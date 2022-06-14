Louth GAA chairman to continue refereeing after week where 26 officials were ruled out

Louth GAA has a new referee after county chairman Peter Fitzpatrick took up the whistle for last Saturday night’s Division 3B fixture between St Nicholas and Annaghminnon Rovers at Pentony Park.

It followed a testing week for administrators after it was discovered that only 19 of Louth’s 45 referees were both Garda vetted and had completed their relevant safeguarding courses, despite the season being halfway to completion.

Three referees were taken in from Meath to cover the adult programme, with Fitzpatrick spending more than seven hours completing his modules in Darver last week.

"I sat down with Gerry Connor – the referees’ tutor in Louth – and went through modules one, two and three,” Fitzpatrick said.

"I could’ve only done number three because I’d previously refereed, about 20 years ago, but I did all three just to cover myself. On Friday, I got all the clearance from Croke Park to referee.

“We’d most of the games covered but we contacted Meath for the few that weren’t and they gave us three referees. The last game was the Nicks vs Annaghminnon Rovers and by Saturday we’d still nobody to referee the game. So I volunteered and I’ve never actually enjoyed doing something so much in my life.

"I went with the gear on me so when I walked out I showed my markings straight away. Stephen (his son, who is also a referee) gave me his cards and a whistle.

"It’s great to give something back – the fact you played and managed teams, I think the players appreciated it. There was a great buzz and you see that all players are looking for is fair play. After the game, everybody shook my hand.

"I’ll be available to referee going forward, be it adult or juvenile matches. ”

The Clan na Gael clubman issued three yellow cards – for persistent fouling – and ordered one mentor off the sideline while on duty, but there remains serious questions as to who was responsible for ensuring all Louth referees had their criteria up-to-date.

When asked about whose remit the onus fell under, Fitzpatrick would not comment, but stressed that it was a nationwide problem.

"From talking to Croke Park and Leinster, I think nearly every county in the country has the problem at the moment and we’re the first county to try to fix the situation,” the TD added.

“We’ve set a standard that nobody in this county will referee games unless they’ve got all the necessary vetting and courses completed.

"We’re going to have to start protecting referees – and this is one way of doing it. Then, as I’ve said before, the verbal abuse that’s coming from the sideline is an issue. They’re out there to do a job and they do their best, and I think there’s a good, high standard of refereeing in Louth.

"Then I found when you blew the whistle and a player asked what the foul was for, when you explained it to them, 99% of the time that’s all the player wants to know. I thought the respect I was shown by the players was excellent and I couldn’t complain about it.

"I think most referees nowadays, if a person asks them what a free is for, the first thing they do is bring the ball forward 13 metres. If a fella asks you a question, and he keeps going on after your answer, move the ball on. But I found last Saturday that when I answered questions, it’s fine. You’re diffusing the situation.”

Talk of Louth GAA’s proposed stadium development was integral to Monday night’s County Board meeting, at which treasurer Aidan Berrill said conversations with Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Sports Minister Jack Chambers and Croke Park’s infrastructure committee had taken place regarding financial support, while confirming the placement of underground cables, a boundary wall and gate at the site off Dundalk’s Inner Relief Road.

Fitzpatrick gave a commitment to delegates that the project would get tangibly underway by the end of the summer and, speaking afterwards, dropped another bombshell.

"I’m going to referee the first senior championship final in the new stadium,” he said, laughing.