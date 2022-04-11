Louth GAA Division 1 reports

ST MOCHTA’S 2-10

SEAN O’MAHONY’S 1-14

Sean O’Mahony’s made a fantastic start to their first Division 1 league game of the year when they shocked last year’s county finalists, St Moctha’s, with a single point victory in Louth Village.

The ever-reliable Stephen Kilcoyne kicked the first point of the game with free from the hands, but it was the home side who dominated the exchanges in the opening quarter and plundered goals from Jamie Farrell and Andrew English along with two points to take a seven-point lead.

However, the lads from the Quay worked hard to get a grip on the game and kicked five in a row, four from play, to get it back to a single goal, through Kyle Carroll (2), Kilcoyne and Conor Finnegan.

The home side were using the forward mark to great effect and raised the final three white flags of the half to leave a scoreline of 2-6 to 0-6 at the interval.

Two early points from play by Conor Martin and Kilcoyne’s right boot, after a penetrating run, were cancelled out by the men from the Village, before the Dundalk side started to dominate once again.

Ben McLaughlin slotted over first before Kilcoyne grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck, first converting a mark after a great catch, then thundering a shot into the net which was just too hot for the ’keeper to handle, before slotting the equaliser between the posts.

Mochta’s did manage to edge ahead twice more but the O’Mahony’s men didn’t panic and controlled possession enough to win three scorable frees, all of which McLaughlin expertly converted to equalise twice and then secure the win with the third.

ST MOCHTA’S: Jason Callan; Liam Lawlor, Ben Goss Kieran, David Lennon; Conor Garland, Darren McMahon, Andrew English 1-0; Danny Kindlon 0-1, Gerry Garland; Eamonn O’Neill, Jamie Farrell 1-1, Ciarán McMahon 0-3; Philip Englishby 0-1, Liam O’Flaherty, Cormac Smyth 0-3. Sub: Ryan Cash for O’Neill.

SEAN O’MAHONY’S: Jonny Connolly; Robbie Galligan, Stephen Kettle, Ciarán Jamison; Thomas Rice, Kian McEvoy, Robert Clarke 0-1; Brian McGuirk, Conor Martin 0-1; Kyle Carroll 0-2, Conor Finnegan 0-1, Seán Mathews; Ben McLaughlin 0-4, Stephen Kilcoyne 1-5, Conor Mackin. Sub: Seán Cassidy.

REFEREE: Aidan Shevlin (Stabannon Parnells)

NEWTOWN BLUES 0-10

ST BRIDES 0-7

Newtown Blues edged past St Bride’s on Saturday evening but the visitors will be disappointed they didn’t leave Newfoundwell with a least a draw.

The Knockbridge men opened the scoring with a pointed free-kick from Patrick Reilly on three minutes but this was cancelled out two minutes later with a well-taken point by Emmet Murray.

The hosts edged ahead on seven minutes through Jamie Kelly before another Reilly free squared things up on 13 minutes. The second quarter saw the home side move up a gear and they kicked three unanswered points from Fergal Donohoe and Conor Branigan (2) to lead by 0-6 to 0-3 at the break.

Bride’s were the better team after the restart and scored their first point from play on 38 minutes from substitute Andrew Smyth. The Reds dominated proceedings from here on and had many missed chances to take the lead.

However, a brace of minors from Kelly restored the Blues’ three-point advantage. Smyth and Kieran McArdle converted points either side of a Branigan pointed free-kick, which left three between the sides for the remaining seven minutes.

Blues’ defence came under severe pressure late on but good defending, many wides by the visitors and a fine save from Johnny McDonnell kept the Knockbridge men out from gaining at least a draw.

The scoring was concluded in stoppage time with a point from Kelly and for the Reds with a pointed free-kick by McArdle.

NEWTOWN BLUES: Johnny McDonnell; Joe Harte, Thomas Costello, Evin McConnon; Alan Connor, Emmet Carolan, Cathal Broderick; Fergal Donohoe, Ciarán Cluskey-Kelly 0-1; Jamie Kelly 0-4, Ian Connor, Conor McGuirk; Emmet Murray 0-1, Conor Branigan 0-4, Declan McNamara. Sub: Ross Nally for D McNamara.

ST BRIDE’S: Darren Breen; Ronan Bailey, Cillian Kirk, Jarlath Cassidy; Jack McCaughey, Ross Murnaghan, Evan Wynne; Bernard Laverty, Patrick Reilly 0-3; Jake McNamara, Ciarán Deane, Robert McCaughey; Seán Brennan, Kieran McArdle 0-2, Neil Thornton. Subs: Andrew Smyth 0-2, Aodhan Fitzpatrick.

REFEREE: Stephen Johnson (Glen Emmets)



GERALDINES 1-9

COOLEY KICKHAMS 0-9

Ben Gartlan’s goal in the first half at Fr McEvoy Park was enough for Geraldines to come away with victory against Cooley Kickhams.

After a good move from defence, Matthew Corcoran saw Michael Rogers play a neat 1-2 with Brian Cafferty to flick the ball across to Shane Rogers whose effort was saved but Gartlan quickest to react.

The youthful Kickhams could not pull back the deficit, but went in only two points down, 1-3 to 0-4, at the short whistle with Cian Connor finding the target in the first half.

