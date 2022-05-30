Louth GAA Division 1 reports

NAOMH MÁIRTÍN 0-15 MATTOCK RANGERS 1-8

Naomh Mairtin defeated near neighbours Mattock Rangers by four points on Sunday afternoon at Monasterboice.

The margin could have been more only for some wayward shooting and Stephen Smith in the Collon side's goal.

The hosts shot into an early and convincing 0-7 to 0-1 lead after 20 minutes, Jack Murphy contributed three points from wing-back and those scores proved to be the difference in the end.

Liam Flynn was excellent for the losing side and his goal at the end of the opening period brought his side back into the game to make it 0-7 to 1-2 at the turn.

Mattock dug deep and levelled the game through two Shane Hickey points but the effort expended in gaining parity exhausted them in the finish as points from Tom Gray, substitute JP Rooney and a Craig Lynch free-kick allowed the Jocks to prevail.

NAOMH MÁIRTÍN: Craig Lynch 0-1; Mark Whelan, Thom Sullivan, Paul Berrill; Jack Murphy 0-3, Conor Healy, Shane Morgan; Dara McDonnell, Evan Whelan 0-1; Thomas Clarke, Val Leddy, Stephen Campbell 0-1; Conor Whelan 0-3, Tom Gray 0-5, Bryan McQuillan 0-1. Sub: JP Rooney 0-1

MATTOCK RANGERS: Stephen Smith; Dáire Englishby, Cillian Hickey, Ben Markey; Alan Caraher, Cathal Clarke, Terry Donegan 0-1; Ben McKenna, Ryan Leneghan; Jack Thompson, James Caraher, Shane Hickey 0-2; JP Watters, Ben Watters, Liam Flynn 1-5. Subs: Eoin McCloskey, Jason Condon.

REFEREE: Colm McCullough (Naomh Fionnbarra).

ST PATRICK’S 2-8 SEAN O’MAHONY’S 2-6

Two wins in less than a week for St Patrick’s definitely lifted the gloom around Lordship, especially a home win over Sean O’Mahony’s at Páirc Eamoin last Thursday night.

O’Mahony’s came into the game full of confidence but they failed to score for the first 17 minutes of the first half of the game. That slow beginning allowed Pat’s to rack up their first half tally with Adam Finnegan and Conor Grogan finding the range before Cathal Grogan found the net to make 1-4 to no-score.

However, O’Mahony’s would then keep the hosts scoreless and provide some hope for the second half with a goal from the returning Terry Kelly that made it 1-4 to 1-1 at half-time.

The resumption began with Aidan McCann finding the net again for the fast-starting Pat’s men. That lead was managed thanks to three second half points from Danny O’Connor and despite Kelly finding the net again, the hosts would prevail.

ST PATRICK’S: Evan White; Kevin Toner, Eoghan Lafferty, Barry Dunne; Conor Grogan 0-1, Ciarán Murphy, Ross Murphy; Rory Duffy, Matthew Pagni; Aidan McCann 1-1, Danny O’Connor 0-3, Joseph Connor; Adam Finnegan 0-1, Cathal Grogan 1-0, Tadgh O’Connor 0-1. Subs: Gavin Gregory, Jason Woods 0-1.

SEAN O’MAHONY’S: Eddie Maguire 0-2, Robbie Galligan, Stephen Kettle, Cian McEvoy, Thomas Rice, Shane Brennan, Sean Cassidy; Brian McGuirk, Conor Martin; Kyle Carroll 0-2, Conor Finnegan, Conor Mackin; Vinny Smith, Stephen Kilcoyne 0-4, Terry Kelly 2-0. Subs: Gareth Hall, John O'Brien, Robbie Clarke, Johnny Connolly, Barry O'Brien.

REFEREE: Ultan McElroy (Kilkerley Emmets).

NEWTOWN BLUES 0-13 ST FECHIN’S 1-7

Thirteen men Newtown Blues overcame a feisty tussle at home in Newfoundwell to beat neighbours St Fechin’s by three points. Colm Judge and Thomas Costello received their marching orders down the stretch but Blues would hang on and remain unbeaten this season in Division 1.

A very physical encounter saw a cagey first half duel between Ross Nally and Ryan Walsh, the pair landing multiple scores with the hosts nursing a 0-5 to 0-4, half-time lead.

The second half opened up slightly with Walsh finding the back of the net for last year’s intermediate champions but Robert Carr returned to the starting Blues line-up to good effect, landing two crucial points on the night as they ran out three-point winners.

NEWTOWN BLUES: Johnny McDonnell; Conor Ayson, John Connolly, Thomas Costello; Alan Connor, Emmett Carolan, Ian Connor; Chris Reid, Fergal Donohoe; Jamie Kelly, Conor Moore 0-1, Conor McGuirk; Cormac McQuillan, Ross Nally 0-10, Robert Carr 0-2. Subs: John Kermode, Colm Judge.

ST FECHIN’S: Niall McDonnell 0-1; Cian Gorman, David Lally, Niall McCabe; Colm O’Neill, David Collier, Harry Haughney; Pádraig O’Donoghue, Jamie McDonnell; Eoghan Duffy, John O’Connell, Joe Corrigan; Ryan Walsh 1-3, Brian Devlin, Niall Devlin 0-2. Subs: Ronan Holcroft 0-1, Seán Kerrisk, Harry O’Neill.

REFEREE: David Fedigan (Hunterstown Rovers).

ARDEE ST MARY’S 3-15 DREADNOTS 1-12

Ardee St Mary’s produced a powerful second half display at home on Friday night to see off a dogged Dreadnots side.

