Louth can be happy with their Division 3 performance if slightly frustrated as well

Louth’s 12-point return in Division 3 would have been welcomed at the National League’s outset but considering Kit Henry’s team won their opening four contests – reaping their entire complement just past the midway juncture – the Reds will reflect ruefully on what might have been.

Last weekend’s duel with Down was of no effect as the team’s promotion push had practically ended in Clare, and other results didn’t favour the Wee women on the closing afternoon as it transpired, but Louth lost momentum over the final month of the campaign and that will serve as a worry to Henry and his management.

There will be consolation drawn from the number of players used throughout the seven-match programme – 29 – in that the coaching ticket should now have a clear picture of what their squad has to offer and, thus, have a strong idea of the best possible XV to take the field when the championship gets underway.

Arguably, a contributory factor to Louth’s poor finish to the term was an inability to settle on a preferred team from game-to-game. Although, given the round seven loss was a smash-and-grab effort by Down and the fifth outing, versus Wexford, was a harsh defeat in many ways, a fifth-place finish in the league doesn’t accurately reflect the forward strides the team has made in becoming an established third tier outfit.

The loss of Laura Collins for the Clare match was huge and while she returned to the team against Down, the Newtown Blues clubwoman was clearly settling back in and wasn’t able to replicate the huge tallies she had been posting beforehand.

However, Niamh Rice really stood to the fore and what Louth have is a fearsome foursome in attack with Collins, Rice, Kate Flood and Lauren Boyle which Henry must develop his strategy around. Aoife Halligan and captain Áine Breen are his best midfield pairing and with blistering pace and dynamism provided by any number of combinations from a list containing Aoife Russell, Céire Nolan, Lucy White, Grace Treanor and Mia Duffy, the Wee boss has an enviable task on his hands in terms of solving positional solutions.

While a bottom-half placing in Division 3 is a disappointing reflection on the spring programme, there has been enough achieved to suggest that deep progress in the provincial championship is attainable.

After all, the Reds defeated Kildare – who are in the league final – and only lost narrowly to Wexford and both those counties will fancy their chances of a tilt at Leinster honours.

It’s a case of work done, and a solid foundation laid, but plenty more to do.