Louth concede poor goals as Roscommon win in Cooley

Louth's Jennifer McCourt stoops to gather the ball during Sunday's loss to Roscommon in Cooley. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics

Roscommon survived a late Louth comeback on Sunday to claim a crucial victory and maintain their hopes of a semi-final place in a game played in atrocious conditions in Cooley.

Defeat for Louth means they must beat Down in Newry in their final group fixture on March 6 to keep their promotion hopes alive.

Conditions were extremely difficult for the teams at Fr McEvoy Park, although, surprisingly, both sides fared better against the elements.

Roscommon had two wides before Louth, who were weakened by the absences of Sarah Quinn and Lauren Boyle, were first to score when Jenny McCourt set Niamh Rice free to fire over.

Almost immediately, the visitors were in front when a Jenny Higgins effort fell short, but the ball bounced over the head of Una Pearson.

The impressive Laura Fleming and Aisling Hanley added points to leave Roscommon 1-2 to 0-1 in front at the water break.

After the resumption, Louth were quickly on the attack and Rice went past a number of Roscommon defenders before her unselfish pass found Laura Collins, who showed admirable composure to beat the advancing Helena Cummins, low and hard to the corner of the net.

It could have been even better for the Reds as just minutes later a superb McCourt put Rice through on goal but the Cooley sensation, playing on her home ground, saw her vicious strike rebound to safety off the crossbar.

It was to be the Connacht county who had the last say of the half when Fleming took advantage of a misplaced pass by a Louth player to tap over, leaving them with a 1-3 to 1-1 interval lead.

Louth, backed by a strong gust, resumed in determined fashion and won three early Roscommon kickouts but could only notch one point courtesy of Collins despite having the lion’s share of possession.

And Wayne Freeman’s outfit were then dealt a hammer blow when another long range effort, this time from Hanley, somehow found its way past Pearson for a second Roscommon goal after 40 minutes

A Fleming point shortly after left Roscommon leading by 2-4 to 1-2 at the last waterbreak. And the same player then added a further point to extend the lead to six.

Louth, who had struggled to pose much of a threat in the first 20 minutes of the half, then burst into life after the introduction of substitutes, with one of them, Ciara Woods, having an immediate effect.

After an alert Céire Nolan intercepted an attempted quick Roscommon kickout and passed to the supporting Woods, the young Clan na Gael star gave Cummins no chance with a brilliant strike. Kate Flood quickly added a point as Louth continued to press forward as Roscommon became more ragged and when Rebecca Carr pointed to cut the deficit to the minimum, Louth had hope of an unlikely draw.

They had further chances to salvage a point, the last one falling to Rebecca Carr but the Geraldines clubwoman’s attempt from distance was narrowly wide in what was the last action of the game.

Louth: Una Pearson; Michelle McMahon, Eilís Hand, Holly Lambe-Sally; Rebecca Carr 0-1, Shannen McLaughlin, Céire Nolan; Aoife Halligan, Eimear Byrne; Róisín Kavanagh, Kate Flood 0-1, Aoife Russell; Laura Collins 1-1, Niamh Rice 0-1, Jennifer McCourt

Subs: Ciara Woods 1-0, Sarah Moore, Seona Halligan, Ruth Hanna

Roscommon: Helena Cummins; Sinead Kenny, Rachel Brady, Megan Kelly; Roisin Wynne, Rachel Fitzmaurice, Aisling McAuliffe; Kate Nolan 0-1, Lisa O’Rourke; Laura Fleming 1-3, Abby Curran, Caroline Conway; Aisling Hanley 1-1, Jenny Higgins, Niamh Feeney

Subs: Lauren Shanagher, Ellen Irwin, Mikaela McHugh, Rosie Lennon

Referee: Philip Conway (Armagh)