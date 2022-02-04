Louth bidding to continue one record while ending several more

Last Sunday’s defeat to Laois meant Louth have lost their opening National League game for the fifth year in a row – with Mickey Harte the third manager, after Pete McGrath and Wayne Kierans, over the period in question.

Along with picking up two precious Division 3 points with a victory in Longford, a win would also ensure the Reds avoid another unwanted record. A second reverse in the Midlands within the space of a month would mean Louth starting a league campaign with back-to-back losses for the third time in five seasons.

And, to compound matters, relegation was the outcome at the end of the prior pair of years where the Wee County sat pointless following round two – 2018 (Division 2) and 2020 (Division 3).

History shows that Louth tend to perform better in their second outing, however. Since 2013, they have won six of their nine round two clashes, compared with two from nine a week earlier.

On the flip side of the coin, each of the two round one wins – 2016 and ’17 – came at the beginning of promotion-winning programmes and so, statistically, it would seem as though Louth are a long-shot to win a place in Division 2 for 2023, even at this early juncture.

If they are to buck this trend and vie strongly for a top-two finish, it is of paramount importance that the Pearse Park spoils return to Darver with the travelling party.

Longford have history where deflating Louth is concerned. They were narrow victors in both of Kierans’ league seasons in charge, the second of which came at the beginning of Peter Fitzpatrick’s tenure as chairman when hope was fresh.

The Reds have been to Division 4 and back since then, whereas Billy O’Loughlin’s men are accustomed to the rigours of the third tier.

Ultimately, there is little point reading much into the O’Byrne Cup fixture in Rathcline, where Longford came from eight points down to come through with five to spare. Little point bar the psychological factor of the Midlanders, again, pipping Louth to the victory post.

Therefore, the visitors should lack nothing in regard to motivation as they seek to bring to an end a five-match losing streak across all competitions, stretching back to last year’s championship.

The teams will be bulked with more talent a month on from the pre-season encounter and given the wealth of forward talent that will be on show for both sides, it may well come down to the defenders where the victory is concerned.

Here, on paper, Longford would appear to have the upperhand with Andrew Farrell and Mickey Quinn formidable central players, with Patrick Fox and Iarla O’Sullivan regulars in the full- and half-back lines.

But they did concede four goals against Limerick, which isn’t indicative of a rearguard to fear. And there are three-pointers in the Louth attack provided Sam Mulroy, Ciarán Downey and Ciarán Byrne can click in unison this weekend.

The issue is, of course, Longford tend to get goals against Louth and they did so all too easily in January.

One other interesting subplot is at midfield. Darren Gallagher is a powerful, elegant performer who can score at his ease from both play and dead balls. Where match-ups are concerned, Tommy Durnin, who didn’t see action at all in Ardee, would seem the ideal foil having coped fairly well with the Granard man on previous occasions.

It promises to be a game where the finest of margins will count significantly.