Louth complete a seemingly impossible turnaround against Westmeath to book a Leinster semi-final place

For regulars at Louth games this term, there is an understanding and affinity with the team’s ability to engineer their way back from seemingly impossible positions. So while the forecast looked bleak at half-time of Sunday’s Leinster SFC quarter-final tie with Westmeath, there remained a sense that matters could at least improve as the match progressed.

Not that there was necessarily a belief that a most unlikely victory would materialise but, rather, a feeling that they could, at a minimum, recover a degree of respectability on the scoreboard and, therefore, avoid the ignominy of being completely overwhelmed by a side, in Westmeath, who they felt more than capable of matching, or, indeed, bettering.

In many ways, the display of captain Sam Mulroy served as an accurate portent of how Louth’s performance unfolded. Lacking in execution and precision for three quarters before all falling into place when it mattered most.

Indeed, many among the half-time congregation opined that the Naomh Máirtín clubman, who has spent the past eight weeks sidelined with a hamstring injury, could have been withdrawn. But on an afternoon where he was unable to convert on seven occasions when putting boot to ball, including twice during the opening period with efforts at goal, the 25-year-old stroked away a pressure penalty and then illustrated a glimpse of absolute class with a genius dummy and pass that met the on cue arrival of Liam Jackson on 56 minutes. The net, full.

The latter was a surprise omission from the starting XV, even more so when you consider how laboured Mulroy appeared for lengthy spells of the first half. Had Mickey Harte got his selection wrong?

Though there is a reason why the Tyrone-native is a proven winner. He rarely misinterprets the big calls and everything just seemed to fall perfectly into place as Westmeath faded into obscurity at a heaving Páirc Tailteann.

“We were taking medical advice that Sam was as good as could be expected in recovering from the injury and that he could play a certain amount of time – I’ll not tell you how much! – but he ended up being able to play on for longer than anticipated,” said Harte of his team sheet dilemma.

"It’s understandable if he hasn’t played competitive football for seven or eight weeks, no matter who you are, you have to get your touch again, to get to the speed of the game and this is a championship game, which tends to be that little bit more intense.

“You’d have to allow him a bit of leeway to find his feet, but there’s just a presence about him and a composure and calmness where you love to see him on the ball because he seldom does anything wrong with it. Generally, he does something very effective.”

Louth, however, were anything but effective during a miserable first half effort in which the Lake County appeared the more coherent and battle-hardened cast.

The gap grew to six points after 25 minutes, 0-8 to two, when Luke Loughlin landed his third notch and while a rally of sorts increased Louth’s contribution to four, Ronan O’Toole’s assertive finish suggested the Reds were in receipt of the last rites, trailing by 1-9 to 0-4 at half-time.

There was an asterick, though. Mulroy had two efforts for majors blocked and Leonard Grey suffered a similar fate whereas Westmeath didn’t register a wide until 31 minutes in and only tested James Califf on one other occasion – when the Louth goalkeeper produced a stunning stop to deny Jonathan Lynam.

"Westmeath just brought that bit more intensity and I think we were that bit more conservative in our play and standing off them a bit too much; giving them too much respect in the first half,” was Califf’s perspective.

“They’re a good side but when you stand off any team, they’re going to punish you like that. They got their goal on the stroke of half-time and on the other side of the coin, it could well have been a blessing in disguise for us as they may have felt the game was sealed.

“That was something we were feeding off. As much as the goal may have helped them, it probably played into our hands as well.”

NEVER GIVE UP

Harte held a similar view and used the break to rouse his under par troops, keeping them within the dressing room walls until referee James Molloy came knocking on the door with Westmeath stewing on the field.

"I’d never give up on anything, never, and that was the message at half-time,” Harte insisted.

"Look at what we butchered in the first half. We could have been ahead in the game and I did say that I’ve experienced it before in club football and county football, a team, even a very high-class team, getting a goal before half-time to push a three-point lead into a six-point lead or something like that, it can be dangerous for the team that gets it. It has been in the past and this is another example of it.”

The introduction of Jackson and super sub Craig Lennon lifted the tempo of Louth’s play, while Conor Early, Tommy Durnin and Leonard Grey all raised their games skywardly. Although Conor Grimes was the trojan warrior, a leader by example, the man on a mission.

He landed a fabulous point from 45m – his second lengthy conversion of the match – and that invigorated the Wee support. While O’Toole responded moments later, Louth were beginning to implement their rhythmic approach.

Mulroy and Ryan Burns began to offer more and the latter drew the penalty from which the skipper rolled past Jason Daly, halving the margin to three. Eight minutes later, the teams were level, Jackson scoring yet another vital goal in Louth colours. Now, the allegedly impossible seemed to be practically inevitable.

A John Heslin free nudged Dessie Dolan’s side back in front but the Reds were frantically sharpening their blade in preparing to kill off the weakening Midlanders.

"You have to keep chipping away and building the recovery, giving them precious little, and we managed to do that,” said Harte.

Early, in a stunning finish, landed a brace from way out, his second completing the turnaround in the first minute of additional time before Mulroy’s tap-over free served as the guarantor for victory.

"We’re building a bit of competitive experience into these boys and I think they’re beginning to see that they can compete at a good level. The more we can stay in competitions, the longer we can, the more experience they will get and that’s good for them.”

LOUTH: James Califf; Daniel Corcoran, Peter Lynch, Donal McKenny 0-1; Leonard Grey, Niall Sharkey 0-1, Ciarán Murphy; Tommy Durnin, Conor Early 0-2; Conall McKeever, Ciarán Downey, Conor Grimes 0-2; Dáire McConnon, Sam Mulroy 1-4 (1-0p, 0-4f), Ryan Burns. Subs: Craig Lennon for Murphy (HT), Liam Jackson 1-0 for McConnon (HT), Paul Mathews for Burns (HT), Anthony Williams for Lynch (61), Conal McCaul for McKeever (69), Oisín McGuinness for Grimes (70, temporary).

WESTMEATH: Jason Daly; David Giles, Kevin Maguire, Jamie Gonoud; David Lynch, Ronan Wallace, Jack Smith; Sam Duncan, Jonathan Lynam; Ray Connellan 0-1, Ronan O’Toole 1-1, Senan Baker 0-2; Luke Loughlin 0-3 (1 45), John Heslin 0-3 (2f), Stephen Smith 0-1. Subs: Conor McCormack for Smith (51), James Dolan for Gonoud (61), Darragh Seery for Wallace (64), Lorcan Dolan for Duncan (66).

REFEREE: James Molloy (Galway).