDEE ST MARY’S: James McGillick; Ben Clarke, Tiernan Corrigan 0-1, Carl Gillespie 1-3; Kian Moran 1-0, Evan Malone, Tadhg McDonnell; Robbie Leavy, Cillian Keenan; Seán Callaghan 1-1, Conor Gillespie, Dean Matthews; Darren Clarke 0-3, Ronan Carroll 0-1, Luke Matthews 0-2. Subs: Karl Faulkner for B Clarke, Conor Hennessy for Keenan, Darragh McCoy for D Matthews, Conor O'Brien for Carroll.

O RAGHALLAIGHS 0-10

SEAN O’MAHONY’S 0-12

A second half red card proved costly for O Raghallaighs as they picked up their second loss in five days in Division 1 against the travelling Sean O’Mahony’s.

Having kicked a number of wides in a wasteful start to the second half, all looked lost for the Dundalk side. Ruairí Moore was swinging the contest in his side’s favour.

However, when Kyle McElroy received a straight red card, the game opened up in Drogheda and O’Mahony’s travelled down the M1 with all two points on offer.

Corner-back Callum Smith landed a beauty while Terry Kelly was ever-reliable.

O RAGHALLAIGHS: Connor Browne; Matthew Moore, Alan Doyle, James Morgan; Eoin Moore 0-1, Stephen Murphy, Joe Meehan; Ruairí Moore 0-5, Scott Byrne; Kyle McElroy 0-3, Joe Flanagan, Ben Rogan; Chris Smith, Cillian Curran, Danny Reilly 0-1. Sub: Jack Carr.

SEAN O’MAHONY’S: Eddie Maguire; Ciarán Jamison, Chris O’Neill, Callum Smith 0-1; Conor Finnegan, Kian McEvoy, Seán Cassidy; Thomas Rice 0-1, Conor Martin; Brian McGuirk, Stephen Kilcoyne, Kyle Carroll 0-3; Tiernan Cassidy, Terry Kelly 0-5, Ben McLaughlin 0-2. Subs: Mark Traynor for McLaughlin, Conor Mackin for Kilcoyne, Oisín Breen for Conor Martin.

NEWTOWN BLUES 2-8

DREADNOTS 1-7

Newtown Blues bounced back from their opening day defeat to get their first points of the board at home to Dreadnots on Thursday night.

Two goals from Fergal Donohue proved the difference as the hosts claimed a four-point victory at Newfoundwell.

There wasn’t much to choose between the teams from the outset in what proved to be a close encounter. Donohoe scored his first goal in the opening period and it was enough to give his side a slender, 1-6 to 1-5 advantage at the break.

Both sides could only manage to add two further points to their tally after the break with Dáire Nally bringing his tally to four for the evening. However, the decisive score came from the boot of Donohue as his goal sealed victory for Blues.

NEWTOWN BLUES: Johnny McDonnell; Joe Harte, Ciarán Cluskey-Kelly, Cathal Broderick; Conor McQuirk, Emmet Carolan, Ian Connor; Evan McConnon, Andy McDonnell 0-1; Jamie Kelly 0-2, Dáire Nally 0-6, Iollan Farrell; S Levins, Fergal Donohue 2-0, Conor McNamara. Sub: F Murphy for McNamara.