Louth GAA chairman Peter Fitzpatrick gives his views on the minor age grade debate

CR: There are several issues at hand in this minor age debate, Peter, from ‘decoupling’ to player retention. What is your take on it, as Louth GAA’s chairman?

PF: As well as being chairman of the County Board, I’m also a member of Leinster Council and this has been a major topic over the last number of months. I’ve let my feelings be known in that I’m watching U17 teams representing the county and they’re ultimately only children. There is a massive difference between a 17- and 18-year-old.

I’ve said it from day one – it was a big mistake by the GAA to change the age grade. Now, I do think they realise they did make a mistake and I think they’re just trying to rectify the position.

We brought the three options before the last County Board meeting and that’s because I think the clubs are going to play a huge part in the direction. The decision, in Louth, won’t be made until the first meeting of the new year but I think it’s so important that clubs start debating the issues now.

Personally, I would not be in favour of U18s not being eligible to play ‘senior’ football for their clubs. We’ve a lot of clubs in Louth – and I’m sure it’s an issue throughout the country too – that are struggling and do depend on these young lads. I think it would be a big mistake to stop that.

Plus, all this would do is to open up an avenue for other codes – like soccer and rugby – for players to go and play those sports instead of Gaelic games. I’m not saying they shouldn’t play those sports – not at all – but we, the GAA, have to make sure they get as much football as possible.

To deny players the opportunity to represent their clubs and their parishes, I think that’s wrong. Like I made my senior debut for the Clans when I was just 16 years of age. Now there are some players who can play at 17 or 18 because they’re physical enough, but there are other players who mature at a later stage and we have to keep those involved.

CR: Decoupling, though, is mandatory, so while there may be an agreement that it shouldn’t be the case, it is. So, would remaining at U17 at minor be better so that clubs do have their 18-year-olds, or where it the happy medium in terms of retaining the greatest number of players?

PF: Decopling is the new buzzword and it's confusing everybody. We’re running an U21 Championship to try to keep as many players involved as we can because there’s a serious gap from 17 to 20 and 21.

Croke Park are probably putting the gun to our head a bit because they want us to either stay the way we are – at U17 – or change to U18 – but then make it very hard for us with decoupling. To stop U18s from playing adult football, I think that would be a seriously big mistake by the GAA.

I was contacted by two County Board chairmen elsewhere after our meeting and we spoke about how important this decision is for the future. I spoke to the Kildare chairman and this year they had an U18 Championship, in hurling and football, and they’ve no intention of changing whatsoever.

All you have to do is to look at how successful they’ve been at inter-county football, at underage, to see how they may have got it right. I just think that it will be a major step in the wrong direction if we start dictating to people over the age of 18 that they cannot play for their club.

We have a three or four clubs in Louth who are struggling and we’ll speak with those clubs. I’m not going to say we have the answer, but the easiest thing would be to let them continue to struggle. We will work for them to come to the right decision for their futures. It’s important that all clubs survive.

CR: Have you a gut feeling as to what way Louth will go on this issue?

PF: A lot of clubs have indicated that they want to go back to U18 – or they did over the last few weeks – but they’re not going to go back if it means that U18s cannot play senior for their club.

I think we need to tease this out a bit more and I will be talking to Pat Teehan, the Leinster chairman, and seeing why these three proposals have been put forward and questioning if there can be an additional option.

My problem with the GAA at the moment is the number of changes that are being made, across the board. We’ve kept the Association going over the last 100 years and, as they say, ‘if it's not broken, don’t fix it’.

As a county, we’ve given ourselves a bit of time and at the next County Board meeting, November 7, we will discuss this at length. It won’t be left to the last minute. We’re going to try to do the best for GAA moving forward.

CR: Do you see this change coming for next year?

PF: There is no way that this will come in for 2023. It would be complete madness to do it and we spoke about it at a management meeting at Leinster level a few weeks ago where they were 12 of us there and 10 were in favour of reintroducing U18.

But there is nobody going to be happy about bringing it back if you don’t let U18s play ‘senior’ football. Arsenal had a young fella there making his debut in the Premier League and him not even 16 years of age. And that’s at the top level of sport.

I think it would be a major step in the wrong direction for the GAA because we want to keep our young people playing. I was a sportsman when I was a young man – I played soccer, Gaelic, rugby and athletics, and the last thing I wanted was for somebody to come along at 18 and say that I couldn’t play a certain sport.

What happens then is that you end up playing something else. That would be a big mistake for the GAA.