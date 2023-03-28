Louth footballers’ 2023 National League statistics
We’ve crunched the numbers on the Louth footballers’ performance in the National League to come up with the following stats:
SCORES
For: 8-77
Against: 4-87
SCORES FROM PLAY
For: 8-55
Against: 3-65
WIDES
For: 60
Against: 65
SHOTS DROPPED SHORT
For: 29
Against: 18
45s
For: 1
Against: 7
FREES
For: 112
Against: 94
YELLOWS
For: 5
Against: 9
BLACKS
For: 2
Against: 0
REDS
For: 0
Against: 2
CLUBS REPRESENTED
17
4 – Ardee St Mary’s; Dreadnots
3 – St Mochta’s
2 – St Patrick’s; St Joseph’s, St Fechin’s; Newtown Blues
1 – Geraldines; Roche Emmets; Na Fianna (Dublin), Naomh Máirtín, Clan na Gael, Glen Emmets, Inniskeen Grattan’s (Monaghan), Hunterstown Rovers, Dundalk Young Irelands, Geraldines
SCORERS
Sam Mulroy 0-19 (13f, 1m)
Dáire McConnon 0-14 (4f, 1m)
Ciarán Downey 1-10 (0-3f)
Liam Jackson 2-4
Tommy Durnin 1-6
Craig Lennon 1-4
Conor Grimes 1-3
Ryan Burns 1-1
Niall Sharkey 0-3
Tom Jackson 0-3
Conor Early 0-3
Daniel Corcoran 1-0
Conal McCaul 0-2
Dermot Campbell 0-1
Peter Lynch 0-1
Donal McKenny 0-1
Bevan Duffy 0-1
James Califf 0-1 (1f)