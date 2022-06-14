Louth

Louth GAA chairman to continue refereeing after week where 26 officials were ruled out

Three referees were taken in from Meath to cover the adult programme, with Fitzpatrick spending more than seven hours completing his modules in Darver last week. 

Louth GAA has a new referee after county chairman Peter Fitzpatrick took up the whistle for last Saturday night’s Division 3B fixture between St Nicholas and Annaghminnon Rovers at Pentony Park.

Caoimhín Reilly

It followed a testing week for administrators after it was discovered that only 19 of Louth’s 45 referees were both Garda vetted and had completed their relevant safeguarding courses, despite the season being halfway to completion.

