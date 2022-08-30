Louth GAA championship matches are all the more special when you’re playing with your brother

Eimhin Keenan, who scored a goal in Ardee St Marys' recent championship victory over St Joseph's, lined out with his brothers, Conor and Ciarán, in the fixture. Picture: Paul Connor

There were 56 sets of brothers that lined out together on the opening weekend of the club championships, with a total of 53 siblings taking to the field at the same time in round two.

Roche Emmets and Annaghminnon Rovers had the joint-most in week one with four brotherly duets apiece, while only Dreadnots and Dowdallshill had all ‘singles’ in not selecting two from the same house in their defeats to St Fechin’s and Na Piarsaigh Blackrock respectively.

Meanwhile, Emmets, St Mochta’s and Stabannon Parnells had the most over the second week (4).

Two clubs had three brothers playing in both rounds. Ardee St Mary’s started with Conor, Éimhin and Ciarán Keenan in their wins over St Joseph’s and Dundalk Gaels, while John, Stephen and Andrew Bingham faced Glyde Rangers and then Na Piarsaigh Blackrock for John Mitchel’s.

Meanwhile, St Kevin’s had two trios on the pitch against Clan na Gael on Saturday with the Mahers (Dylan, Evan and Cameron) and Crosbies (Danny, Seánie and Lee) making up 40pc of their starting XV.

Another interesting insert was two sides fielding XVs that included an uncle playing with his nephew. Conor McGuinness started for Cooley Kickhams in their defeat of Oliver Plunkett’s on the week before last and while he had departed before his brother, Aoghan, had come into the fray, both had the pleasure of playing alongside their sister Michelle’s son, Cian Connor.

Likewise with Dreadnots’ Darragh Shevlin. His uncle, and father’s twin, Derek, was introduced during their defeat by Fechin’s.

The best coincidence of the opening round saw two brothers actually playing against each other. Seán Flanagan kicked a point for Wolfe Tones in a match where Aaron scored twice for St Nicholas. The pair even marked one another during the second half of a game which Tones shaded narrowly, 1-7 to 0-8.

OUR FELLA

It was mentioned earlier that my own club, Roche, had four sets of brothers playing against Sean O’Mahony’s – Liam and Seán Dawe, David and Harry O’Connell, and Shane and Mark Byrne among them. They had all played championship football together before, but it was different for myself and our fella, Dáire.

There is a picture on my phone somewhere of us playing Glen Emmets in a junior quarter-final at St Brigid’s Park in 2016 – a game which we lost comprehensively – whereby our full-back, David Quigley, is tackling an opponent in front of the bottom goals. You can make out the younger Reilly sitting at the base of the ball stop in the right of the snap. Needless to say, as was common in that loss, I was nowhere to be seen!

That was the last time Roche played a domestic match in Dowdallshill until last Saturday week. And, six years on, instead of looking at David tackling, the left-footed Reilly was in the thick of the action as one of two 18-year-olds to start for us.

To say there is something special about playing with your brother is an understatement, but it means even more when it’s in a championship match.

And I’m sure I’m not alone in feeling that way, although it’s only something you appreciate when it happens.

You have to experience it to know how poignant it really is.

Then it’s not only about the boys involved, but their parents as well. It must run a bit deeper when you’ve twice the skin in the game.

We grew up going to Roche games, senior and junior, with my Da, Eamonn, a past chairman and secretary of the club, and listening to stories of the club’s greater days from Mickey Quigley and his ilk. And we were going to be Emmets players from literally day dot. So to finally be on the pitch in an adult championship match must have pleased one man more than any other – even if he didn’t, or hasn’t, said so.

Thankfully, the two of us took to the field again in Dowdallshill last Saturday against O’Connell’s, so the experiment must have worked to some degree.

To add to that, only one club that didn’t include at least one set of brothers has won a match in this year’s championship so far, and that was Cooley against Glen Emmets last Saturday afternoon.

While it’s far from scientific fact to suggest that a lack of direct bloodlines hinder your championship chances, when the going gets tough, blood is, after all, thicker than water.