Louth GAA could be set for major stadium funding

Good things come to those who wait, or so we’re led to believe.

Monday marked two years since the Department for Sport announced its last Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund (LSSIF) grants, omitting Louth GAA’s stadium venture despite chairman Peter Fitzpatrick having been confident of a generous handshake.

Projects in Kildare, Meath and Waterford got preference as they were more advanced and so Louth had to plough through to phase two with its own funding – albeit, there were guarantees from Croke Park that the Wee County’s venture would be top of the priority list submitted to the government next time round.

Now Louth stand as the sole county at the second stage of such a development process and it is believed Fitzpatrick has held positive discussions with Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Minister for Sports Jack Chambers regarding significant funding.

It was hoped the LSSIF details would be announced towards the end of last year, but with Covid-19 still raging, those in control at Leinster House are said to have deferred publication until early 2022. Therefore, an announcement could be imminent.

The projected cost of the stadium, off Dundalk’s Inner Relief Road, is €12 million and as much as two-thirds of that sum could come from the government at this juncture, given Louth’s placing at the summit of the GAA’s list.

Originally it had been the belief that the cost figure would be divided three ways – this county, Croke Park and the government forking out €4 million apiece.

However, the pandemic has hit the GAA’s coffers hard and it is now unlikely HQ will have the financial muscle to fund a full third – that is unless this year brings with it a commercial windfall when restrictions ease.

Nonetheless, Louth will still be in line for a €4 million bill, just over a quarter of which has already been banked from the very successful double house draw.

Delegates were informed at a recent County Board meeting that further income will be generated through five-year seat sales, costing approximately €1,000 each. These will ensure purchasers of free entry to the majority of matches hosted in the stadium following talks with Croke Park around National League gate-money.

They will be a tough sell, though, unless progress becomes tangible and with the spring months coming fast over the horizon, proper development work is expected to get underway.

It is understood preliminary discussions have taken place with potential stadium sponsors, the projected sum for which could top €1 million, which would be another major boost to coffers at Louth’s end.

The benefactor route is also being explored and, again, those close to the development are hopeful of an interest increase once the men with hard hats roll into Dundalk.

Reforming the Louth Supporters’ Club in some guise is another possible avenue open to the powers that be. Indeed, introducing a ‘Chairde Lú’ scheme was looked into in the last 12 months as a way of both boosting followership of the county teams and financing various ventures.

Previous Louth Supporters’ Clubs did great work, especially around the Darver Centre of Excellence project, and this county is one of a limited number without such a body.