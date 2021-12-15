Louth GAA anticipating record championship gate receipts

Louth County Board GAA Officers, Bob Doheny, Peter Fitzpatrick and Aidan Berrill at the Louth GAA Annual Convention in The Imperial Hotel. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Louth treasurer Aidan Berrill expects 2021 club championship gate receipts to be the best he has witnessed in over a decade looking after the county’s finances.

The full figure from ticket sales was not reported in the annual accounts, due to a September cut-off in the financial calendar, but Berrill expects the final tally to come in around the €250,000 mark, when the semi-final and final receipts are taken into account.

In what was effectively an 11-month period, the county board reported a surplus of just over €83,000 at its annual Convention in the imperial Hotel on Monday, for which Berrill credited loyal sponsors and Croke Park grants.

Mr Berrill revealed that renovation work at Darver had raised the expenditure figure, following the refurbishment of storage rooms into modern dressing rooms.

He also said the county board was proud of the investment made in lighting up the walkway around Darver, which makes it accessible to the general public throughout the year.

In relation to the new county stadium in Dundalk, Mr Berrill said €124,000 had been spent on “enabling works” which came form the board’s own funds. This work included laying of electric cables, some filling and drainage and the creation of an access route on the eastern side of the site.

The next big step in the project is to secure government funding and Mr Berrill said he hopes the large infrastructure grants application process will open in the new year.

Later in the meeting, Peter Fitzpatrick said Louth will not be able to rely solely on government grants to fund the project, and that he would be knocking on Croke Park’s door in the new year too.

He said Louth has a wonderful opportunity and if they do it right, the stadium could be one of the best in the country.

In his address, Mr Berrill revealed that Louth’s O’Byrne Cup and Allianz League games would be all-ticket due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.