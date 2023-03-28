Louth

Louth footballers’ 2023 National League statistics

Craig Lennon scored a goal for Louth against Meath in round four at Páirc Tailteann. Picture: Sportsfile

Caoimhín Reilly

We’ve crunched the numbers on the Louth footballers’ performance in the National League to come up with the following stats:

SCORES

For: 8-77

Against: 4-87

SCORES FROM PLAY

For: 8-55

Against: 3-65

WIDES

For: 60

Against: 65

SHOTS DROPPED SHORT

For: 29

Against: 18

45s

For: 1

Against: 7

FREES

For: 112

Against: 94

YELLOWS

For: 5

Against: 9

BLACKS

For: 2

Against: 0

REDS

For: 0

Against: 2

CLUBS REPRESENTED

17

4 – Ardee St Mary’s; Dreadnots

3 – St Mochta’s

2 – St Patrick’s; St Joseph’s, St Fechin’s; Newtown Blues

1 – Geraldines; Roche Emmets; Na Fianna (Dublin), Naomh Máirtín, Clan na Gael, Glen Emmets, Inniskeen Grattan’s (Monaghan), Hunterstown Rovers, Dundalk Young Irelands, Geraldines

SCORERS

Sam Mulroy 0-19 (13f, 1m)

Dáire McConnon 0-14 (4f, 1m)

Ciarán Downey 1-10 (0-3f)

Liam Jackson 2-4

Tommy Durnin 1-6

Craig Lennon 1-4

Conor Grimes 1-3

Ryan Burns 1-1

Niall Sharkey 0-3

Tom Jackson 0-3

Conor Early 0-3

Daniel Corcoran 1-0

Conal McCaul 0-2

Dermot Campbell 0-1

Peter Lynch 0-1

Donal McKenny 0-1

Bevan Duffy 0-1

James Califf 0-1 (1f)

