Louth GAA chairman Peter Fitzpatrick on Mickey Harte’s future as manager – ‘I think Mickey Harte will stay here for as long as Louth want him’

Peter Fitzpatrick wasn’t fortunate enough to reach a Leinster SFC final as a player, but, since retirement, he has been involved in two Louth sides qualifying for the provincial championship showpiece.

Having managed the 2010 crop to the decider, in which they were mugged by Meath, the Clan na Gael clubman is now county chairman and responsible for the appointment of Mickey Harte as team boss a little under three years ago.

The sitting TD sought the interest of former Dublin supremo Jim Gavin following the parting of ways with Wayne Kierans as Wee manager in late 2020, and also sounded out another Dub, Jason Sherlock, before Harte’s Tyrone departure led the Dundalk-native to the serial All-Ireland champion.

“When I was playing for Louth in the 1980s and ’90s, we had an opportunity of getting Mick O’Dwyer to manage the senior football team and we never took it,” Fitzpatrick says.

“I remember back in the early ’80s, we played an exhibition match against Kerry before they went to Australia and afterwards, the Louth and Kerry players met up in the Fairways and had a meal.

“Mick O’Dwyer stood up and spoke. He made a statement that stuck in my mind ever since; that he was that confident in himself that he could manage any team in Ireland and that they could win a provincial or All-Ireland title. All they needed was belief, and that has stayed with me.

“I felt we hadn’t got the foresight in Louth to get someone in to steer the ship in the right direction and when I met Mickey Harte, he asked me one question: ‘Peter, is there talent in Louth?’

“I said there was but that we just needed somebody to harness it. To this day, Mickey recalls that conversation and me telling him that the players were there.

“I was speaking to Mickey on the bus on the way to Croke Park to play Offaly and he smiled and said: ‘You knew you were getting me, but you didn’t realise you were getting Gavin Devlin’.

“What they have done for Louth football over the past three years has been absolutely phenomenal. There’s players out there who would give their right hand to be playing for Louth at the minute. It’s just taken off.

“The trust and belief that the players have, they’re pinching themselves, but it’s the whole buy-in, the players, the committee and management. Everybody wants to see Louth doing well.

“This year, we’ve had Cork, Kildare and Derry playing in our own back yard. Go back three years and nobody would have thought that was going to happen.

“You have to be ambitious in life. Wouldn’t it be some achievement to win the Delaney Cup on May 14? And we have a great chance.”

LUCK OF THE LOUTH LAD

Often referred to as ‘lucky’, Fitzpatrick’s chairmanship has coincided with an upturn in the county’s fortunes both on and off the pitch, with the new stadium development in Dundalk dated for completion by September 2024.

“I remember Jack Nicklaus saying ‘the more you try, the luckier you become’,” he added.

“I’ve been very lucky all my life. I played underage for Louth, played 16 years for the seniors, managed the team and now I’m chairman.

“I wouldn’t change one thing, I’ve no regrets whatsoever, and I feel we have an opportunity now with the best manager and the best trainer in the country leading the Louth team out.

“We have some really terrific footballers and we’ve seen that over the last number of weeks. Who’d ever have thought that we’d get four Louth players on a GAA team of the week (Tommy Durnin, Niall Sharkey, Ciarán Downey and Sam Mulroy) like we did after the Offaly match?

“There are dreams coming true and this is a reality. Mickey came to me at the start and asked me what my plans were. My plan was to get to Division 3, to Division 2 and to a Leinster final. We’ve achieved that in a short period of time. But I can remember Mickey asking: ‘And what about Division 1?’

“I said: ‘When we get to Division 2, I’ll come back to you about Division 1’. And I honestly believe that we’ve got a 50/50 chance of winning this game against Dublin.”

Fitzpatrick enjoys a close, personal relationship with Harte so there has been some suggestions that the Tyrone legend may move on when his confidant’s five-term reign is completed next year.

But Harte has moved to quell such rumours, according to Fitzpatrick.

“Mickey has agreed to stay on for five years and we were slagging a couple of weeks ago. I said to him: ‘How long, realistically, are you going to stay with Louth?’

“He said back: ‘Peter, for as long as you want me, I’ll be here’.

“To me, Mickey Harte is a very honourable and trustworthy person. I think Mickey Harte will stay here for as long as Louth want him. “