Louth GAA Division 1 reports

NEWTOWN BLUES 2-7

SEAN O’MAHONY’S 1-16

Sean O’Mahony’s travelled down the M1 to inflict the first loss of the season on table toppers Newtown Blues at Newfoundwell on Thursday night.

The win also takes the Point Road men away from the bottom of the table and throws them into the squeezed middle of Division 1 with it all to play for this weekend in the final round.

Stephen Kilcoyne was the night’s best performer and steered his side to victory as a constant threat inside alongside Junior Shotayo.

At half-time, the visitors led 0-8 to 0-4 and pushed on after the break. Despite Colm Judge and substitute Ian Connor finding the net, O’Mahony’s were full value for their shock victory, Shotayo finding the net for the victors.

BLUES: Johnny McDonnell; Conor Ayson, Johnny Connolly, Thomas Costello; Dáire Nally, Alan Connor, Fergal Donohoe 0-1; Chris Reid, Ciarán Cluskey-Kelly; Jamie Kelly, Andy McDonnell, Conor McGuirk 0-1; Declan McNamara, Colm Judge 1-3, Robert Carr 0-1. Sub: Ian Connor 1-1.

O’MAHONY’S: Eddie Maguire; Robert Galligan, Shane Brennan, Ciarán Jamison; Thomas Rice, Seán Cassidy, Brian McGuirk 0-1; Gareth Hall, Conor Martin; Kyle Carroll, Conor Finnegan 0-4, Terry Kelly 0-1; Tiarnan Cassidy, Stephen Kilcoyne 0-7, Junior Shotayo 1-1.

REFEREE: Colm McCullough (Naomh Fionnbarra).

MATTOCK RANGERS 2-19

ST BRIDE’S 0-9

A fortunate goal at the start of the game sent Mattock Rangers on their way to a big victory over a depleted St Bride’s side at Collon on Saturday night.

The two points ensured Rangers will play in the top six for phase two.

Wing-back Ronán Kilbane caught a low shot from Aaron O’Brien and lashed it home from close range for the match's opening score. Bride’s had chances from Kevin Hearty but early sub Shane Hickey impressed for the home side to see them lead 1-11 to 0-3 at the break.

The second half was a non-affair thanks to a Liam Flynn major while Stephen Smith’s series of saves frustrated Declan McCoy’s side on an off colour night for the Knockbridge men who are all but secure of their top six place also.

MATTOCK: Stephen Smith; Alan Caraher, Cillian Hickey, Ben Markey; Terry Donegan, Cathal Clarke, Ronán Kilbane 1-0; Ryan Leneghan, Ben McKenna 0-1; Adrian Reid, Ben Watters 0-4, Cathal Fleming 0-4; Liam Flynn 1-2, Aaron O’Brien, Oisín McKenna 0-2. Subs: Shane Hickey 0-5, JP Watters 0-1, Eoin McCluskey, Jack Thompson.

BRIDE’S: Adam Plunkett; Jack McCaughey, Cillian Kirk, Stephen Hoey; Seán Brennan 0-1, Patrick Reilly, Ross Murnaghan; Liam Molloy, Bernard Laverty; Robert McCaughey, Ross Kehoe, James Costelloe; Seán Marry 0-4, Kevin Hearty 0-1, Kieran McArdle 0-1.

REFEREE: Ultan McElroy (Kilkerley Emmets).

NAOMH MÁIRTÍN 0-14

ST MOCHTA’S 0-11

St Mochta’s missed the chance to join Newtown Blues at the top of the Division 1 table when they lost out to Naomh Máirtín at Monasterboice on Saturday evening.

With Blues suffering a shock loss on Thursday night, the Louth Village men could have gone top with victory but were denied by the hosts.

In a season where the Jocks have been hampered by the absence of players through county commitments, this result moves them into the top six with one round of fixtures to play.

In a repeat of last season’s senior championship final, this proved to be a much closer affair as the teams traded points throughout the first half. Ciarán McMahon and Jamie Farrell were among those on target for Mochta’s, but Tom Gray and Wayne Campbell helped ensure that the hosts went in at the break leading by 0-7 to 0-6.

It was a similar story in the second half as the teams shared possession but the loss of the scoring threat of Declan Byrne certainly hampered the Louth Village men. In a game where Paul Berrill, John Clutterbuck and Jack Murphy were also on target, the Jocks took full advantage as they held out for an important three-point win.

MÁIRTÍN’S: Craig Lynch 0-1; Mark Whelan, Tom Sullivan, Paul Berrill 0-1; Jack Murphy 0-2, Seán Healy, Evan Whelan; Dara McDonnell, John Clutterbuck 0-1; Tom Clarke, Wayne Campbell 0-3, Stephen Campbell; Bryan McQuillan, Val Leddy, Tom Gray 0-5. Sub: JP Rooney 0-1.

MOCHTA’S: Jason Callan; Liam Lawlor, Ben Goss Kieran, David Lennon; Andrew Lennon, Andrew English, Conor Garland 0-1; Darren McMahon, Ciarán McMahon 0-3; Oisín Callan, Jamie Farrell 0-2, Gerry Garland 0-1; Eamonn O’Neill, Cormac Smyth 0-2, Craig Lennon 0-2. Sub: Ciarán Byrne for Lawlor.

REFEREE: David Fedigan (Hunterstown Rovers).

GERALDINES 1-11

ARDEE ST MARY’S 3-17

Ardee St Mary’s are safe in the top six for phase two of the league after an avalanche of second half scores against Geraldines in Haggardstown on Friday night.

