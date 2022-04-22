Louth face must-win Meagher match in Longford

Louth's Seán Hodgins in action for the hurlers against Monaghan. Picture: Ken Finegan

Louth face into a must-win game against Longford on Saturday as they bid to get their faltering Lory Meagher Cup challenge back on track.

Paul McCormack’s men overcame the midland natives in the Kehoe Shield earlier this season and should draw comfort from the opening 40 minutes against competition favourites Monaghan.

And the Reds will have a score to settle having suffered an embarrassing 8-25 to 3-19 chastening by this weekend’s hosts at Pearse Park last year.

Longford, though, it would seem, are weaker and struggled to victory against Lancashire in round two, prevailing by just two points against a side whom Louth had 10 times that to spare in victory a week earlier.

The narrow triumph got the Leinster side off the Meagher Cup mark following the previous loss to top of the table Leitrim.

Louth will be reliant upon Darren Geoghegan for attacking inspiration after the Naomh Moninne ace returned from injury to good effect versus Monaghan.

His display will be all the more important now that Paul Mathews is missing through suspension.

How Geoghegan links with Sean Kerrisk and Seaghan Conneely will be a major factor in the affair, while midfielders Mark Gahan and Feidhelm Joyce will be needed as scoring threats as well given their acumen in front of the target.

Louth should win, but it will be tough and tight.