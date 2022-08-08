Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 20.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Louth GAA Division 1 reports

Hollywood Developments Division 1

Mattock Rangers' Jack Thompson and Gerry Garland of St Mochta's during Saturday evening's Division 1 encounter in Louth Village. Picture: Ken Finegan Expand

Close

Mattock Rangers' Jack Thompson and Gerry Garland of St Mochta's during Saturday evening's Division 1 encounter in Louth Village. Picture: Ken Finegan

Mattock Rangers' Jack Thompson and Gerry Garland of St Mochta's during Saturday evening's Division 1 encounter in Louth Village. Picture: Ken Finegan

Mattock Rangers' Jack Thompson and Gerry Garland of St Mochta's during Saturday evening's Division 1 encounter in Louth Village. Picture: Ken Finegan

ST. MOCHTA’S 1-19

MATTOCK RANGERS 3-9

Privacy