Louth GAA Division 1 reports

ST PATRICK’S 0-13

GERALDINES 1-8

St Patrick’s picked up another vital win when they held on to defeat Geraldines at Lordship on Saturday evening.

The home side got off to a flying start as points from Gavin Gregory (2), Jack Murphy and Ross Murphy had them in control before Gers got off the mark with two in quick succession.

The teams then shared the next four scores before late efforts from Danny O’Connor and Jack Murphy had the Peninsula side leading by 0-9 to 0-5 at the break.

O’Connor then increased the gap just after the restart but the visitors gave themselves hope when they added the next point before Jim McEneaney scored the only goal of the game with a memorable strike to cut the gap to one.

However, Pat’s didn’t panic and settled themselves with scores from Cathal Grogan, Adam Finnegan and O’Connor to lead by four with 10 minutes to play. Gers cut the gap to two points and almost snatched victory but Paul Clarke’s effort was superbly saved by Martin McEneaney.

ST PATRICK’S: Martin McEneaney 0-1; Kevin Toner, Eoghan Lafferty, Barry Dunne; Daniel Rice, Ciarán Murphy, Ross Murphy 0-1; Rory Duffy, Leonard Grey; Matthew Pagni, Danny O’Connor 0-4, Jack Murphy 0-2; Adam Finnegan 0-1, Cathal Grogan 0-1, Gavin Gregory 0-3. Subs: Darren Connor for Pagni, Tadhg O’Connor for Finnegan.

GERALDINES: Des Reenan; Nicky Mackin, Paddy Hoey, Paul Clarke; Ryan Brennan, Gareth Neacy, Tiarnan Hand; Michael Rogers 0-1, Beanón Corrigan 0-1; Danny Nordone, Josh Arrowsmith, David O’Connell; Ben Gartlan, Shane Rogers 0-3, Fearghal McDonald. Subs: Jim McEneaney 1-3 for Arrowsmith.

REFEREE: Colm McCullough (Naomh Fionnbarra).

SEAN O’MAHONY’S 3-6

ARDEE ST MARY’S 3-14

St Mary’s continued their good run of form with another victory, this time over Sean O’Mahony’s at the Point Road on Saturday evening.

Dáire McConnon was the man in form for the visitors at the Louth player ended the game with a personal tally of 2-3, to help keep his side in touch with the Division 1 leaders.

In an entertaining first half, McConnon scored his side’s first goal while Darren Clarke added a second.

However, it wasn’t enough to bring an advantage into the break as O’Mahony’s were in fine scoring form themselves and they fired in three goals to ensure the teams went in at the break level at 3-3 to 2-6.

However, the home side was unable to sustain their efforts in the second half as they could only manage to add three further points to their tally.

Meanwhile, Mary’s continued their momentum as McConnon added his second goal, while they managed a further eight points to ensure they eased to victory.

ST MARY’S: Gavin Douglas; Jay Crawley, Páraic McKenny, Conor Keenan; Kian Moran 0-1, Carl Faulkner, Carl Gillespie; Robbie Leavy, Eimhin Keenan; Conor Gillespie 0-1, Ronan Carroll, Tiarnan Corrigan 0-1; Ryan Rooney 0-3, Dáire McConnon 2-3, Darren Clarke 1-3. Subs: Jonathan Commins 0-2 for Carroll, Donal McKenny for Leavy, Luke Matthews for Conor Gillespie.

REFEREE: Cathal Sweeney (Stabannon Parnells).

DREADNOTS 2-7

COOLEY KICHAMS 0-16

Cooley Kickhams made it a worthwhile trip to Clogherhead on Saturday evening as they returned home with two vital points.

It wasn’t looking good for the visitors at the beak as they trailed by five points, but an impressive second half display saw them gradually claw back the lead before they went on to secure their second win of the season.

Cian Connor and Brian White were in fine form in front of the posts as they both finished with four points on the night.

The first half belonged to Dreadnots as they twice found the back of the net through Jay Hughes and Peter Kirwan to build up a healthy 2-4 to 0-5 advantage.

However, the second half saw the visitors find their rhythm in attack with Patrick Johnston and Enda O’Neill also contributing vital scores. The Cooley defence also played their part as they restricted Dreadnots to just three points to help secure the win.

COOLEY KICKHAMS: Neil Gallagher; Ronan McBride, Dean McGreehan, Ian Arnold; Gerry Malone, Paddy Hanlon, James O’Reilly 0-2; Peter Thornton, Richard Brennan; Patrick Johnston 0-3, Fearghal Malone, Peter Shields; Cian Connor 0-4, Enda O’Neill 0-3, Brian White 0-4. Subs: Eoin McDaid, Patrick Sheelan, Michael Rafferty.

REFEREE: Ultan McElroy (Kilkerley Emmets).

ST. BRIDE’S 2-12

ST FECHIN’S 0-13

Second half goals by substitute Kevin Hearty and Kieran McArdle secured a welcome away victory for St Bride’s.

The win was the Knockbridge men’s first victory in three rounds and keeps Declan McCoy’s side in the top six of Division 1.

The first half was a low scoring affair. There was only one point each registered by the 10th minute. However, the Termonfeckin men went in at the interval 0-5 to 0-4 to the good, which was no more than they deserved with Ronan Holcroft and Niall Devlin to the fore.

The tempo of the match increased significantly after the restart and both sides were all-square on 36 minutes at six points each.

The hosts went through a purple patch to edge the game in their favour when they scored two goals in as many minutes from the impactful Hearty and a sensational effort from full-forward McArdle.

Ryan Walsh reduced the deficit and kept his side in touch but the damage was done and try as they may, the Hoops couldn't find the goals they needed.

ST BRIDE’S: Darren Breen; Jack McCaughey, Cillian Kirk, Jarlath Cassidy; Stephen Hoey, Patrick Reilly, Seán Brennan; Bernard Laverty, Liam Molloy; Michael Keane, Emmet Kirk 0-4, James Costelloe; Andrew Smyth 0-2, Kieran McArdle 1-1, Seán Marry 0-2. Subs: Kevin Hearty 1-2, Ross Kehoe.

ST FECHIN’S: Niall McDonnell; Mark Holohan, Niall McCabe, David Lally; Colm O’Neill, David Collier, Harry Haughney; Donal Ryan, Joe Corrigan; Ryan Walsh 0-4, John O’Connell, Seán Kerrisk; Aaron McGlew, Ronan Holcroft 0-3, Niall Devlin 0-6. Subs: Paul Mathews, Eoghan Ryan.

REFEREE: Stephen Fitzpatrick (Clan na Gael).