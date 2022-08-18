Louth club championship may be the better for ruthless fixture calendar

Had someone told you five or 10 years ago that this season’s Louth championship season wouldn’t get underway until mid-August, they’d likely have smiled at the thought of the county team reaching the All-Ireland series, probably having qualified for the Leinster final – or maybe, just maybe, even won it – along the way.

That’s not the case, however. The new split season and decision to play the entire, extended league programme in advance of the main competitions leads us to mid-August before fair weather supporters begin to scrutanise the fixture list and players begin to think about what life may be like as a 2022 championship winner.

In fairness, the new league system seems to have gone down well. Inevitably, there are going to be dead rubber matches towards the end of whatever format you devise so it cannot really be accused of facilitating too many matches of little significance.

Had the fixture machine gremlins not struck, we may have got the Cardinal O’Donnell Cup final and the other loose ends pertaining to promotion and relegation sorted before this weekend’s championship throw-in.

Instead, league life – for eight clubs – will go on after their interest in one of the Joe Ward, Seamus Flood or Christy Bellew Cups has ended. One or more of the teams involved may even have a Leinster campaign to look forward to by this stage.

It is interesting to note how adamant stakeholders are that league football must be completed in advance of the championships. For generations before, it was normal to resume the pursuit of points following a loss in the big one.

There are diehards who insist that it should go back to that way. Many of these observers reckon league football is made for a Sunday afternoon and that the lack of kicking – aimless or otherwise – has ruined Gaelic football. They’re entitled to their opinions, ultimately.

I, for one, wouldn’t mind continuing league matches post-championship, but I accept my place among the minority of active players. And the most significant difference between now and 30 years ago is that you were only guaranteed one championship match back then, with many first round encounters played in either June or July. You simply had to play beyond the date of your championship demise.

In ways, the system is better now in that the fixture calendar is ruthless. You’re playing from week-to-week and the champion will not necessarily be the standout side on paper, rather the outfit that is able to retain the lion’s share of its assets, free from injury or suspension.

Ultimately, given the condensed schedule, one which rules out replays and requires penalties if extra-time isn’t decisive, there is an added degree of unpredictability which should give greater life to what is set to unfold.

Previously, if you lost a man early in the campaign, if you were lucky enough to win your way through the subsequent rounds without him, you may have him back for a semi-final or decider depending on the seriousness of the injury. You were talking months down the line.

There’d be a holiday period somewhere in between and likely league or inter-county championship stoppages. Now, if you pick up a serious knock – or, dare it be said, opt to take a red card – it can be the end of your championship, and potentially deal a major blow to your club’s chances of glory, or even blow a pour in the entire competition, bringing unfancied teams into the equation.

One detractor from the football to come is the absence of double headers from the schedule. Whether it be a legacy of Covid or simply a move of greed, it’s a pity. Whereas previously people may have gone to a Sunday afternoon double header in Dowdallshill or Haggardstown and then driven on to Castlebellingham or Dunleer that evening, taking in the best part of four matches, the majority may cover two at most now due to the truncated, awkward logistics involved.

By the time spectators get into the car a second time, they’ll be pointing for home instead of completing a trilogy by coursing for a third venue. While the gate receipts – considering it’s a tenner in – won’t show a collapse in crowd numbers, there will be as neutrals won’t be able to get to many other games on the day their club is lining out. This isn’t even taking into account the earlier bit about travelling to multiple venues being an offputter.

Nonetheless, it, like every other opening round, will be a weekend to savour. Best of luck to all involved.