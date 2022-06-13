Louth GAA Division 1 reports

GERALDINES 1-8

DREADNOTS 2-13

Dreadnots got back to winning ways with a convincing victory over Geraldines in Haggardstown on Saturday evening.

After a tight first half, the visitors took control in the second period and goals from Jay Hughes and Owen Smith saw them claim a comfortable win.

It proved to be a vital win for the Clogher men as they moved further away from the foot of the table, while the Geraldines saw their poor run of form continue.

The first half proved to be a close affair and although Dreadnots created more chances, the hosts went in at the break level at 1-2 to 0-5 thanks to a goal from Ben Gartlan.

However, Gers were unable to maintain that effort in the second half despite Jim McEneaney finishing with a tally of five points.

The decisive scores came at the other end as Hughes and Smith rattled the net to secure a third win of the campaign for their side.

DREADNOTS: Ciarán Cunningham; Derek Shevlin, Pádraig Rath, Barry Faulkner; Carl Monaghan, Cian McEvoy, Cathal Lynch 0-1; James Califf 0-2, Páraic Smith 0-4; Pat Lynch, Jay Hughes 1-1, Anthony Lynch; Peter Kirwan 0-2, Dean Hyland 0-1, Owen Murphy 1-2. Subs: Darragh Shevlin, David O’Brien, Craig Shevlin, Jack Taggart.

GERALDINES: Des Reenan; Tiarnan Hand, James Craven, Paul Clarke; John McGrohan, Gareth Neacy, Fearghal McDonald; Matthew Corcoran, Beanón Corrigan; Shane O’Hanlon, Michael Rogers, Shaun Callan; Danny Nordone 0-1, Shane Rogers 0-1, Ben Gartlan 1-1. Subs: Nicky Mackin for Craven, David O'Connell for Callan, Jim McEneaney 0-5 for O’Hanlon, Ryan Brennan for M Rogers.

REFEREE: Paul Finnegan (St Patrick’s).

ARDEE ST MARY’S 1-15

ST PATRICK’S 0-11

A dominant second-quarter display set St Mary’s on their way to a comfortable victory at home to St Patrick’s on Saturday evening.

A second half goal from Darren Clarke, who finished with 1-6, put the seal on an impressive display that saw the hosts move into third place in the table.

The opening quarter of the game was closely contested with Clarke on target for the Ardee men only for Gavin Gregory and Adam Finnegan to help tie things up at three points apiece.

It was then that the Deesiders stepped up the pace as they struck eight points in the latter part of the opening period, and conceding just once to Danny O’Connor as they eased into a 0-11 to 0-4 lead at the break.

Mary’s landed another 1-4 without reply at the start of the second half with Clarke’s goal coming on 12 minutes to remove any lingering doubt.

Pat’s battled to the end and scored the last three points through O’Connor, Cathal Grogan and Conor McGuinness but it was all too late to make any impression on the game.

ST MARY’S: Gavin Douglas; Jay Crawley, Páraic McKenny, Conor Keenan; Kian Moran, Carl Faulkner, Carl Gillespie 0-2; RJ Callaghan, Eimhin Keenan; Conor Gillespie, Ronan Carroll 0-1, Tiarnan Corrigan 0-2; Ryan Rooney 0-2 , Dáire McConnon 0-1, Darren Clarke 1-6. Sub: Conor Hennessy 0-1.

ST PATRICK’S: Martin McEneaney; Kevin Toner, Eoghan Lafferty, Barry Dunne; Conor Grogan, Ciarán Murphy, Joseph Connor; Rory Duffy, Leonard Grey; Darren Connor, Jack Murphy 0-4, Matthew Pagni; Adam Finnegan 0-2, Danny O’Connor 0-2, Gavin Gregory 0-1. Subs: Cathal Grogan 0-1 for Duffy, Daniel Rice for Connor, Eoin O’Hagan for Gregory, Conor McGuinness 0-1 for Finnegan.

REFEREE: Stephen Murphy (Naomh Máirtín).

NAOMH MAIRTIN 1-14

SEAN O’MAHONYS 1-7

The Jocks came away with both points after a convincing win over a workmanlike Sean O’Mahony’s at Monasterboice on Saturday evening.

After an early O’Mahony’s goal, Naomh Máirtín kicked nine of the next 10 points with five coming from the boot of Conor Whelan as his side led by 0-10 to 1-1 at half-time.

Máirtín’s played into a stiff breeze in the second half where supporters got to experience all four seasons in the second 30 minutes.

Craig Lynch was lethal from placed balls in the second half, kicking three points with the pick of them from 51m into a gale.

A foot block gave Whelan the chance to score from the penalty spot but his effort was well saved. However, soon after, Stephen Campbell found the net from the spot to seal a win that moved the Jocks into the top half of the table.

