Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Louth GAA chairman Peter Fitzpatrick gives his views on the minor age grade debate

Ardee St Marys' captain Tadhg McDonnell cuts across Alan Jumbo-Gula of Dundalk Gaels during Sunday's minor championship final at Clan na Gael Park. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics Expand

Close

Ardee St Marys' captain Tadhg McDonnell cuts across Alan Jumbo-Gula of Dundalk Gaels during Sunday's minor championship final at Clan na Gael Park. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Ardee St Marys' captain Tadhg McDonnell cuts across Alan Jumbo-Gula of Dundalk Gaels during Sunday's minor championship final at Clan na Gael Park. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Ardee St Marys' captain Tadhg McDonnell cuts across Alan Jumbo-Gula of Dundalk Gaels during Sunday's minor championship final at Clan na Gael Park. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Caoimhín Reilly

CR: There are several issues at hand in this minor age debate, Peter, from ‘decoupling’ to player retention. What is your take on it, as Louth GAA’s chairman?

PF: As well as being chairman of the County Board, I’m also a member of Leinster Council and this has been a major topic over the last number of months. I’ve let my feelings be known in that I’m watching U17 teams representing the county and they’re ultimately only children. There is a massive difference between a 17- and 18-year-old.

Privacy