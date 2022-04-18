Louth GAA Division 1 reports

ARDEE ST MARY’S 2-13

MATTOCK RANGERS 1-7

St Mary’s bounced back from opening day defeat to defeat near rivals Mattock Rangers by nine points in Ardee last Thursday night. Two quick fire goals from Ryan Rooney midway through the first half swung the tie.

Rooney came in for his first league start, impressed throughout and could have had a hat-trick only for Collon netminder Stephen Smith.

His opener was from the penalty spot in the 16th minute. In the next attack, wise owl Ronan Carroll picked out red-hot Rooney for a tap-in at the back post.

Up until that blitz, there was nothing between the sides with both defences on top and sides going point for point.

The half-time score of 2-5 to 0-5 in Cathal Murray side’s favour reflected this. Shane Hickey clipped over two first half scores for a wasteful Rangers side.

The second half saw Darren Clarke add to his tally and stretch out Ardee’s lead and control further. Substitute Aaron O’Brien did find the net to close the gap for Wayne McKeever’s men but Mary’s were never in trouble and finished with four unanswered scores.

ARDEE ST MARY’S: Alan McGauley; Páraic McKenny, Karl Faulkner, Wayne Matthews; Eimhin Keenan, Evan Malone, Carl Gillespie 0-3; RJ Callaghan, Robbie Leavy; Tiernan Corrigan Darren Clarke 0-6, Luke Matthews; Ronan Carroll 0-2, Ryan Rooney 2-1; Conor Keenan. Subs: Jonathan Commins 0-1, Paudy Clarke, Conor O’Brien.

MATTOCK RANGERS: Stephen Smith; Alan Caraher, Cillian Hickey, Ben Markey; Terry Donegan 0-1, Cathal Clarke, Brendan Leacy; Ryan Leneghan , Ben McKenna 0-1; Jack Thompson, Shane Hickey 0-2, Liam Flynn 0-1; Adrian Reid 0-1, Ben Watters 0-1, Oisín McKenna. Subs: James Caraher, Pauric Bannon, Aaron O’Brien 1-0, JP Watters, Darren Henry.

REFEREE: Ultan McElroy (Kilkerley Emmets)

ST PATRICK’S 1-9

NAOMH MAIRTIN 1-9

A late Jason Woods free drew St Patrick’s level with county champions Naomh Máirtín well into additional time in Lordship on Thursday night, just when the visitors looked to have done enough.

Fergal Reel’s side had the best possible start when midfielder Wayne Campbell marauded through to find the net for the first score of the game. To be fair to the home side, they responded well through a Danny O’Connor brace.

Conor Whelan continued to impress for his depleted Monasterboice outfit with a couple of scores. The hosts were wasteful over the hour but Woods found the net just before half-time, reducing the arrears to two. Máirtín’s only led 1-6 to 1-4 at the short whistle.

Three in a row upon the resumption suddenly put Johnny Magee’s side in the driving seat. The excellent Tadhg O'Connor hit two of those momentum-swinging scores.

However, Campbell was on hand to level. The match then tightened up and became a dogfight. Frees from JP Rooney and in-form Whelan looked to give the Jocks their first win of the year only to be denied by Wood’s heroics.

ST PATRICK’S: Rory Duffy; Cillian White, Barry Dunne, Ross Murphy; Conor Grogan, Ciarán Murphy, Joseph Connor; Cathal Grogan, Eoin O’Connor 0-1; Aidan McCann, Danny O’Connor 0-2, Tadhg O’Connor 0-3; Adam Finnegan 0-1, Gavin Gregory 0-1, Jason Woods 1-1.

NAOMH MÁIRTÍN: Craig Lynch; Mark Whelan, Connor Smyth, Tadhg O’Brien; Cian Sands, Evan Whelan, Conor Morgan; Val Leddy, Wayne Campbell 1-3 (0-1f); Jack Murphy, Stephen Campbell, Paul Berrill; Conor Whelan 0-4 (2f), Jack Lynch 0-1, JP Rooney 1-0. Subs: Gavan Mooney, Brian McQuillan, Dara McDonnell, Colm Egan, Mark McCullough.