The visitors welcomed back all of their five-strong county contingent and flexed that power with an excellent opening half where they went in level despite facing a strong wind.

Conor Gillespie, Dáire McConnon and Liam Jackson, in that order, found the net in the first half to make it 3-3 to 1-9 at half-time, James Craven getting the Geraldines major.

With the wind at their backs in the second half, Cathal Murray’s side opened up and Jonathan Commins impressed off the bench with four points.

The win leaves the Deesiders two off the top, while Geraldines still have a chance of making the top six on the final day.

GERALDINES: Des Reenan; Nicky Mackin, Gareth Neacy, Paul Clarke; Seán Thornton, Beanón Corrigan 0-2, James Craven 1-0; Matthew Corcoran, John McCrohan; Shaun Callan 0-2, Jim McEneaney 0-3, Brian Cafferty; Josh Arrowsmith, Shane Rogers 0-4, Ben Gartlan. Subs: Danny Nordone for Thornton, David O'Connell for McEneaney.

MARY’S: Gavin Douglas; Jay Crawley, Páraic McKenny, Conor Keenan 0-1; Donal McKenny, Liam Jackson 1-1, Carl Gillespie 0-2; Karl Faulkner 0-1, Eimhin Keenan; Conor Gillespie 1-2, Tom Jackson 0-1, Kian Moran; Ryan Rooney, Dáire McConnon 1-1, Ciarán Keenan 0-4. Subs: Jonathan Commins 0-4, RJ Callaghan.

REFEREE: Fr Derek Ryan (Sean O’Mahony’s).

ST FECHIN’S 2-9

DREADNOTS 0-12

This local derby in Páirc Naomh Feichín on Saturday evening was always going to be an interesting affair and it didn’t disappoint. Playing with the wind, the visitors to Beaulieu came out of the blocks and were the more impressive team in the first quarter, clocking up four points before Fechins’ Harry Haughney got the home side’s first point of the match.

Dreadnots continued to dominate the scoreboard, adding three more points to put them six ahead, and Fechin’s struggling to find their rhythm.

However, before the break, Niall Devlin struck the 1-1 to give his side hope as the deficit was cut to 0-10 to 1-3.

Armed with the wind in this second half, it was Fechin’s that started the scoring with points from Brian Devlin, Haughney and Niall Devlin. Niall Devlin added two more to his tally to put Fechin’s ahead for the first time in the match.

Haughney got the winners’ eighth point of the game before Brian Devlin fired in a second goal to put his side in command. Dreadnots got two late consolation points but it was too little to deny the hosts a deserved win.

FECHIN’S: Niall McDonnell; David Lally, David Collier, Mark Holohan; Cian Gorman, Colm O’Neill, Jamie McDonnell; Pádraic O’Donohoe, Donal Ryan; John O’Connell, Brian Devlin 1-1, Joe Corrigan; Harry Haughney 0-3, Paul Mathews, Niall Devlin 1-5. Subs: Eoghan Duffy for Ryan, Harry O’Neill for Gorman, Aaron McGlew for Corrigan, Eoghan Ryan for Duffy, Mikey MacMahon for O’Donohoe.

DREADNOTS: Ciarán Cunningham; Pádraig Rath, Derek Shevlin, Jack Taggart; David O’Brien, Barry Faulkner, Conor Clarke; Cian McEvoy, Conor Faulkner; Pat Lynch, Peter Kirwan, Ciarán Finnegan; Jay Hughes, Craig Shevlin, Owen Murphy. Subs: Cathal Lynch for Taggart, Conor Shevlin for Murphy.

REFEREE: Stephen Johnson (Glen Emmets).

COOLEY KICKHAMS 0-8

ST PATRICK’S 3-11

St Patrick’s came out on top in the Peninsula derby on Saturday night as an impressive display saw them score a 12-point win over Cooley Kickhams at Fr McEvoy Park.

Not only did the result give Pat’s local bragging rights, but saw the Lordship men remain in contention for a top six finish with just one round to play, while leaving Cooley at the bottom of the table.

Although Pat’s were first off the mark through Aidan McCann, it was Cooley who were brightest in the opening moments as they kicked the next three points inside five minutes.

However, Pat’s picked off the next three points before a Danny O’Connor goal on 13 minutes had the hosts firmly in control. They continued to pile on the pressure and with Martin McEneaney, Jack Murphy and Cathal Grogan on target during the half, they led by 1-9 to 0-4 at the break.

In a low-scoring third quarter, Cooley outscored their opponents by three points to one, but there was never any real prospect of a comeback and late goals by Leonard Grey and Joseph Connor sealed victory.

COOLEY: Seán Hayes; Ronan McBride, Dean McGreehan, Ian Arnold; James O’Reilly, Patrick Hanlon 0-1, Gerry Malone; Peter Thornton, Richard Brennan; Patrick Johnston, Fearghal Malone 0-2, Peter Shields; Cian Connor 0-4, Enda O’Neill 0-1, Eoin McDaid. Subs: Dáire McDaid, Cormac Malone, Patrick Sheelan, Keith White, Gerard Hanlon.

PAT’S: Martin McEneaney 0-3; Kevin Toner, Eoghan Lafferty, Barry Dunne; Daniel Rice, Ciarán Murphy, Ross Murphy; Matthew Pagni, Leonard Grey 1-0; Aidan McCann 0-4, Jack Murphy 0-1, Joseph Connor 1-1; Aidan Finnegan, Danny O’Connor 1-0, Cathal Grogan 0-2. Subs: Gavin Gregory for Finnegan, Darren O’Hanlon for Rice.

REFEREE: Stephen Fitzpatrick (Clan na Gael).