Louth GAA Division 1 reports

ST BRIDE’S 2-9

NAOMH MÁIRTÍN 0-21

Naomh Máirtín came from behind at the interval to take both points at Páirc an Chuinnigh on Saturday evening, to secure a place in the top six, where they will join St Bride’s.

Conor Whelan was the star performer for the winners as he kicked seven points after being introduced as a sub on 25 minutes.

Bride’s, who finished fifth, fielded a weakened squad but it didn’t show as they were in front on 11th minute by a point, 0-2 to 0-1.

The Jocks improved their game and scored four unanswered points before Bernard Laverty scored his second point of the match on 18 minutes to leave two between the sides.

The Reds had a lucky break when the ball landed at Michael Keane's feet and he slotted home the game's first goal on 21 minutes.

Both sides exchanged minors before the hosts took the lead for the first time when Keane pointed on 23 minutes.

Further scores followed for both sides and the match was level again with half-time soon approaching. However, an added-time goal by Seán Marry left the home side well in control at the interval with a 2-6 to 0-9 lead.

After the restart, the Monasterboice men moved up a few gears and scored five unanswered points.

Marry ended this 'purple patch' with a converted free-kick to reduce the deficit to a one-point margin with just over a quarter of an hour to play.

Bride’s started to get back into it but the Jocks finished strongly and ran out comfortable winners.

MÁIRTÍN’S: Craig Lynch; Mark Whelan, Tom Sullivan, Shane Morgan; Jack Murphy 0-2, John Clutterbuck 0-4, Evan Whelan; Val Leddy 0-2, Dara McDonnell; Paul Berrill, Wayne Campbell 0-1, Stephen Campbell 0-1; Bryan McQuillan, Thomas Clarke 0-1, Tom Gray 0-3. Sub: Conor Whelan 0-7.

BRIDE’S: Darren Breen; Jarlath Cassidy, Cillian Kirk, Kelvin Slowey; Daniel McArdle, Patrick Reilly, Ross Murnaghan; James Costelloe, Bernard Laverty 0-4; Neil Thornton, Seán Brennan, Seán Marry 1-4; Richard Halpenny, Michael Keane 1-1, Andrew Smyth. Subs: Pádraig Mackin, Aaron Hoey, Páraic Routledge.

REFEREE: Gerard Corrigan (Mattock Rangers).

ST MOCHTA’S 2-13

NEWTOWN BLUES 2-10

St Mochta’s finished top of the Division 1 table after the final game of phase one thanks to this three-point win over Newtown Blues at Louth Village on Saturday evening.

After going nine games unbeaten in the league, Blues have now lost two on the bounce and, as a result, have dropped to second in the table on score difference.

The Drogheda men travelled hoping to make up for the defeat to Sean O’Mahony’s, but from the early stages it was the hosts who were on top and landed some good points.

However, Blues remained in touch thanks to a John Kermode goal as they trailed by just 0-8 to 1-3 at half-time.

The second half was also a close affair and Blues added a second goal through Robert Carr. However, Mochta’s were not to be denied and Cormac Smyth found the net to bring his tally to 1-6, while Craig Lennon also found the net to help his side to victory.

MOCHTA’S: Jason Callan; Liam Lawlor, Ben Goss-Kieran, Ryan Cash; Conor Garland, Oisín Callan 0-2, Andrew Lennon; Darren McMahon 0-1, Ciarán Byrne 0-3; Philip Englishby, Gerry Garland 0-2, Jamie Farrell; Craig Lennon 1-0, Cormac Smyth 1-6, Eamonn O’Neill.

BLUES: Johnny McDonnell; Thomas Costello, Ciarán Cluskey-Kelly, Johnny Connolly 0-1; Ian Connor, Alan Connor, Fergal Donohoe; Chris Reid, Andy McDonnell; Conor McGuirk 0-1, Conor Moore, Dáire Nally 0-1; Colm Judge 0-5, John Kermode 1-2, Robert Carr 1-0. Subs: Evin McConnon for Moore, Declan McNamara for McGuirk.

REFEREE: Ultan McElroy (Kilkerley Emmets).

ST PATRICK’S 0-12

ST FECHIN’S 0-8

A strong first half display by St Patrick’s set them up for a victory but, in the end, it wasn’t enough as they narrowly missed out on a top four place.

With both teams needing a win and other results to go our way there was a lot riding on this match. It was the home side who took command of the game from the off clocking up two points in the first three minutes before Fechins’ Joe Corrigan got the visitors’ first point from play.

Pat’s continued their dominance of the scoreboard with some impressive scores from both play and placed balls, adding an additional nine to their tally, with Cathal Grogan contributing five and Jack Murphy and Aidan McCann also on target.

