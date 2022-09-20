Louth GAA clubs will face a stiff economic test in bid to continue development trajectory

Championship matches have been almost exclusive to venues in the northern half of Louth this season and while it is far from ideal for clubs hailing from the greater Drogheda area, there can be no criticism levelled at the feet of fixture-makers.

The Gaelic Grounds and Dunleer’s Páirc Uí Mhuirí have been prolific hosts for decades but with neither now available, Stabannon or Ardee are the closest settings for southerly supporters.

Louth GAA’s former home on the North Road is currently the subject of a pitch development with drains being buried beneath the surface for the first time. A long overdue upgrade, it will render O Raghallaighs’ home out of use for 12 months at least and command a completion fee of several hundred thousand euros.

They’re not the only outfit in the middle of significant structural work. Roche Emmets have lost their second pitch for a term in sodding another maximum sized field, while St Bride’s remain in the process of installing extra training facilities at Páirc an Chuinnigh. There are similar plans afoot in St Mochta’s and Naomh Máirtín.

And it’s all coinciding with a period where inflation and costs are spiralling out of control. You could only but feel pity for the people driving the various projects, which will command six-figure sums.

Running clubs was already a very expensive pursuit. There is hardly an affiliated entity in the Wee County that hasn’t a minimum yearly turnover of €75,000 or fairly close to it. And it’s not as if the treasury is going to organically bloat in order to meet the account’s rising debit column.

Playing matches under lights is going to be a huge strain on clubs moving into winter and new year with both fuel and electricity expenditure multiplying in price.

It’s not only affiliates either, but the County Board’s budget for teams too. Figures released at the September monthly meeting of delegates indicate that by the start of Louth seniors’ pre-season training, approximately a half a million will have been forked out already this year on county teams.

Considering the number of floodlit pitches in use at peak, winter intervals – as well as the length of time they illuminate the Darver sky, fuel lorries will be meeting themselves on the road to the Centre of Excellence, pocketing a couple of thousand or more on every visit.

And it’s believed that more eco-friendly floodlighting could be upwards on €400,000 to install.

All of this in addition to the uncertainty surrounding the stadium venture in Dundalk and how much it will cost as well as no assurance over where the funding will be emanate from.

An article in this newspaper some months ago documented how fantastic the Gaelic games facilities are in Louth and suggested that clubs ought to commend their tremendous efforts in having such wonderful grounds.

What is even more impressive is that no club appears to be standing still in their attempt to improve what they have on offer – either to attract more members in or to improve the ability of those already paid up.

I recall chatting with a high-profile coach from outside Louth who sung the praises of a certain team he had done a session with recently. He had spoken to the club’s chairman on the night in question and was impressed by what he was told – ‘we are on a journey of continuous development’ or something along similar lines.

That ‘can do’ attitude, typified by what O Raghallaighs are presently in the process of, is a catalyst within any organisation and has to be encouraged and fed, even during times as economically pressing as those society are currently facing.

Just how clubs are going to face into the short- to medium-term financial pressure is unknown. Volunteerism and generosity will be pushed to their greatest extreme.

Best of luck to all clubs battling against the tide. Here’s to hoping they can continue progressing.