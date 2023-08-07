Louth GAA Division 1 reports

GAA

St Fechin’s hold off Roche Emmets revival to prevail in thrilling Argus/Drogheda Independent U13 Division 2 final

St Fechin’s may have been mightily relieved that none of their 11 first half wides proved costly but they were still deserving winners of Saturday afternoon’s Argus/Drogheda Independent U13 Division 2 final against a strong-finishing Roche Emmets …