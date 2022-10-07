Louth GAA club players predict the winner of Sunday’s senior final – Newtown Blues or Ardee St Mary’s?

Liam Flynn (Mattock Rangers)

VERDICT: Blues.

MARGIN: By two, I think.

WHY? Blues have more experience in finals that will stand to them, I think.



Michael Carron (Cooley Kickhams)

VERDICT: Blues.

MARGIN: Blues by two.

WHY? In what should be a great game for the neutral, with two footballing teams, it’s a very hard one to call. As much as Mary’s deserve their day in the sun, I fancy the Blues experience on the day to get them over the line. Blues by two but I wouldn’t be surprised at all if Mary’s take it.

Ciarán Deane (St Bride’s)

VERDICT: St Mary’s.

MARGIN: Three or four points.

WHY? I just think Marys’ front six are too strong for anyone in senior at the minute. They’re flying.

Dion Conlon (Glyde Rangers)

VERDICT: St Mary’s.

MARGIN: Three points.

WHY? Their forward line is just too strong for Blues to contain.



Shane Rogers (Naomh Malachi)

VERDICT: St Mary’s

MARGIN: Two or three points.

WHY? After beating Naomh Máirtín, and with the strong comeback to get the win, they should have enough confidence to go on and win the final.

Stephen Kilcoyne (Sean O’Mahony’s)

VERDICT: St Mary’s.

MARGIN: Three points.

WHY? Blues are a good side but a few of the Mary’s forwards have pushed on in the last few years and I think they can give them what they need to win it.

Eoin O’Connor (St Patrick’s)

VERDICT: Blues.

WHY? Mary's look like a serious outfit this year with plenty of fire power. You need challenges along the way and they got it from Máirtín’s. However, I will always find it hard to look past Blues in a final. Looking forward to seeing the two best teams go head-to-head but Blues to edge it.

Matthew Corcoran (Geraldines)

VERDICT: Blues.

MARGIN: Two points.

WHY? I think it’s a difficult one to call as there’s a toss of a coin between the top three at the minute. Blues might just edge it for me, though, as they’ve the experience of being there and doing it on the big day.

Lorcan Myles (Sean McDermott's)

VERDICT: St Mary’s.

MARGIN: Two points.

WHY? I think Mary’s are too strong for Blues, as they have shown in the league. But I also think Blues have a little bottle in them, which will make it a closer game.

Ryan Ward (Hunterstown Rovers)

VERDICT: St Mary’s.

MARGIN: Four points.

WHY? Mary’s would have found more to improve on after the semi-final win and that can stand to them provided they tidy their issues up.

Mark Hoey (Annaghminnon Rovers)

VERDICT: St Mary’s.

MARGIN: Two points.

WHY? I think they have been building for the last few years and put in a mature performance to beat Máirtín’s, showing the experience is now there to take them all the way.



Darren McMahon (St Mochta’s)

VERDICT: Blues.

MARGIN: Two points.

WHY? They’ve been so under-the-radar and it’s suited them perfectly.



Barry Lynch (Stabannon Parnells)

VERDICT: St Mary’s.

MARGIN: Five or more.

WHY? I’ve been watching them in the championship, and they look very hungry and dangerous when they click. Ryan Rooney is a handful for any full-back, and with RJ Callaghan leading the charge, they’ll be hard beaten.



Robert Coyle (John Mitchel's)

VERDICT: St Mary’s.

MARGIN: Three points.

WHY? I think they have an excellent squad at the moment with a good blend of youth and experience, just enough to pip Blues.

Philip Kirwan (St Nicholas)

VERDICT: Blues.

MARGIN: Three points.

WHY? That group has winning experience which I think will give them the edge.



Dylan Maher (St Kevin’s)

VERDICT: St Mary’s.

MARGIN: Three or four points.

WHY? I think the Mary’s have more squad depth than Blues. You saw in the Máirtín’s game how they were able to change players with such ease. I think they’ll have more momentum and learnt a lot more about themselves from knocking Máirtín’s out of the championship, compared to Blues, who had it quite comfortable in their semi-final. But goals win games and finals tend to take a mind of their own.



Jack McGailey (Dowdallshill)

VERDICT: St Mary’s.

WHY? Paddy Power have Mary’s odds-on and the bookies always win, but I can’t see them taking it by a large margin.



Craig Doherty (St Joseph’s)

VERDICT: Blues.

MARGIN: Two or three points.

WHY? They’re a very experienced team and still have such a strong squad. They know what it takes to win.



Cathal Bellew (Kilkerley Emmets)

VERDICT: Blues.

MARGIN: A point or two.

WHY? Although underdogs, they have been there before and have a good mix of youth and experience.



Terence Sweeney (Westerns)

VERDICT: St Mary’s.

MARGIN: Two points.

WHY? I think they have a more youthful and energetic side with a bit more firepower than Blues up front. Although I can’t see there being much in it.



Conor Morgan (Naomh Máirtín)

VERDICT: St Mary’s.

MARGIN: Two.

WHY? A game that could swing either way, Blues will enter the game as underdogs but that won’t phase them in the slightest. They will utilise their previous finals experience and I wouldn’t be shocked if they were to grind out a victory. Though, on this occasion, they may come up just short with Marys’ impact from the bench making the difference on the day.



David Boyle (Na Piarsaigh Blackrock)

VERDICT: St Mary’s.

MARGIN: At least five points.

WHY? I watched them against a very good Máirtín's team and, to be honest, they didn’t play half as well as they could have. If they play as well as they can, I just can’t see Blues getting close.



Brian Devlin (St Fechin’s)

VERDICT: Blues.

MARGIN: Three.

WHY? I think their experience and knowhow will get them over the line. I also think Blues’ big players match up well with Marys’. It should be a great game between two good, footballing teams, but Blues to edge it for me.



Dean Maguire (Dundalk Young Irelands)

VERDICT: Blues.

MARGIN: Two points.

WHY? They have coasted along in the background and won the semi-final easily. They have Joe Ward winners all over the pitch, so they know how to get over the line when it matters.



Alan Doyle (O Raghallaighs)

VERDICT: Blues.

MARGIN: Four.

WHY? They know how to win the big games and have the experience to back it up.



Seán McCann (Dundalk Gaels)

VERDICT: Blues.

MARGIN: Narrowly.

WHY? Mary’s will be hot favourites after beating Máirtín’s and have a nice blend of youth and experience in a very strong squad. Blues, unlike in other years, when they have turned it on come championship, have had a very consistent season throughout league and are probably a wee bit untested in the championship. I’m going to give Blues the nod as they don’t lose too many Joe Ward finals.



Evin Quigley (Roche Emmets)

VERDICT: St Mary’s.

MARGIN: Two points.

WHY? Hopefully it will be a shootout and there will be plenty of scores for the spectators. I reckon Ardee's two tight wins will stand to them.