Fechin’s got it hard to get any rhythm going but managed to add three more to their tally two from Niall Devlin (2) and in the final minute of the half from play off the boot of Pádraic O’Donohoe, to cut the gap to 0-11 to 0-4 at the break.

The second half started off with a much more determined Fechin’s side and, again, it was Corrigan that got the first score of the half from play in the second minute with Pat’s cancelling it out through Joseph Connor with what turned out to be their only point of the second half.

Fechin’s were in control of the half but their inaccuracy up front, clocking up eight wides, was their downfall and although they got two more points from Niall Devlin and one from John O’Connell, it wasn’t enough to claw back the home side’s first half lead.

PAT’S: Cathal Grogan 0-5, Jack Murphy 0-3, Aidan McCann, Tadhg O’Connor, Joe Connor, Darren O’Hanlon 0-1 each.

FECHIN’S: Niall McDonnell; David Lally, David Collier, Mark Holohan; Seán Kerrisk, Colm O’Neill, Jamie McDonnell; Pádraic O’Donohoe 0-1, Paul Mathews; John O’Connell 0-1, Harry O’Neill, Joe Corrigan 0-2; Brian Devlin, Harry Haughney, Naill Devlin 0-4. Subs: Aaron McGlew for H O’Neill, Eoghan Ryan for Haughney, Cathal Doherty for B Devlin, Cian Gorman for Holohan.

REFEREE: David Fedigan (Hunterstown Rovers).

DREADNOTS 0-11

MATTOCK RANGERS 1-12

Mattock Rangers picked up their sixth win of the season over a lacklustre Dreadnots side on Saturday night in Clogherhead.

Rangers were safe in the top six beforehand but the loss piles further worry on Dreadnots as they sit in the relegation play-off spot heading into phase two.

Despite an even enough opening quarter, the Collon men were comfortable throughout and a Cathal Fleming's penalty before half-time made it 1-4 to 0-4. That gap made for a one sided second half.

With Mattock opening up a seven-point lead in the second half through Terry Donegan and Ben Watters, Dreadnots fought back with scores from Craig Shevlin and Jay Hughes.

DREADNOTS: Ciarán Cunningham; Conor Clarke, David O’Brien 0-1, Derek Shevlin; Jack Taggart, Pádraig Rath 0-1, Barry Faulkner; Cian McEvoy, Conor Faulkner 0-1; Cathal Lynch, Peter Kirwan 0-1, Ciarán Finnegan 0-1; Jay Hughes 0-2, Craig Shevlin 0-3, Owen Murphy 0-1. Subs: Fergal McGuigan, Daragh Shevlin, Anthony Lynch.

MATTOCK: Stephen Smith; Alan Caraher, Cillian Hickey, Ben Markey; Terry Donegan 0-1, Cathal Clarke, Jack Thompson; Ben McKenna 0-1, Ryan Leneghan; Shane Hickey 0-2, Ben Watters 0-2, Cathal Fleming 1-4; Oisín McKenna 0-1, Aaron O’Brien, Liam Flynn 0-1. Subs: Pauric Bannon, James Caraher.

REFEREE: Aidan Shevlin (Stabannon Parnells).

GERALDINES 3-13

SEAN O’MAHONY’S 1-10

Geraldines ended phase one On a high thanks to a nine-point victory over Sean O’Mahony’s at Haggardstown on Saturday evening.

After recording an impressive win over Newtown Blues in their previous outing, O’Mahony’s were unable to repeat that performance. Gers took advantage with their fifth win of the season to move further clear of the relegation danger.

Ben Gartlan was the man in form for the hosts as he grabbed two goals and chipped in with three points in a fine individual display, while Michael Rogers also found the net for the winners.

Gartlan’s scores helped Gers take a commanding 2-7 to 0-4 lead into the break after his side dominated the opening period.

O’Mahony’s fought back in the second half and Stephen Kilcoyne raised a green flag but the home side were not to be denied and deservedly came out on top.

GERALDINES: Des Reenan; Paddy Hoey, Gareth Neacy, David O’Connell; John McCrohan 0-1, Nicky Mackin, Ryan Brennan; Matthew Corcoran 0-1, Michael Rogers 1-1; Shaun Callan 0-2, Josh Arrowsmith, Ben Gartlan 2-3; Danny Nordone, Shane Rogers 0-5, Paul Clarke.

O’MAHONY’S: Mark Duffy; Robbie Galligan, Stephen Kettle 0-1, Ciarán Jameson; Kian McEvoy, John O'Brien, Brian McGuirk; Gareth Hall, Conor Martin; Kyle Carroll, Colin Finan 0-1, Terry Kelly 0-2; Thomas Rice 0-1, Stephen Kilcoyne 1-5, Vinny Smyth. Subs: Ciarán Finan, Mark Agnew.

REFEREE: Stephen Fitzpatrick (Clan na Gael).