REFEREE: Kevin Brady (Dundalk Gaels)

SEAN O’MAHONY’S 0-11

COOLEY KICKHAMS 0-9

Sean O'Mahony's defeated Cooley Kickhams by two points in a hard fought battle, which went down the wire on the Point Road on Saturday evening.

The side from the peninsula started much brighter, dominating the first quarter, and notched the first three scores of the encounter before Ben McLaughlin fired over from long range.

Gradually, the home side edged their way into the game, with a wonderful score from the left wing, with his left boot, plus frees from Ben McLaughin and Terry Kelly left O'Mahony's trailing only by three points five minutes before the break.

However, the winners were by now dominating the exchanges and another McLaughin free before efforts by Conor Martin and Kelly levelled the game at seven points apiece.

The second half as a much lower scoring affair, with Cooley only managing two points. Kelly proved to be the match-winner, kicking the three points, and also with brilliant finish for one from play, with McLaughlin adding his fourth of the day in between to seal the win.

SEAN O’MAHONY’S: Jonny Connolly; Robbie Galligan, John O'Brien, Seán Cassidy; Oisín Breen, Kian McEvoy, Robert Clarke; Brian McGuirk, Conor Martin 0-1; Kyle Carroll, Thomas Rice, Sean Mathews 0-1; Ben McLaughlin 0-4, Terry Kelly 0-5, Conor Mackin. Sub: Vinny Smith.

COOLEY KICKHAMS: Neil Gallagher; Ronan McBride, Keith White, Dáire McDaid; James O’Reilly, Darren Marks, Dean McGreehan; Cormac Malone, Peter Thornton; Gerard White, Brian White 0-5, Enda O’Neill 0-1; Cian Connor 0-1, Paddy Johnston 0-2, Michael Rafferty. Subs: Michael Carron, Fearghal Malone, Patrick Hanlon, Thomas McCarragher.

REFEREE: Stephen Murphy (Naomh Máirtín)

GERALDINES 2-13

ST FECHIN’S 0-14

Scoring blitzes from the unbeaten Geraldines were enough to defeat St Fechin’s at McGeough Park on Saturday night. Two unanswered 1-3 sequences proved to be the difference for the winners.

Shane O’Hanlon finished off a fine attacking move for the first goal inside the opening seven minutes of action, while the visitors were sluggish, a free from Ryan Walsh being Fechins’ only score in the early stages.

Fechin’s soon settled to the task in hand with John O’Connell and Colm O’Neill hitting points but the intermediate champions were always playing catch up.

Their goalkeeper, Niall McDonnell, was exceptional throughout and added a long-range free along with four saves on the night. Harry Haughney added two points to leave the minimum in it, 1-7 to 0-9, at-half time.

Paul Clarke’s side started well in the second half with Eoghan Duffy adding two excellent points from wing-back to level the game and perhaps turn the tie in their favour.

However, the home side then took control, hitting their second 1-3 salvo. Louth U20 Beanón Corrigan clipped over two points before the all-important major from James Craven which was enough to seal the contest with six minutes remaining.

GERALDINES: Des Reenan; Tiarnan Hand, Paddy Hoey, Paul Clarke; Brian Cafferty 0-1, James Craven 1-1, John McCrohan; Matthew Corcoran 0-2, Gareth Neacy; Josh Arrowsmith, Beanón Corrigan 0-3, Shane O’Hanlon 1-3; Ben Gartlan, Shane Rogers 0-4, Fearghal McDonald. Subs: Michael Rogers, Stephen Reidy, Kevin Pepper, Nicky Mackin.

ST FECHIN’S: Niall McDonnell 0-1; Cian Gorman, David Lally, Niall McCabe; Eoghan Duffy 0-2, David Collier, Aaron McGlew; Padraic O'Donohoe, Dylan Rice 0-1; John O’Connell 0-1, Brian Devlin, Colm O’Neill 0-2; Ryan Walsh 0-5, Joe Corrigan, Harry Haughney 0-3. Subs: Mark Holohan, Eoghan Ryan, Adam Kirwan, Cathal Doherty, Niall Devlin.

REFEREE: David Fedigan (Hunterstown Rovers)

The Division 1 game between Newtown Blues and Dreadnots on Saturday evening was abandoned in the second half after the crossbar on one of the goals was broken.