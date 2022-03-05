Louth GAA agree lease with DkIT for stadium in Dundalk

Louth GAA have overcome a significant obstacle in their bid to secure further public funding for the new stadium in Dundalk.

An agreement has been reached with DkIT – and approved by Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris – for the long-term leasing of 3.2 acres, in addition to the plot already purchased, which should trigger confirmation of significant investment in the project by both the GAA and government bodies.

It is speculated that as much as €4-6 million could be financed by officials in Leinster House with Louth at the top of the GAA’s grants wish list. The overall cost is expected to top €12 million given soaring inflation levels.

Confirming the leasing update, local TD Fergus O’Dowd said: “This is fantastic news and signals that we are now closer than ever to seeing this 14,000 seater stadium finally becoming a reality.

"This will be a state of art county grounds when complete and is nothing more than the people of Louth deserve.”

It is believed that Louth are close to confirming a project developer and building works could begin before the summer.