Louth footballers’ season in review – Caoimhín Reilly

Moment of the year

Sam Mulroy climbing the steps of the Hogan Stand to receive the Division 3 trophy is hard to top from a Louth perspective. In what was the Wee County’s first appearance at the venue since facing Laois in a league match in 2019, the victory tasted sweet and came on the back of a whirlwind march to promotion. While the attendance was meagre and didn’t reach 10,000, the majority of those looking on were backing the Reds when the second match of the programme got underway. The Naomh Máirtín man became the first Louth skipper to receive a trophy at HQ since Pádraig Rath and Adrian Reid had the honour in 2016, after Colin Kelly’s men had earned Division 4 glory.

Game of the season

While you’d be tempted to say the Limerick match in round three, Louth’s most complete and polished performance came in Ardee against a fancied Westmeath. An early John Heslin goal was an unsettling factor but Mulroy gave a dream display from placed balls, landing 11 frees over the 70 minutes, as Mickey Harte’s men put themselves firmly in the promotion picture after four matches. While winning by just two points, the Wee men were dominant.

Player of the year

Who else but Mulroy? He finished the season with 5-71 to his name, a staggering 39pc of the Reds’ overall registration for the season. He delivered throughout the National League and was Louth’s most prolific threat from open play in the championship. Surely in contention for an All-Star nomination at the very least.

Surprise packet

Niall Sharkey had a season to remember. The Glyde Rangers man has made the centre-half berth his own with a string of excellent performances and was arguably Louth’s most consistent and reliable player. Fancied to be more of a corner-back option at the beginning, he was put into the No6 role through necessity and his ability to drive ahead from deep ensured Louth got valuable territory in so many of their matches. At 25, he could be the defensive stalwart for the next five to 10 years if he continues to display like he has done.

Difference maker

The introduction of James Califf between the posts has been a major addition. His ability to play in the pivot position behind the play is significant as with one pass across to him, the Dreadnots man has the range and vision to switch the play immediately and before the opposition can get a chance to set into a defensive mould. So reliable with his hands and deadly accurate off the tee, getting the former midfielder out of retirement has been a masterstroke by Mickey Harte.

Turning point

Limerick in February. Louth headed for Shannonside without a win, against a side who had taken the maximum return from their openers, and even had to deal with the upheaval of the match being moved from LIT Gaelic Grounds to University of Limerick’s astro surface. And it didn’t look good with 14 minutes to go and the locals leading by five points. But a run of 0-7 unanswered was special and got the Wee campaign firmly up and running. The belief the victory produced within the squad was palpable.

Score of the season

Can anything top Liam Jackson’s goal at Croke Park? Louth were defensively impenetrable as Limerick meandered on the periphery of the scoring zone before coughing up the ball. Daniel Corcoran gathered it, played a sublime handpass over the top for Ciarán Byrne, who delivered for the inrushing Jackson. The Ardee St Mary’s clubman pipped a covering defender, burst through, got control of the ball and slotted beautifully to the net, raising the roof of the Hogan Stand. It was common knowledge from that three-quarter point onwards that Louth were league champions.

Where to next?

Division 2, inevitably, where two provincial champions – Dublin and Derry – lie in wait along with Kildare, old rivals Meath and beatable Munster opposition in Clare and Limerick. With championship silverware unlikely in the form of a Leinster title, Louth will view survival in the second tier as a major achievement next season along with a better display in the summer. All easier said than done.

Improvement is needed…

Louth were so reliant on Sam Mulroy frees during the high stakes end of the National League and when awards were less forthcoming in the championship, the Reds struggled for scoreboard currency from play. The fact that Ciarán Byrne finished by far and away the team’s second highest registrar and most prolific from play indicates an issue. A clinical finisher is what’s missing, somebody who can lead the line and score like a John Heslin or Shane McGuigan or Jack McCarron, particularly with Mulroy required for spells out the pitch.

Quote of the term

Sam Mulroy, speaking on the GAA Social podcast before Louth’s National League final against Limerick.

“It was kind of the case of how do I get to the level of David Clifford (or) [Darren] McCurry? How do I go chase those boys down? And then I suppose the last few years has been about, as teams get better, as Louth progress up the divisions, it can’t just be about me any more. And, it was like, how do I bring Louth to the next level, I suppose? We’ve a saying in Louth, ‘it’s we, not me’. So, for a long time, it was about me and bringing my talent and my skills to the next level, and now it’s kind of about, yes, I’ve been kicking scores and am the top-scorer in Ireland, (but) it’s actually about bringing the team along with me, if that makes sense. My scores will only get us so far and if we want to sit at the top table, we have to have 15 players, 25 players who can do what I can do, I suppose.”

Reflection

A lot has been done in the season and more progress made, from Division 4 to 2 in the minimum amount of time since Harte and Gavin Devlin assumed control of the reins. The Kildare experience was stinging, however, and paints the picture of how far the Reds still have to travel to reach the higher echelons of the game. There is no reason to think the improvement can’t continue and Louth won’t retain their second tier status next spring.

However, one downside has been the reluctance to release training members of the squad to their clubs for matches. A considerable portion of the panel haven’t got any game-time and while operating at that level can only bring players on, nothing can replace the exertion of a competitive match regardless of its standing. If Dessie Farrell can submit a list of Dublin players eligible for club duty from week to week, Louth must be fit to do the same.

Stats

Scores for: 20-160

Play: 19-85

Frees: 0-61

Penalties: 1-0

Marks: 0-9

45s: 0-9



Scores against: 16-181

Play: 14-110

Frees: 0-58

Penalties: 2-0

Marks: 0-8

45s: 0-5

Scorers:

Sam Mulroy 5-71 (0-50f, 0-9 45s, 0-1m, 1-0p)

Ciarán Byrne 2-19 (0-1f)

Conor Grimes 3-7 (0-2m)

Tommy Durnin 2-9

Ciarán Downey 1-10

Liam Jackson 3-4

Ryan Burns 1-5 (0-2f, 0-2m)

Jay Hughes 0-8 (0-4f, 0-1m)

Conor Early 0-5

Tom Jackson 1-2

Leonard Grey 1-0

Kyle McElroy 1-0

Dáire McConnon 0-3 (0-1m)

Niall Sharkey 0-2

Bevan Duffy 0-2

Dáire Nally 0-2

Jack Murphy 0-2

Tadhg McEnaney 0-2 (1f)

John Clutterbuck 0-1

Conall McKeever 0-1

Dermot Campbell 0-1

Conall McCaul 0-1 (0-1m)

Gerard Browne 0-1

TJ Doheny 0-1

Daniel Corcoran 0-1