Louth collapse against the odds to lose O’Byrne Cup opener

UNDERDOG backers would have had their betting slip at the ready seven minutes into the second half of Saturday’s O’Byrne Cup clash in Rathcline, counting the seemingly imminent return of a Louth victory at odds of 2/1.

Gerard Browne had just kicked the Reds into an eight-point lead – that the very left-sided Roche Emmets debutant had converted right-footed had all in sundry believing the outcome was beyond doubt.

Though a half-hour run without a score would ultimately have had punters ripping up their dockets and cursing Mickey Harte’s men as Longford prevailed with five to spare.

One Twitter follower recalled a midnight dream of Louth winning the All-Ireland when the Reds were cruising and as Seamus O’Hanlon pointed out last week, the price was 1000/1. If the sleeper’s fantasy had led him to fork out on the odds, he’d be wise not to act on any more slumber notions.

He won’t be the only one feeling drowsy after a nap either – the Wee County feel asleep while sitting in the box-seat and were crudely ejected by a Longford surge that seemed unlikely based on their abject first half display.

The breeze didn’t look or feel all that considerable. In fact, judging by the pitchside flags, it swirled. Though the evidence suggests the clubhouse end goals was where the action took place – all bar 0-7 of the game’s score tally was registered towards the target.

Conditioning, too, it seems, was a factor. Conor Early and Tommy Durnin grew visibly weary and the withdrawals of Liam Jackson and Eoghan Callaghan would indicate the former county minor teammates are still feeling their way back to full fitness.

However, it will be a source of concern that Louth faded so evidently considering the level of training that has been taking place in Darver since November. All the more worrying when you factor in Longford only appointed Billy O’Loughlin as manager after the Reds returned to pre-season and so, in theory, Louth should have been ahead in the stamina stakes.

Not so, as Harte admitted afterwards.

‘Had we pulled the game off at 40 minutes, we’d have been so, so pleased with the energy, effort and industry the players showed,’ said the former Tyrone boss.

‘But it’s never over and we must learn to sustain that level of energy or at least manage the game so that you can at least call on that energy again. We didn’t just quite manage that.

‘We had a good lead at half-time – we played very well, deserved the lead and worked ourselves into it – but the game is never over at half-time and we were aware of that, aware of letting them get a foothold and how we’d find that very difficult.

‘We didn’t expect them to get such a good foothold, but they did. All told, given that we were missing seven or eight of last year’s starters, and we took off two or three more, it probably wasn’t unexpected that we wouldn’t be able to sustain what we had done.

‘I suppose the level of training the players have done, they couldn’t keep 70 minutes of that type of intensity going. So, it’s quite understandable even if it is regrettable that we didn’t make better of it.’

LETHAL LOUTH

Regrettable, indeed. Especially after such a purposeful opening half in which the Wee County scored 0-12 and had seven different registrars. The only member of the 8-15 axis that failed to trouble the umpires was Callaghan, the orchestrator of so much from centre-forward.

He and Jackson were feeding a ready supply into the full-forwards and while Conall McCaul and Ryan Burns looked sharp early on, their impact gradually waned when compared to the presence of Jay Hughes in the right corner.

The Dreadnots sharpshooter was outstanding, amassing a credible six-point tally on debut, including two beautiful conversions from play. He really is a prospect and it will be interesting to see how he fits into the plan when the heavy artillery – Sam Mulroy, Ciarán Keenan, Ciarán Downey and co – return to the fold.

Nonetheless, Harte was impressed by the 20-year-old, who whipped over 0-5 in the first half alone.

‘We saw him in the club championship and we know he’s very accurate – from frees and from play.

‘This is a step up for him and it’s nice that he’s able to make that step up and still score points. He knows he has lots to learn and work to do, but it’s great for him to get those scores.’

Louth led 0-12 to five at the interval, half of their dozen coming across a 16-minute spell in which the Midlanders – who hit just the minimum from play before halfway – were unable to mount anything significant.

Hughes landed the pick of the bunch with the outside of his left boot, though Jackson, Durnin and Early all raised white flags with aplomb.

GAME CHANGERS

Browne, for Daniel Corcoran, was the sole change Harte made at the break, but as the fixture progressed, the quantity of Louth’s changes would have a much more tangible impact. Both teams made six substitutions, though Longford’s had much more of an influence – Ross McNerney and Darragh Doherty standing out especially.

At 0-14 to six clear, Louth began to lose their flow and with Joseph Hagan and Oran Kenny gradually growing in authority, a disconnect began to establish itself between the middle and offensive thirds – the half-forward line increasingly losing territory as the pressure mounted.

Still, however, scoring opportunities presented themselves – most notably to Dáire Nally, who dropped short – and weren’t taken as Longford capitalised, Hagan stealing in to fire past Niall Carrie on the eve of the second waterbreak, halving the gap to three.

‘They injected a couple of players who had a good influence on the game, but it is a case that when you are in the ascendency and you get chances to see the game out, and you don’t take them, then you’re under pressure,’ Harte admitted.

‘Their goal, that was a critical score for them, and came from a good piece of play that we didn’t finish. If we finished it, we were a point more on top, but we didn’t and they got a goal. Suddenly, it was then very much game on.’

Longford eventually levelled at 1-11 to 0-14 after a period of sustained dominance and following an error in the Louth backline, McNerney made full use of Darren Gallagher’s pick-up and pop-pass to send past Carrie on 65 minutes.

It was the decisive finish.

‘In the second half, we were laboured because the whole mentality of the game changed, the power of the match swung to them and drained from us. It’s a good lesson to learn at this stage of the year and if we can call on that lesson in a more important game then it’ll be worth it.’

No arguing there.

LONGFORD: Micheál Hughes; Patrick Fox, Ryan Moffett, James Kiernan; Dessie Reynolds 0-1, Michael Quinn 0-1, Iarla O’Sullivan; Darren Gallagher 0-3 (3f), Tadgh McNevin; Eoghán McCormack, Jordan Shiels, Daniel Reynolds; Joseph Hagan 0-2, Dylan Farrell 0-4 (3f), Oran Kenny 1-0.

Subs: James Moran for Kiernan (HT), Aidan McGuire for McNevin (HT), Darragh Doherty 0-1 for Daniel Reynolds (HT), Ronan Fitzgibbon for McCormack (45), Ross McNerney 1-1 (1f) for Shiels (45), Darragh O’Connell for Dessie Reynolds (49), Dessie Reynolds for Farrell (56).

LOUTH: Niall Carrie; Daniel Corcoran, Donal McKenny, Niall Sharkey; Conall McKeever, Seán Healy, Leonard Grey; Conor Early 0-1, Tommy Durnin 0-1; Liam Jackson 0-1, Eoghan Callaghan, Jack Murphy 0-1; Jay Hughes 0-6 (3f, 1m), Conall McCaul 0-1 (1m), R Burns 0-2 (1f, 1m)

Subs: Gerard Browne 0-1 for Corcoran (HT), Dáire Nally for L Jackson (45), Tom Jackson for McKeever (45), Seán Marry for Callaghan (48), Gabriel Bell for Grey (48), Kyle McElroy for Hughes (56), Cathal Fleming for McCaul (61).

REFEREE: Alan Coyne (Westmeath)