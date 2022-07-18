Louth GAA Division 1 reports

ST MOCHTA’S 0-17

ST BRIDE’S 0-8

St Mochta’s proved too strong for neighbours St Bride’s as they came out on top by nine points at Louth Village on Saturday evening.

The victory sees the hosts maintain their push for Division 1 honours as they stay joint-top of the table with Newtown Blues and St Mary’s.

Most of the damage was done in the second half as Mochta’s dominated and pushed on after leading by just 0-7 to 0-5 at the break.

The Knockbridge side failed to produce their best form on the night and Declan Byrne finished with six points to his name as the hosts secured a deserved win. Craig Lennon, Oisín Callan, Eamonn O’Neill, Cormac Smyth, Conor Garland and Ciarán Byrne were also among the scorers.

MOCHTA’S: Liam Kindlon; Andrew Lennon, Ben Goss-Kieran, David Lennon; Ryan Cash, Darren McMahon, Conor Garland 0-2; Ciarán Byrne 0-2, Craig Lennon 0-1; Oisin Callan 0-1, Jamie Farrell, Gerry Garland; Eamonn O’Neill 0-1, Cormac Smyth 0-2, Declan Byrne 0-6. Subs: Barry Mulholland for D Byrne, Gavyn Short for C Byrne.

BRIDE’S: Darren Breen; Pádraic Mackin, Cillian Kirk, Jack McCaughey; Jarlath Cassidy, Patrick Reilly, Seán Brennan; Liam Molloy, Robert McCaughey; Emmet Kirk 0-2, Seán Marry 0-4, Kieran McArdle; Richard Halpenny, Kelvin Slowey, Ciarán Deane 0-2. Subs: Stephen Hoey for Cassidy, Bernard Laverty for Slowey, Jake McNamara for R McCaughey, Nathan Kirk for Deane, Daniel McArdle for Brennan.

REFEREE: David Fedigan (Hunterstown Rovers).

ST PATRICK’S 1-16

GERALDINES 1-11

St Patrick’s continued their good run of form when they claimed a five-point victory over Geraldines at Páirc Eamoin on Saturday night.

Cathal Grogan top-scored for the winners with 1-3, while there were also important contributions from Jack Murphy and the evergreen Aidan McCann as the hosts picked up another important win.

Although it was McCann who opened the scoring for Pat’s, it was Gers who went on to have the better of things for much of the half as they hit back to lead by 0-5 to 0-3 entering the closing stages.

However, Pat’s finished with a flurry and a goal by Grogan in between points from McCann and Ciarán Murphy sent their side in at the break leading by 1-5 to 0-6.

The Lordship men maintained their momentum in the second half and moved into a five-point lead. However, Gers gave themselves hope with a goal from Jim McEneaney on 42 minutes.

Any concerns the home supporters might have had at that stage didn’t last too long as quick-fire points from Jack Murphy, Tadhg O’Connor and Grogan put them back in command.

The visitors rarely threatened after that as Pat’s held out for a deserved victory.

PAT’S: Martin McEneaney 0-1; Kevin Toner, Eoghan Lafferty, Barry Dunne; Conor Grogan, Ciarán Murphy 0-1, Darren O’Hanlon; Rory Duffy 0-1, Leonard Grey; Aidan McCann 0-3, Jack Murphy 0-4, Joseph Connor 0-1; Tadhg O’Connor 0-2, Cathal Grogan 1-3, Darren Connor. Subs: Eoin O’Connor for Duffy, Adam Finnegan for D Connor, Alan O’Connor for J Connor.

GERALDINES: Des Reenan; Paul Clarke, James Craven 0-1, Nicky Mackin; Brian Cafferty, Gareth Neacy 0-1, Tiarnan Hand 0-1; Matthew Corcoran, John McCrohan; Michael Rogers, Jim McEneaney 1-5, Josh Arrowsmith; Fearghal McDonald 0-2, Shane Rogers, Ben Gartlan 0-1. Sub: Shane O’Hanlon for M Rogers.

REFEREE: Aidan Shevlin (Stabannon Parnells).

NAOMH MÁIRTÍN 1-10

ARDEE ST MARY’S 1-13

Two of the contenders for the major honours this season clashed at Monasterboice on Saturday evening, where St Mary’s came out on top against the hosts.

Victory for the Ardee men sees them keep pace with Newtown Blues and St Mochta’s at the top of the Division 1 table after all three teams moved on to 17 points.

In the end, it was a strong first half display from the visitors that did the damage as they were able to hold out in the second period in the face of an improved display by the Jocks.

The major blow of the first half was struck by Ciarán Keenan as his goal ensured Mary’s went in at the break leading by double scores – 1-7 to 0-5.

The second period saw the Jocks get back into the game as Tom Gray raised a green flag to give his side hope. Máirtín’s also had points from JP Rooney, Craig Lynch and Conor Whelan, but it was not enough to rescue anything from the game as scores from Liam Jackson and Conor Gillespie helped Mary’s hold out for a three-point win.

MÁIRTÍN’S: Craig Lynch 0-1; Mark Whelan, Conor Smyth, Conor Healy 0-1; Jack Murphy, Seán Healy, Conor Morgan; Evan Whelan, John Clutterbuck; Dara McDonnell, Wayne Campbell, Stephen Campbell 0-1; Conor Whelan 0-2, Tom Gray 1-4, Eoghan Callaghan. Sub: JP Rooney 0-1.

ST MARY’S: James McGillick; Páraic McKenny, Karl Faulkner, Donal McKenny; Liam Jackson 0-4, Eimhin Keenan, Carl Gillespie 0-1; RJ Callaghan, Kian Moran; Ryan Rooney, Ciarán Keenan 1-1, Dáire McConnon 0-2; Conor Keenan, Ronan Carroll 0-2, Conor Gillespie 0-3. Subs: Luke Matthews for Conor Gillespie, Jonathan Commins for Carroll.