The Haggardstown outfit relied on Michael Rogers frees as the game got tight. Rogers was on the money and that was enough to hold off Gary Thornton’s frustrated side as Michael Rafferty came off the bench to point in the finale.

COOLEY KICKHAMS: Neil Gallagher; Ronan McBride, Keith White, Dáire McDaid; Ross Magennis, Darren Marks, Ian Arnold; Cormac Malone, Richard Brennan; James O Reilly 0-1, Peter Thornton 0-1, Enda O’Neill 0-1; Cian Connor 0-3f, Fearghal Malone 0-1, Patrick Johnston 0-1. Subs: Michael Rafferty 0-1, Brian White.

GERALDINES: Des Reenan; Seán Thornton, Nicky Mackin, Tiarnan Hand; Brian Cafferty 0-1, James Craven 0-1, John McCrohan; Matthew Corcoran 0-1, Michael Rogers 0-3 (2f); Josh Arrowsmith, Conor Rafferty 0-1, Danny Nordone; Ben Gartlan 1-0, Shane Rogers 0-1, Fearghal McDonald. Subs: Niall Gartlan, Beanón Corrigan 0-1, Stephen Reidy, Kevin Pepper, Ryan Brennan.

REFEREE: Ultan McElroy (Kilkerley Emmets)

ST FECHIN’S 0-11

ARDEE ST MARY’S 0-8

St Fechin’s came away with victory over St Mary’s thanks to some greater accuracy from goalkeeper Niall McDonnell’s placed balls.

Despite both sides missing a number of county players, this was an entertaining encounter in Beaulieu on Saturday night.

The opening half was the closest of the two with both sides struggling to find an opening and hold on to a lead. Fechin’s drew first blood with McDonnell opening his account and this was topped up by Ryan Walsh and Joe Corrigan.

It took the Ardee men a quarter of an hour to find the range and with some late tackles, they drew level thanks to Darren Clarke and Carl Gillespie to leave it 0-5 points apiece at half-time.

Louth hurlers Paul Mathews and Seán Kerrisk came into the action midway through the half and Mathews made his presence known almost immediately with a point from play followed by a pointed free by Corrigan.

With 10 minutes to go, McDonnell landed the last of his three points and Fechin’s were happy to soak up the pressure. With Paul Clarke’s side’s defence holding strong, the visitors could not find a way to close the gap and suffered their first league loss of the season under new manager Cathal Murray.

ST FECHIN’S: Niall McDonnell 0-3f; Cian Gorman, David Lally, Niall McCabe; Eoghan Duffy, David Collier, Aaron McGlew; Pádraic O'Donohoe, Dylan Rice 0-1; John O’Connell, Colm O'Neill, Brian Devlin; Ryan Walsh 0-3 (1f), Joe Corrigan 0-3 (2f), Harry Haughney. Subs: Paul Mathews 0-1, Seán Kerrisk, Jamie McDonnell, Mikey McMahon.

ARDEE ST MARY’S: Gavin Douglas; Páraic McKenny, Karl Faulkner, Conor Keenan; Noah Coyle, Evan Malone, Conor O'Brien; RJ Callaghan, Eimhin Keenan; Kian Moran, Darren Clarke 0-4 (3f), Paudy Clarke 0-1; Carl Gillespie 0-3 (2f), Ronan Carroll, Luke Matthews.

REFEREE: Paul Kneel (Kilkerley Emmets)

MATTOCK RANGERS 4-7

ST PATRICK’S 0-8

Two quick fire goals at the start of the second half sent Mattock Rangers on their way to opening day victory at home against St Patrick’s.

Rangers midfielder Ben McKenna fired home the two unanswered goals and Johnny Magee’s side were unable to pull back the hammer blows of McKenna’s second goal and having Rory Duffy dismissed for a second yellow card.

Mattock used the numerical advantage well despite points from Barry Dunne and Ciarán Murphy. Wayne McKeever’s side led 1-5 to 0-3 at half-time and controlled the game from when Louth U20 Liam Flynn found the net on his club debut.

Tadhg O’Connor was excellent for the losing side and kept them in touch throughout but Mattock were too good on the night and Oisín McKenna added a fortunate goal at the death to close out the win.

MATTOCK RANGERS: Stephen Smith; Alan Caraher, Cillian Hickey, Ben Markey; Brendan Leacy, Cathal Clarke, Terry Donegan; Ryan Leneghan 0-1, Ben McKenna 2-2; Jack Thompson, Shane Hickey 0-1, Liam Flynn 1-0; Adrian Reid 0-1, Ben Watters 0-2, Oisín McKenna 1-0. Subs: James Caraher, Pauric Bannon, Eoin McCloskey, Caoilte Hickey.

ST PATRICK’S: Alex Gregory; Pádraig Duffy, Eoghan Lafferty, Jack Elvin; Ross Murphy, Barry Dunne 0-1, Conor Grogan; Rory Duffy, Ciarán Murphy 0-1; Joe Connor, Danny O’Connor 0-1, Aidan McCann; Adam Finnegan 0-1, Cathal Grogan, Tadhg O’Connor 0-4. Subs: Eoin O’Connor, Jason Woods, Gavin Gregory.

REFEREE: Colm McCullough (Naomh Fionnbarra)