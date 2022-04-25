Louth GAA Division 1 reports

ST MOCHTA'S 2-13

DREADNOTS 0-5

St Mochta's claimed their first win of the Division 1 campaign when they overcame the challenge of Dreadnots at Louth Village on Saturday evening.

After a good run in the Paddy Sheelan Cup, Mochta’s stuttered at the start of the league season with two defeats but got back to winning ways in style with a 14-point win.

Goals from Cormac Smyth and Ben Goss-Kieran helped the hosts come out on top against a Dreadnots side that was very much below full strength.

The first half provided little in the way of entertainment with both sides finding it difficult in front of the posts. When the short whistle sounded, they had managed just two points apiece.

However, the second half belonged to the Louth Villagers as they used the elements to get on top. Smyth and Goss-Kieran found the net, while Gerry Garland and Ciarán McMahon contributed points on the way to a comfortable win.

ST MOCHTA'S: Jason Callan; Liam Lawlor, David Lennon, Andrew Lennon; Conor Garland, Andrew English 0-1, Oisin Callan; Ben Goss-Kieran 1-1, Darren McMahon 0-1; Liam O’Flaherty 0-1, Gerry Garland 0-4, Jamie Farrell; Cormac Smyth 1-3, Ciarán McMahon 0-2, Eamonn O’Neill. Sub: Owen Lennon for Callan.

DREADNOTS: Dylan Cassidy; Nathan Sutherland, Derek Shevlin, Ciaran Finegan; Callum Skinnader, Daragh Shevlin, Conor Shevlin 0-1; Páraic Smith 0-1, Fergal McGuigan; Eoghan Murphy, Dean Hyland, Ciarán Cunningham 0-1; Rory Fitzpatrick, Ken Shevlin, Peter Kirwan 0-1.

REFEREE: Ultan McElroy (Kilkerley Emmets)

NEWTOWN BLUES 2-13

ST PATRICK'S 2-10

Newtown Blues edged an entertaining contest at Newfoundwell as they claimed victory over St Patrick's on Saturday evening.

Two quick-fire goals at the start of the second half from Ciarán Cluskey-Kelly and Declan McNamara helped Blues turn the tide in their favour as they went on to win by three points.

The Drogheda men got off to a bright start with the opening three points of the game. However, Pat's gave themselves a lift when Danny O’Connor opened their scoring with a goal on 12 minutes and soon after, Gavin Gregory gave his side the lead for the first time.

Blues hit back with points of their own but late scores from Jason Woods and Tadhg O’Connor had the visitors 1-5 to 0-6 ahead at the break.

However, within two minutes of the restart, Blues had added 2-1 without reply before they moved seven clear entering the final quarter.

Pat's gave themselves hope when Woods fired in a second goal but despite late points for his side, Blues had done enough to hold on for the win.

NEWTOWN BLUES: Johnny McDonnell; Conor Ayson, Alan Connor, Evin McConnon; Fergal Donohoe 0-1, Emmet Carolan 0-2, Cormac McQuillan; Chris Reid, Ciarán Cluskey-Kelly 1-0; Jamie Kelly, Colm Judge 0-2, Conor McGuirk; Conor Branagan 0-1, Ross Nally 0-6, Conor Moore 0-1. Subs: Declan McNamara 1-0 for Branagan, John Kermode for McGuirk, Emmet Murray for Judge.

ST PATRICK'S: Rory Duffy; Ross Murphy, Barry Dunne, Cillian White; Joseph Connor, Ciarán Murphy, Conor Grogan 0-1; Cathal Grogan, Eoin O’Connor; Tadhg O’Connor 0-3, Danny O’Connor 1-0, Aidan McCann 0-1; Jason Woods 1-3, Gavin Gregory 0-1, Adam Finnegan 0-1. Subs: Conor McGuinness for Cathal Grogan, Darren Connor for Gregory, Pádraig Duffy for Finnegan.

