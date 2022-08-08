Louth GAA Division 1 reports

ST. MOCHTA’S 1-19

MATTOCK RANGERS 3-9

St Mochta’s picked up their second win in phase two of Division 1 at home in Louth Village over a plucky Mattock Rangers side on Saturday evening.

Once again, both teams were full value for the neutral in an enthralling encounter. The hosts shot out of the blocks to lead 0-6 to no score after 18 minutes of action. Both Byrne brothers combined with the influential Jamie Farrell in establishing the advantage. Mattock soon got up and running, through Cathal Fleming and Jack Thompson points.

At half-time, Kieran Quinn’s side led 0-8 to 0-6 but the game was about to turn on its head twice in the second half. Mattock surged into the lead with two Liam Flynn goals in as many minutes to lead 2-8 to 0-10.

Moch’s would come back with Declan Byrne frees and a levelling brace by Craig Lennon. That good work would be undone when Flynn completed his hat-trick.

However, Mochta’s would finish stronger, outscoring Wayne McKeever’s side 1-3 to 0-0 in the finish, Farrell with the goal from the penalty spot.

MOCHTA’S: Jason Callan; Liam Lawlor, Andy English, David Lennon; Conor Garland, Darren McMahon, Ryan Cash; Ciarán Byrne 0-4, Craig Lennon 0-3; Danny Kindlon, Ciarán McMahon, Gerry Garland 0-1; Jamie Farrell 1-3, Cormac Smyth, Declan Byrne 0-8. Subs: Oisín Callan for Smyth, Eamonn O’Neill for Kindlon.

MATTOCK: Stephen Smith; Alan Caraher, Cillian Hickey, Ben Markey; Terry Donegan 0-1, Cathal Clarke, Jack Thompson 0-1; Cathal Fleming 0-3, Ryan Leneghan; Oisín McKenna, Aaron O’Brien 0-1, James Caraher; Ben Watters 0-2, Liam Flynn 3-0, JP Watters 0-1. Sub: Rory Hickey for JP Watters.

REFEREE: Paul Finnegan (St Patrick’s).

GERALDINES 3-11

DREADNOTS 2-13

This game was like a thriller and it was Geraldines that just came out on top over Dreadnots thanks to a late Gareth Neacy point.

The Haggardstown-based side are now safe but relegation anxiety will plague Dreadnots moving into the closing round.

Ben Gartlan and Beanón Corrigan had the hosts in firm control in the opening half as they deservedly led 2-6 to 0-5 at the turn but the second half was an entirely different and more even affair.

The Clogherhead natives came out like men possessed at the restart with Darragh Shevlin and Peter Kirwan finding the net to mount a surging comeback. That hope was short-lived as hero of the hour for the hosts, full-back Neacy, found the back of the net before he clipped over the winner.

GERALDINES: Des Reenan; Tiernan Hand, Gareth Neacy 1-1, Paul Clarke; John McCrohan 0-1, James Craven, Fearghal McDonald 0-1; Matthew Corcoran, Beanón Corrigan 1-2; Brian Cafferty 0-2, Josh Arrowsmith, Paddy Hoey; Shane Rogers 0-2, Shane O’Hanlon 0-2, Ben Gartlan 1-0. Subs: Conor Rafferty for Reenan, Shaun Callan for Hoey, Jim McEneaney for Rogers, Michael Rogers for Arrowsmith.

DREADNOTS: Ciarán Cunningham; Derek Shevlin, Dermot Campbell, David O’Brien; Cathal Lynch, Ciarán Finnegan, Cian McEvoy; Conor Faulkner, Fergal McGuigan; Pádraig Rath, James Califf, Darragh Shevlin; Páraic Smith, Peter Kirwan, Jay Hughes.

REFEREE: Gerard Corrigan (Mattock Rangers).