Louth GAA delegates given strong assurances over stadium concerns at July committee meeting in Darver

Aidan Berill, Jenny Murtagh (Murtagh Surveyors), Emmet Finegan (Finegan Kelly Consulting Engineers), Peter Fitzpatrick, Bob Doheny, Simon Fagan and Damien McCann at the site for the Louth GAA stadium in Dundalk.

Club delegates were given strong assurances over financial and structural plans for the new stadium development at Monday night’s county committee meeting in Darver.

Arising from a query submitted by Cooley Kickhams’ Andy Quinn in relation to whether the groundwork and foundations of the Inner Relief Road site were “signed off by an engineer” and if Croke Park were “fully behind the committee”, both chairman Peter Fitzpatrick and treasurer Aidan Berrill stressed that the GAA had pledged their support but were as yet unable to confirm the sum of money available as it will be figured in the 2024 accounts.

Leinster Council delegate – and owner of Ganson, who are in charge of the project – David Rogers told the gathering the “ground stabilisation has been signed off” and that “foundations would be dug on Monday”.

“The ground bearing capacity has been checked and it’s at least three times what it should be. The stadium has been designed to carry the respective weight and that is standard practice,” he added.

Quinn probed further, requesting details over possible insurance if foundation issues did arise in the future, and Rogers was emphatic in his response, saying there was “collateral warranty on all projects” and that two of the biggest geotechnical consultants in the country had passed the stabilisation works.

Picking up on the debate, Tommy McCann (St Patrick’s) reckoned delegates’ fears were understandable and alluded to the ongoing speculation in relation to piledriving the site. Rogers accepted that several parts of Dundalk had been built using that method but refuted claims that they haven’t encountered “major problems” by doing so.

“Piling is a solution if there are ground bearing capacity issues, which there aren’t in this case,” said Rogers.

“I’ve done about 10 jobs in Dundalk and some are piled and others aren’t. There is a building in the centre of Dundalk that is piled and it has had major problems so it is not true to say that every building in Dundalk is piled.

“We carried out work on a building less than five minutes away from the stadium site and it was done successfully by ground stabilisation. Studies have shown that ground stabilisation is more effective.”

St Joseph’s clubman Tom Dooley requested a document from the design team to explain the progress to date, to finally settle any anxiousness there may be, which Fitzpatrick agreed to, while McCann added that the GAA’s failure to commit a particular sum of money was “another concern”, something which Quinn had earlier alluded to.

Neil Cooney, Naomh Máirtín, asked for a definitive timeline on the IIP allocation of €14.8 million, with Fitzpatrick unable to oblige considering the process was delayed by the Department of Justice.

He did, however, insist that the income was guaranteed and distribution had resumed with a further payment pending.

Regarding Croke Park’s hesitance to “give the green light” in relation to funds, Cooney wanted to know what was hampering confirmation.

“A multitude of things,” Fitzpatrick replied, although Berrill had earlier given a rundown on the national body’s financial situation, mentioning that Louth would be considered in next year’s outlay, “when we will need the money”.

Clan na Gael’s Niall Weldon encouraged the project to get underway and Pat O’Brien, Sean O’Mahony’s, referred to the recent letter issued to clubs by Danny Culligan, a member of the disbanded grounds selection committee, in saying that “in an ironic way, the letter has done us a service where legitimate questions have been asked and answered”.

Joe Carroll (Dundalk Gaels) queried whether Croke Park needed to sign off on the project before work could begin. “No,” was Fitzpatrick’s answer.

“Are we in trouble if money does not come from Croke Park?”, Carroll added.

“We’ll get the money,” responded Fitzpatrick.

“With respect, that is not an answer,” replied the delegate.

“Ganson have said that we could build a good stadium with €18 million, which we will have, so we’re guaranteed to have a stadium to that value, but to fully kit it out with bells and whistles, it will take €25 million,” the chairman said.

Carroll asked if any shortfall would be lumbered on clubs, with Fitzpatrick promising that it wouldn’t.

Meanwhile, after talk of county teams, McCann raised concerns of St Patrick’s in relation to county players being given additional programmes “during the club season”, saying they were at risk of “burnout” and that it was “a poor reflection on clubs and indicates that club training is not good enough”.

Fitzpatrick agreed to speak with senior team manager Mickey Harte over what has been prescribed but said that no players have been told to limit their participation with clubs.

Ahead of the local championships, Louth GAA have agreed a deal with streaming platform Clubber to cover up to 25 matches, with LúTV remaining in place as well.