REFEREE: Stephen Johnson (Glen Emmets)

NAOMH MAIRTIN 1-8

ARDEE ST MARY's 1-6

County champions Naomh Mairtin picked up their first win of the Division 1 season when they came from behind at the break to defeat rivals St Mary's at Monasterboice on Saturday evening.

A second half goal from Thomas Clarke proved crucial, for the hosts finished strongly to claim a victory that sees them leapfrog their opponents in the table.

Both sides were without a number of players due to Louth commitments and the first period proved to be a cagey affair. Stephen Campbell, Conor Whelan and Wayne Campbell were on target for the Jocks, but it was a goal from Tiarnan Corrigan that saw the visitors lead by 1-2 to 0-3.

The teams continued to trade points in the third quarter and it looked as if the Ardee men were in the driving seat. However, the Jocks were always in contention and a goal from Clarke saw them take a one-point lead.

Two further scores saw them extend that advantage before a late Darren Clarke point cut the gap. Mary's almost snatched victory with the last kick but Ronan Carroll’s goal attempt missed the target.

NAOMH MAIRTIN: Craig Lynch; Mark Whelan, Tom Sullivan, Connor Smyth; Cian Sands, Evan Whelan, Jack Murphy 0-1; Val Leddy, Wayne Campbell 0-1; Paul Berrill, Dara McDonnell 0-1, Stephen Campbell 0-1; Conor Whelan 0-1, Thomas Clarke 1-3, Bryan McQuillan. Subs: Tom Gray for Berrill, JP Rooney for S Campbell.

ARDEE ST MARY'S: Alan McGauley; Eimhin Keenan, Karl Faulkner, Páraic McKenny; Wayne Matthews, Evan Malone, Carl Gillespie 0-1; RJ Callaghan, Robbie Leavy; Tiarnan Corrigan 1-0, Darren Clarke 0-1, Kian Moran; Ronan Carroll 0-2, Jonathan Commins 0-1, Conor Keenan. Subs: Conor Gillespie 0-1 for Matthews, Jay Crawley for McKenny, Mark Fay for Corrigan.

REFEREE: Colm McCullough (Naomh Fionnbarra)

ST FECHIN'S 2-11

COOLEY KICKHAMS 2-9

St Fechin's always looked in control against Cooley Kickhams in what was a repeat of last year's intermediate final. But the home side were nearly caught late on and that will alarm manager Paul Clarke.

With a host of regulars missing due to Louth commitments, the hosts took command of proceedings with a goal from Paul Mathews.

Fechin's powered on to lead 2-3 to 1-3 at half-time. Fearghal Malone dictated things around the middle of the field due to his positioning on the wing for Cooley.

Patrick Johnston got the first of his two goals on the night in the opening period along with Ryan Walsh for the Beaulieu-based side as goals provided the difference along with Niall Devlin’s accuracy.

The second half was a slow burner with the home side doing enough, and then having to withstand a late rally when Johnston pounced for his second goal. However, winless Cooley can have no complaints.

ST FECHIN'S: Cody O’Neill; David Lally, Niall McCabe, Mark Holohan; Cian Gorman, David Collier, Aaron McGlew; Paul Mathews 1-0, Dylan Rice; Colm O Neill, Harry Haughney 0-1, John O’Connell; Ryan Walsh 1-5, Brian Devlin, Niall Devlin 0-5. Subs: Matthew Flanagan, Eoghan Hackett, Adam Kirwan, Alex Smith.

COOLEY KICKHAMS: Neil Gallagher; Ronan Mc Bride, Eoin McDaid, Dáire McDaid; James O’Reilly, Darren Marks, Patrick Hanlon; Peter Thornton, Cormac Malone; Fearghal Malone 0-3, Brian White 0-3, Enda O Neill 0-2; Cian Connor, Patrick Johnston 2-0, Gerard Hanlon. Subs: Richard Brennan, Peter Shields 0-1, Dylan McGarrity, Michael Rafferty, Cormac McGuigan.

