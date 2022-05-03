Louth boss Mickey Harte hopes to avoid big-hitter in All-Ireland qualifier

Mickey Harte is hoping to avoid one of the qualifier big-hitters following Louth’s Leinster Championship quarter-final defeat by Kildare on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Sportsfile

Mickey Harte is hoping to avoid one of the qualifier big-hitters following Louth’s Leinster Senior Football Championship quarter-final defeat by Kildare on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds went down to a 16-point loss in Tullamore – extending the county’s wait on a provincial title to 65 years – and now face a ‘back door’ clash on the first weekend of June.

Division 1 outfits Mayo and Armagh, as well as All-Ireland champions Tyrone, are potential opponents and Harte is adamant another game is needed for his players’ development.

“It is good that there’s another opportunity to play football before the season ends,” said Harte.

“On the other side of that, it’s against a Division 1 or 2 team so there’s no easy out in this. No matter who you meet, they’re going to be seasoned and quality teams.

“I hope we get somebody that we can stand toe-to-toe with and make it a close contest. I don’t know who that would be, but we don’t want a big-hitter or it’ll just be more of the same. We want somebody to give us a fighting chance, but that’s the luck of the draw, who that will be.

“There is a wee timeframe now to regroup and try to get one more game out of this and maybe two. It’s a work in progress and the more games they get at this level, they’re going to get more experience and learn what it takes.

“Next year it’s going to go up a level again because every day you go out you’re going to be meeting teams that are well-seasoned and physically able.”

While the manner of Sunday’s defeat suggests a yearning gap between the Reds and other Division 1 teams, Harte feels his players are still in the process of adapting to higher-level football.

“We’ve learned that (the difference in standard) for sure,” he added.

“Dublin being in this division won’t make that easier either. There’s a lot to look forward to and a lot of work to be done but you can only work at where you’re at and there’s a lot of young players who will learn about what it takes to play and stay at this level, which is very important.

“This doesn’t happen overnight. It takes three or four years to mature physically and mentally.

“We’re starting out a bit behind the curve, but, bit by bit, we’re getting there and the boys are putting in the work.

“I think in a few years’ time they’ll be physically developed enough to bring that intensity and I just think our players didn’t deserve the battering they got on the scoreboard. They worked harder than that and are better than that. I’ll certainly be telling them that.”