REFEREE: Stephen Fitzpatrick (Clan na Gael).

COOLEY KICKHAMS 2-8

DREADNOTS 0-8

Cooley Kickhams picked a valuable win in the battle to avoid relegation as they came out on top against fellow strugglers Dreadnots at Fr McEvoy Park on Saturday evening.

Second half goals from James O’Reilly and Michael Rafferty proved the difference between the teams as the hosts held on for victory.

As a result, Cooley join the Clogherhead side on seven points, but move off the bottom of the table on score difference and head-to-head.

With so much at stake in this encounter, it was no surprise that the first half proved to be a rather cagey affair and the low-scoring period ended with Cooley holding a slender 0-5 to 0-3 advantage.

Although the second half yielded the same return in terms of points, crucially for Cooley, they managed to find the net twice to send Dreadnots home empty handed.

COOLEY: Neil Gallagher; Dylan McGarrity, Eoin McDaid, Ronan McBride; James O’Reilly 1-0, Fearghal Malone 0-1, Gerry Malone; Cormac Malone, Peter Thornton 0-1; Enda O’Neill 0-1, Patrick Johnston, Calum O’Hanlon 0-1; Cian Connor 0-2, Brian White 0-1, Michael Rafferty 1-0. Subs: Thomas McCarragher, Richard Brennan, Sean White, Emmet McGuigan, Aodhan O’Hanlon.

DREADNOTS: Ciarán Cunningham; Derek Shevlin, Barry Faulkner, Conor Clarke 0-1; Ciarán Finnegan, Pádraig Rath, Conor Faulkner; Cian McEvoy, David O Brien; Pat Lynch 0-1, Jay Hughes 0-4, Dermot Campbell; Peter Kirwan, Dean Hyland, Páraic Smith 0-2. Subs: Craig Shevlin, Owen Murphy, Ronan Calliff.

REFEREE: Ultan McElroy (Kilkerley Emmets).

NEWTOWN BLUES 1-17

MATTOCK RANGERS 0-7

Newtown Blues produced their best performance of the season at home to Mattock Rangers in the opening round of the new Division 1 phase.

The win sees Blues remain joint-top with St Mochta’s and Ardee St Mary’s.

Ciaran Downey’s opening minute goal sent the hosts on their way to a sparkling performance.

The corresponding fixture in Collon was one of the most entertaining games but on Saturday it was a one-sided affair. Des Lane bolstered his side’s defence despite the absence of Emmet Carolan and reaped the rewards as Mattock’s forwards, Cathal Fleming and Shane Hickey, made it 1-8 to 0-4 at the turn but found it tough going.

In the second half, Colm Judge killed the game in the midst of a six-point, unanswered streak that made the rest of a contest a formality. Jack Murphy also impressed for the Newfoundwell men off the bench.

BLUES: Johnny McDonnell; Conor Ayson, Ciarán Cluskey-Kelly, Alan Connor; Daire Nally, John Connolly 0-1, Ian Connor 0-2; Chris Reid, Andy McDonnell 0-1; Jamie Kelly 0-1, Colm Judge 0-4, Cormac McQuillan; Declan McNamara 0-2, Ciarán Downey 1-4, Conor Moore 0-1. Subs: Conor McGuirk, Seán Dylan, Evin McConnon, Jack Murphy 0-1, Thomas Costello, Coinneach Farrell.

MATTOCK: Stephen Smith; Dáire Englishby, Cathal Clarke, Alan Caraher; Terry Donegan, Adrian Reid, Brendan Leacy; Ryan Leneghan, Ben McKenna 0-1, Shane Hickey 0-2, Cathal Fleming 0-3, Jack Thompson; Oisín McKenna, Aaron O’Brien 0-1, Liam Flynn. Subs: Caoilte Hickey, Eoin McCluskey, James Caraher, Ben Markey, JP Watters.

REFEREE: David J McArdle (St Bride’s).

ST FECHIN’S 0-7

SEAN O’MAHONY’S 3-10

Sean O’Mahony’s recorded a well-earned away victory over St Fechin’s on Saturday night in Beaulieu.

The depleted hosts played with only three of their intermediate championship-winning team and were no match for the excellent Quaysiders.

Stephen Kilcoyne was once again the destroyer-in-chief for the Point Road men. The full-forward’s tally of 2-6 was eye-catching and despite a host of markers and debutant Kyle Meegan in the goals, the Hoops had no answer to the left footer.

Niall Devlin also continued to show his consistency but Kilcoyne’s goals alongside inside partner Terry Kelly meant it would be a long evening for the hosts.

FECHIN’S: Kyle Meegan; Mark Holohan, David Lally, Cian Gorman; Colm O’Neill, David Collier, Harry Haughney; Donal Ryan, Pádraic O’Donohoe; John O’Connell, Adam Kirwan, Eoghan Ryan; Aaron McGlew, Brian Devlin 0-1, Niall Devlin 0-4. Subs: Eoghan Duffy, Neal Hodgins 0-1, Alex Smith, Mikey McMahon.

O’MAHONY’S: Kevin Brennan; Robbie Galligan, John O’Brien, Stephen Kettle; Seán Cassidy, Kian McEvoy, Thomas Rice 0-1; Gareth Hall, Conor Martin; Kyle Carroll 0-1, Ben McLaughlin, Brian McGuirk 0-1; Shane Brennan; Stephen Kilcoyne 2-6, Terry Kelly 1-1.

REFEREE: Colm McCullough (Naomh Fionnbarra).