REFEREE: David J McArdle (St Bride's)

MATTOCK RANGERS 2-14

GERALDINES 1-6

Mattock Rangers bounced back from a loss last week to emphatically take care of Geraldines in Collon on Saturday evening. A superb second half performance put the home side joint-top of the Division 1 table.

The opening half was a tense affair with the sides going point for point after Liam Flynn opened the scoring for Wayne McKeever’s men. Beanon Corrigan's sweetly struck 45 and Ben Gartlan gave the visitors the lead in the 20th minute but that would be their last score of the half and last time they would lead.

Despite Ben Watters being black carded on the stroke of half-time, Mattock powered on through Cathal Fleming and Alan Caraher to lead 0-6 to 0-4 at the turn.

Numerical disadvantage counted for nothing early in the second half as Mattock upped the ante and crucially Gers lost James Craven to injury. Aaron O’Brien found the range with a 45 to kick off the scoring run.

Gers were outplayed for long stretches but stayed in the game thanks to a well-finished Gartlan goal but with Mícheál Magill and Anthony Cunningham’s side chasing the game, Mattock picked them off on the counter with late goals from Flynn and Shane Hickey.

MATTOCK RANGERS: Stephen Smith; Alan Caraher 0-2, Cillian Hickey, Ben Markey; Brendan Lacey, Cathal Clarke, James Caraher; Ben McKenna 0-1, Cathal Fleming 0-5; Jack Thompson 0-1, Ben Watters, Shane Hickey 1-2; Aaron O'Brien 0-1, Oisín McKenna 0-1, Liam Flynn 1-1. Subs: Dáire Englishby, Pauric Bannon, JP Watters, Eoin McCloskey, Caoilte Hickey, Darren Henry.

GERALDINES: Des Reenan; Tiarnan Hand, Nickey Mackin; Brian Cafferty, James Craven 0-1, John McCrohan; Gareth Neacy, Matthew Corcoran; Josh Arrowsmith, Beanon Corrigan 0-1, Shane O’Hanlon 0-1; Fearghal McDonald, Shane Rogers 0-2, Ben Gartlan 1-1. Subs: Neil Gartlan, Paddy Hoey, Stephen Reidy, Conor Rafferty, Michael Rogers.

REFEREE: Aidan Shevlin (Stabannon Parnells)

SEAN O’MAHONY’S 1-4

ST BRIDE'S 1-10

The last game of round three was played late on Sunday night on the Point Road and it went emphatically in the way of the visitors as St Bride's overcame an out of sorts Sean O’Mahony’s side who had won the first two games in the league.

Bride's full-forward Kevin Hearty helped himself to a goal in the first half and that major opened up the margin for the Knockbridge men to control the contest from that point onwards. Ben McLaughlin did find the target for the hosts to make it 1-4 to 0-3 at the break.

In the second half, despite McLaughlin’s best efforts with a neat goal, unbeaten O’Mahony’s could not pull back the deficit. Instead, county panellist Sean Marry picked off points at will to push Declan McCoy’s side joint-top of the table along with six other teams.

SEAN O’MAHONY’S: Johnny Connolly; Robbie Galligan, Chris O'Neill, Kian McEvoy; Thomas Rice, John O’Brien, Sean Cassidy; Conor Martin 0-1; Shane Brennan; Kyle Carroll, Conor Finnegan 0-1, Terry Kelly; Ben McLaughlin 1-2, Stephen Kilcoyne, Conor Mackin.

ST BRIDE’S: Darren Breen; Ronan Bailey, Cillian Kirk, Jarlath Cassidy; Andrew Smyth, Mick Keane, Sean Brennan 0-1; Bernard Laverty, Paddy Reilly 0-1; Jake McNamara, Sean Marry 0-4, Rob McCaughey; Ciarán Deane 0-1, Kevin Hearty 1-1, Kieran McArdle 0-2. Subs: Stephen Hoey for Smyth, Jack McCaughey for Brennan, Liam Molloy for R McCaughey, James Costelloe for Hoey, Ross Kehoe for McNamara.

REFEREE: David Fedigan (Hunterstown Rovers)