The opening half was a close affair with Nathan Sutherland in fine form for the visitors along with Peter Kirwan. Sutherland and Tiernan Corrigan traded goals to leave it 1-8 to 1-6 at half-time but Mary’s were about to up it to another level.

With veteran duo Ronan Carroll and Darren Clarke keeping the scoreboard ticking over, the Blues opened up and full-back Karl Faulkner went on a run and while a number of players were calling for a pass, the space opened up and Faulkner buried it in the back of the net.

To rub salt into Clogher’s wounds, Shane Matthews killed the game off in the finish with a poacher's goal after Carl Gillespie intercepted Ciarán Cunningham's short kickout.

ARDEE ST MARY’S: Gavin Douglas; Jay Crawley, Karl Faulkner 1-0, Conor Keenan; Noah Coyle Eimhin Keenan 0-1, Carl Gillespie; RJ Callaghan, Evan Malone 0-1; Kian Moran, Conor Gillespie, Tiernan Corrigan 1-2; Shane Matthews 1-2, Ronan Carroll 0-5, Darren Clarke 0-3. Sub: Dean Matthews 0-1.

DREADNOTS: Ciarán Cunningham; Josh Kirwan, Pádraig Rath, Barry Faulkner 0-1; Jack Taggart, Ciarán Finnegan 0-1, Cathal Lynch; Cian McEvoy, Páraic Smith 0-2; Owen Murphy 0-2, Dean Hyland, Nathan Sutherland 1-2; Peter Kirwan 0-4, Craig Shevlin, Carl Monaghan. Subs: Derek Shevlin, Darragh Shevlin, Pat Lynch, Cormac Flanagan.

REFEREE: Stephen Johnson (Glen Emmets).

ST MOCHTA’S 0-14 COOLEY KICKHAMS 1-5

St Mochta’s kept the pressure on Division 1 leaders Newtown Blues when they proved too strong for Cooley Kickhams in Louth Village on Sunday afternoon.

With other challengers falling off the pace in recent weeks, Mochta’s remain just two points behind Blues after seven games.

The hard work was done in the first half when the mid-Louth side built up a seven-point lead and that advantage was rarely threatened in the second half.

Once again, Declan Byrne was to the fore in front of the posts as he helped his side to move 0-8 to 0-1 clear by the half-time whistle sounded.

Cooley battled gamely without ever threatening a comeback and a goal from Peter Shields was the highlight of their afternoon. Byrne continued to chip away at the points, while Cormac Smyth and Gerry Garland were the other scores for the winners.

ST MOCHTA’S: Jason Callan; Liam Lawlor, Ben Goss Kieran, Andrew Lennon; Conor Garland, Andrew English, Oisín Callan; Ciarán McMahon, Darren McMahon; Gerry Garland 0-2, Jamie Farrell, Eamonn O’Neill; Danny Kindlon, Declan Byrne 0-11, Philip Englishby. Subs: Ryan Cash for E O’Neill, Cormac Smyth 0-1 for J Farrell.

COOLEY KICKHAMS: Neil Gallagher; Ronan McBride, Patrick Hanlon, James O’Reilly; Ian Arnold, Dean McGreehan, Eddie Kirwan; Darren Marks 0-1, Peter Thornton; Cormac Malone, Michael Carron 0-1, Peter Shields 1-0; Cian Connor 0-1, Patrick Johnston 0-1, Richard Brennan. Subs: Cormac McGuigan, Michael Rafferty 0-1, Gerard Hanlon, Calum O’Hanlon, Niall Brady.

REFEREE: Fr Derek Ryan (Sean O’Mahony’s).

ST BRIDE’S 1-8 GERALDINES 1-10

St Bride’s suffered their second successive defeat as they slipped back into third place in the Division 1 table after losing to neighbours Geraldines on Sunday afternoon.

Gers came into the game at Knockbridge following back-to-back defeats that saw them lose their share of top spot, but they got back to winning ways when they came out on top in a close encounter.

There wasn’t a lot between the teams in the opening half but a goal from Michael Rogers helped Gers to lead by 1-5 to 1-4 at the break, with Emmet Kirk hitting the net for Bride’s.

The second half was a low-scoring affair but with Shane O’Hanlon bringing his tally to four points, Gers did enough to claim a vital win.

ST BRIDE’S: Darren Breen; Jack McCaughey, Cillian Kirk, Stephen Hoey; Andrew Smyth 0-1, Paddy Reilly, Michael Keane; Bernard Laverty, Liam Molloy; Jake McNamara, Emmet Kirk 1-4, Robert McCaughey; Ross Kehoe 0-1, Kevin Hearty 0-1, Kieran McArdle 0-1. Subs: James Costelloe for Keane, Laurence Steen for Hoey, Evan Wynne for J McCaughey, Aaron Hoey for Kehoe.

GERALDINES: Des Reenan; Tiarnan Hand, Gareth Neacy, Paul Clarke; Brian Cafferty 0-1, Nicky Mackin, John McCrohan 0-1; Matthew Corcoran, Beanón Corrigan 0-1; Shane O’Hanlon 0-4, Michael Rogers 1-1, Fearghal McDonald 0-1; Josh Arrowsmith, Shane Rogers 0-1, Ben Gartlan. Subs: James Craven for Mackin, Shaun Callan for S Rogers, Conor Rafferty for Gartlan, Paddy Hoey for O’Hanlon.

REFEREE: Kevin Brady (Dundalk Gaels)