Louth GAA clubs asked to consider new underage grade proposals ahead of vote on Monday night

The GAA’s juvenile age grade saga has taken another twist and Louth GAA delegates will be asked to vote on a new proposal which could return U18 football to the schedule for the campaign to come.

Central Council have passed three options for counties to vote on respectively.

Option one involves the retention of the U13, U15 and U17 competitions as the primary age groups, with at least one further grade organised between U17 and adult competition.

This is what is currently in place in Louth having been voted upon by delegates in January.

Option two involves a return to the U12, U14, U16 and U18 groupings with mandatory decoupling – whereby any player playing U18 is ineligible from representing their club at adult level – at key stipulation. Again, there would be at least one further grade organised between U17 and adult competition

This proved to be a motion which many Louth clubs opposed due to the decoupling stipulation.

However, the third option appears to marry the best of both worlds with 18-year-olds potentially able to play both adult and minor matches.

It states: “Players in their 18th year will only be allowed to play for or train with adult teams post March 1 and once the signed consent of the player, their parents/guardians and the club executive has been provided. The taskforce also recommends that no player should have to play an adult and U18 game within 60 hours of each other and request county CCCs to adhere to this policy.”

Registration for his category would be through the GAA’s Foireann portal and require a parent’s consent.

The three options will be tabled at Monday night’s Louth GAA county committee meeting where delegates will vote on their club’s preference.