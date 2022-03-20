Louth buzz like a bee in summer to stand on the verge of promotion

Dáire McConnon collects the ball for the umpteenth time for Louth at Páirc Mhuire on Sunday afternoon.

Louth buzzed like a bee in summer at Páirc Mhuire on Sunday to all but secure the unlikeliest of promotions to Division 2 for next season.

Westerns’ Anthony Durnin and his son wore jerseys with ‘Durnin, 8’ printed on the back and if his brother, Tommy, continues to perform like he is, there may be a few more floating around sporting the Reaghstown warrior’s name.

The midfielder, now of Inniskeen Grattans, was a colossus once more, while Sam Mulroy scored his customary bagful of 1-9, including a game-clinching goal nearing the finish. While uncharacteristically sloppy early on, the captain’s workrate was simply phenomenal and his conversions brought him to 3-44 for the season – which is officially 58% of Louth’s entire tally.

But man of the match, and a player absolutely transformed, was wing-back Conall McKeever. The Clan na Gael star is in career-best form, eclipsing his stellar 2016 efforts, a year in which the Reds amassed the Division 4 title.

He was the starting point of just about every Louth attack, driving forward like a man possessed, just as Niall Sharkey did against Fermanagh. There are no longer buck-passers in the Reds XV but players absolutely willing the ball to come their way, relishing the responsibility and entirely sure of the next pass.

Antrim had nothing to offer in Ardee, but that shouldn’t take from a polished Wee display. James Califf was lazar-like with his kickouts, Donal McKenny was like super glue to each and every Saffron that came his way, while Dáire McConnon underlined why he is the man to lead the Louth attack.

Not only is the St Mary’s clubman a capable registrar and excellent ball-winner, but he’s borderline impossible to tackle given his flexibility. One reckons you could fold him in three and he’d still spring back to a perfectly upright position. He’s extraordinarily bendy – a marker’s nightmare.

And we have yet to mention Ciarán Downey who linked beautifully with Mulroy and had his best game of the season offensively, picking out those clever little trademark passes with precision and confidence.

The victory – the Reds’ fourth in succession – was cheered loudly at the finish. Mickey Matthews, a dedicated follower, mentioned on Twitter on Sunday night that the last time he was this excited about a Louth team was in that fateful year, 2010.

It’s a fair judgement. Given the selection upheaval through injury and rapid improvement in various individuals, it’s hard to escape the feeling that the trajectory will remain upwardly mobile for quite some time. There is a ‘Micko in Kildare’ sense about where the seniors are headed.

Who would have said that six weeks ago?

UNSATISFACTORY

Louth’s three-point interval buffer – 0-7 to four – was fairly unsatisfactory given the balance of the first half play. Five of the team’s nine wides came before the break, when playing into the stiff breeze, and Mulroy was unable to make maximum use of two gilt-edged goal chances.

Albeit, the angles of running and slickness of ball movement were lethal and led to several fabulous scores – Durnin and McConnon the beneficiaries-in-chief.

Antrim, for their part, were reduced to long-range potshots and frees. They looked stale for the entirety of the opening period, but that has been the case so often in the past against Louth when they have still emerged victorious.

And there was a fear of a repeat, especially after Tomas McCann’s hopeful lob across goal was met firmly by the fist of Dermot McAleese 15 minutes into the second half. Such was the speed of the ball that Califf would first have laid eyes on it when picking it out of the net. 0-10 to 1-5.

‘Here we go again’, or words to that effect, was uttered by a neighbour in the pressbox, but even amid their best spell of the game, the Ulster side never really looked like launching a winning surge.

Especially with Mulroy able to reel off points from frees at the other end. Although just the minimum – 0-11 to 1-7 – was the divider when the Naomh Máirtín man reacted quickest to a spiralling ball, thumping past Oisín Kerr.

Cometh the hour, cometh Sam the man.

Another serious performance, another serious victory. Louth are fast becoming a serious team.

Louth: James Califf; Daniel Corcoran, Bevan Duffy, Donal McKenny; Leonard Grey, Niall Sharkey, Conall McKeever; Tommy Durnin 0-1, John Clutterbuck; Liam Jackson, Sam Mulroy 1-9 (0-7f, 45), Craig Lennon; Dáire McConnon 0-2 (0-1m), Ciarán Downey, Ryan Burns. Subs: Dáire Nally for Burns (15), Ciarán Byrne for McConnon (54), Gerry Malone for Grey (56), Seán Healy for Clutterbuck (70), Jack Murphy for Durnin (70).

Antrim: Oisín Kerr; Eoghan McCabe, Ricky Johnston, Peter Healy; Marc Jordan, James Laverty, Dermot McAleese 1-0; Michael McCann, Martin Johnston; Ryan Murray 0-3 (1f), Ruairí McCann 0-1 (f), Conor Murray (0-2); Paddy McAleer, Tomas McCann 0-2 (0-1 45), Odhrán Eastwood. Subs: Pat Shivers for Eastwood (27), Kevin Small for Johnston (42), Patrick McCormick for McAleer (51), Eoin Hynds for R Murray (66), Barry McCormick for McAleese (66).

Referee: Patrick Maguire (Longford)