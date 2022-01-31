Louth boss Harte happy to see an end to waterbreaks in GAA

Louth manager Mickey Harte is content to see the retirement of waterbreaks from GAA matches.

Sunday’s loss to Laois was the first time in almost two years that Gaelic games both locally and nationally haven’t included stoppages midway through both halves for players to take on fluids.

Their introduction came on expert advice in a bid to reduce the spread of Covid-19, but following liaison with the relevant authorities, their mandatory status was lost ahead of the start of the National League.

“I had no real ambition to see them in at all,” said Harte.

“It’s good that they’re gone. I suppose people believed that they were necessary when this whole thing blew up, but I think people will be able to get by in other ways.

“I don’t think anybody missed them today, the players or the public. Maybe it’s a good thing that there’s a continuity in the game now.”

However, there remains a ban on ‘runners’ from the sideline going out to pass on instruction from the management.

Harte believes that isn’t altogether a bad thing either.

“If you allow it, some people abuse it and maybe that’s why some people take it away then,” added the Tyrone native.

“If it was done as it was supposed to be done, it’s very difficult because nobody knows what you’re allowed to do or when you’re allowed to be on the pitch.

“I always found it a bit of a mystery, when is the break in play? You’d have linesmen telling you one thing one day and another another day. You can see the difficulties and maybe the handiest thing is to have it where it is now.”