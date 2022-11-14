Louth captain Sam Mulroy to visit Kenya to plant trees with several inter-county peers

Louth captain Sam Mulroy is heading to Kenya on Saturday as part of a delegation of 25 inter-county players aiming to plant a million trees. Picture: Sportsfile

Louth captain Sam Mulroy is heading to Kenya on Saturday as part of a delegation of 25 inter-county players aiming to plant a million trees.

The Naomh Máirtín clubman will join Brian Fenton (Dublin), Aidan O'Shea (Mayo), Damien Comer (Galway) and several other high-profile stars on the week-long trip, with each of the participants having to raise €10,000, all of which will go to the Warriors for Humanity and Self Help Africa charities.

Mulroy got involved in the project having met Alan Kerins at last summer's All-Ireland final, with the former Galway dual player acting as the venture's chief organiser.

"We're heading to Kenya for a week to plant a million trees," said Mulroy, who has set-up an idonate page where the public can contribute towards his fund ( https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/SamMulroy).

"To do that, each player has to raise €10,000 and it all goes to the charities over there. The trees are to combat global warming and then to help the people who are living there.

"The money raised is going to be life-changing for the people in Kenya."

Along with the tree planting, Mulroy will play in exhibition matches in front of Kenyan schoolchildren.

Already, the Monasterboice man has received a €1,000 donation from Hibernia Steel, and the link for sponsorship will remain open until December 27.