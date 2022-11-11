Louth GAA club, who were formed in an internment camp, set to celebrate their centenary

The Wolfe Tones club in Drogheda are celebrating their centenary with a dinner dance at the Glenside Hotel on November 19.

It is a feat that chairman Mick Kelly questioned the possibility of a decade ago, when stood outside the gates of the club’s playing field, pondering a self-issued winding up order.

But having soldiered on, a few men like himself, Paddy Fanning, Lefty Donnelly and Dave Smith keeping the blue and yellow flag flying against all adversity, dropping to Division 5, the outlook has become much more positive.

Not only was promotion secured from Division 3B and a first junior championship semi-final since 1993 reached, but the club’s U13s qualified for the B championship final, there are plans to field a girls’ team at adult level next season and they are planning to upgrade their clubrooms.

“We have no second pitch and that’s becoming a massive problem for us that 10 years ago I never thought would be the case,” Kelly says.

The chairman, according to his mother, was “born into the job”. His father, Michael, who sadly passed away earlier this year, played for Tones for the duration of his days lacing boots, featuring on the Louth junior team that won the 1961 Leinster and All-Ireland titles, and later served as club chairman for in excess of 25 years.

Mick jnr had the baton handed down to him, playing into his 40s as a means of simply keeping the club alive as all the door knocking and recruitment drives intensified. Now, the club field two teams at U10 and below, and have GAA and LGFA teams from nursery ages to adult.

Their structure is key. As well as having coaches with every team, there are two to three parents who look after the logistics, which ensures a healthy balance and high participation rate.

“Without the parents, we would be snookered,” Kelly adds.

​

FORMATION

Tones were formed by political prisoners, who were being held in an internment camp at the Curragh, in 1922, although it wasn’t until their release and return to Drogheda that they played their first match, the following year.

Their history, as Kelly refers to, is “unique” and up until more recent times they were labelled “the Shinners” by opposition teams.

They were “the Manchester United of GAA in Drogheda” shortly after their formation, drawing players from all corners of the town and winning six Louth SFC between 1925 and 1937.

But, over the years, various factions split away, weakening their hand. St Nicholas, the now defunct Naomh Mhuire and O Raghallaighs were formed by splinter groups. Mick McKeown, father of the legendary ‘Muckle’ McKeown who won a senior medal with O Raghallaighs, was a captain and chairman of Tones.

Their last senior trophy win came in the form of a Féis Cup in the late 1940s, with Michael Judge, brother of Peter Judge, of Newtown Blues fame, a key member of the side. The club’s next major victory came in the early ’60s, when Mick’s father was at his pomp, a MacArdle Cup triumph.

Though the decades to follow were much tougher and in the 30-odd years that Mick pulled on the jersey, their only silverware was an Eamonn Donach Shield – a competition which included all teams who didn’t finish in the top-four of the junior league.

Now there are green shoots, though, and only for college and work commitments made it impossible, Tones would have fielded a team of their own in the ongoing U21 championship. Their playing numbers are swelling and brimming with quality.

Here’s to another century for Tones in Louth GAA.