NAOMH MÁIRTÍN: Craig Lynch 0-4; Mark Whelan, Tom Sullivan, Shane Morgan; Jack Murphy 0-1, Seán Healy 0-2, Conor Morgan; Gavan Mooney, Evan Whelan; Paul Berrill, Val Leddy 0-1, Stephen Campbell 1-0; Conor Whelan 0-5, Wayne Campbell 0-1, Bryan McQuillan.

REFEREE: Stephen Fitzpatrick (Clan na Gael).

COOLEY KICKHAMS 0-12

ST BRIDE’S 1-9

St Bride’s were held to a draw by bottom of the table Cooley Kickhams on Saturday night, but for long periods it looked like the visitors would run out winners as they had led the entire match.

Although missing a few regulars, the Reds were quickest out of the blocks and were four points up before three minutes were on the clock. The scores coming from a first minute point by Seán Marry and a goal by Andrew Smyth.

Bride’s were the better side in the first half and this showed on the scoreboard as they led at the interval by 1-5 to 0-4.

The second half was a little disjointed and it took until the 41st minute for the first score when the home side reduced the deficit to three points.

Cooley came more into the match after this and after the introduction of veteran Brian White levelled matters right at the end of normal-time.

Bride’s looked like they had sealed victory when substitute Ross Kehoe slotted over well into stoppage-time but the hosts equalised soon after, just before the long whistle blast.

COOLEY KICKHAMS: Neil Gallagher; Ronan McBride, Dean McGreehan, Ian Arnold; James O’Reilly, Paddy Hanlon, Enda O’Neill; Peter Thornton 0-1, Richard Brennan; Darren Marks, Patrick Johnston 0-1, Gerry Malone 0-2; Cian Connor 0-5, Fearghal Malone 0-1, Peter Shields. Subs: Michael Rafferty, Brian White 0-2, Dáire McDaid, Seán White.

ST BRIDE’S: Adam Plunkett; Jack McCaughey, Laurence Steen, Stephen Hoey; Seán Brennan 0-1, Patrick Reilly 0-1, Ross Murnaghan; Liam Molloy, Bernard Laverty; Michael Keane, Emmet Kirk 0-3, Robert McCaughey; Kevin Hearty, Seán Marry 0-3, Andrew Smyth 1-0. Subs: James Costelloe, Ross Kehoe 0-1.

REFEREE: Kevin Brady (Dundalk Gaels).

ST FECHIN’S 1-7

ST MOCHTA’S 3-15

St Mochta’s joined Newtown Blues at the summit of Division 1 with a comprehensive victory over St Fechin’s in Bealieu, The win was somewhat tainted by the serious shoulder injury suffered to ace marksman Declan Byrne.

In truth, the Louth Village men had the points sewed up in the opening half when they lead 2-9 to 0-4 at the turn, Byrne finding the range four times before going off.

Andrew English and Gerry Garland punished the depleted hosts with two first half strikes. Ronan Holcroft and the Devlin brothers provided resistance but Kieran Quinn’s side were full of running and those late runners were causing havoc.

In the second half, Fechin’s got off to a brighter start with two pointed frees from Devlin with the hosts defence holding off the visitors till the 10th minute with a Ciarán McMahon point from a free. McMahon would finish with five in the finish.

The teams exchanged points but then Mochta’s proved too strong thanks to Conor Garland and Jamie Farrell’s industry. County star Craig Lennon found the net for the visitors in his return to yellow and blue.

Fechin’s substitute Cathal Doherty did nail a consolation but that was never going to be enough to narrow the gap.

ST FECHIN’S: Niall McDonnell; David Lally, Donal Ryan, Harry O’Neill; Alex Smith, David Collier, Neal Hodgins; Jamie McDonnell, Pádraic O’Donohoe; Eoghan Ryan, Seán Kerrisk, Joe Corrigan; Brian Devlin 0-1, Ronan Holcroft 0-1, Niall Devlin 0-5. Subs: Kyle Meegan for Smith, Cathal Doherty 1-0 for E Ryan, Mikey McMahon for B Devlin, Conor Sweeney for D Ryan, Niall McGinnity for Corrigan.

ST MOCHTA’S: Jason Callan; Andrew Lennon, Ben Goss Kieran, Liam Lawlor; Oisín Callan, Andrew English 1-1, Conor Garland 0-1; Darren McMahon 0-1, Ciarán McMahon 0-5; Jamie Farrell 0-1, Danny Kindlon 0-1, Gerry Garland 1-0; Declan Byrne 0-4, Craig Lennon 1-1, Philip Englishby. Subs: Cormac Smyth for Byrne, Gavyn Short for Kindlon, Jake Mason for Callan.

REFEREE: Ultan McElroy (Kilkerley Emmets).