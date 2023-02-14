Louth are doing a lot right in their bid to establish their Division 2 status and the support can contribute – it’s a case of ‘carpe diem’ versus Limerick

Moral victories may be of no value to Mickey Harte or his players but their extreme effort is not going unnoticed by the Louth GAA faithful, particularly those among the vast crowd which paid in to DEFY Páirc Mhuire for the narrow defeat by Ulster champions Derry.

There is always hyperbole when it comes to estimating attendance figures and while one supporter’s claim that “he’d never seen such a crowd at a Louth game” was skewed in its accuracy, it’s quite some time since a Wee venue was thronged to somewhere in the region of its capacity for a home match.

Has there been a gate as large as the one that gathered on Deeside since the Reds played Dublin in the 2017 O’Byrne Cup final in Drogheda? It’s doubtful, in this writer’s view.

Louth go into Sunday’s crunch encounter with Limerick winless in Division 2 since throttling Longford on the final day of the 2013 season, a victory which secured the county’s place in the second tier for a further 12 months. That statistic is indicative of the Wee men’s struggles over the past decade, which has yielded two relegations to the bottom rung of the league ladder.

For so many matches during the period in question, Louth took to the field as a ramshackle outfit, devoid of passion, energy and idea. Low points included championship humblings by Carlow and Leitrim, extraordinary hammerings against Meath and Dublin, and a slaughtering in Tipperary. Going to games was an ordeal and involved an expression of loyalty as opposed to meaningful support. From one day to the next, you barely knew what to expect.

There were some bright spells, though there was an acceptance that a ceiling existed in terms of where the juggernaut could roll to. Ultimately, Louth haven’t won a Leinster Championship match against anyone apart from Wicklow, Carlow or Wexford since pipping Westmeath in 2014. That’s quite a conclusive finding.

Of course, at present, Louth are in grave danger of failing to make the All-Ireland series this season and that would be a blow, as would demotion from Division 2, but I genuinely don’t envisage the Wee men returning to Division 3 for next term. The display against Derry was extremely coherent and organised. Individual errors are things that can be curtailed and controlled. There has been nothing to suggest in the matches so far that Louth lack the necessary qualities to remain in the second tier.

It is becoming an ever-more comforting sensation to be travelling to matches in full knowledge that the side is going to be well set-up, briefed on the task at hand and exerting maximum effort. As the lyrics go, ‘clear eyes, full heart, can’t lose’ – well, you can, but, in many ways, that’s beside the point. Louth are improving and doing their very best. Purists may not altogether approve of the method being pursued but it would be absolutely ludicrous to deviate from the style of play considering it’s a mere progression of a system that worked to wonderful effect 12 months ago.

If there was a Division 2-and-a-half at present, Louth would be in that category. Clearly, their conditioning, organisation and intensity would be too much for Division 3 teams and, therefore, it becomes quite stressful to see national outlets publishing so-called ‘power rankings’ and plotting Westmeath, Limerick, etc, above the Reds. It’s actually ludicrous.

The key is in making up the ground to becoming established in Division 2 and obviously wins must be accumulated to ensure that materialises. Results are the determining variable in any review, though it cannot be the sole term for consideration. Look at the support Louth are now getting behind them on a scale of what it was for much of the past decade, since Peter Fitzpatrick was team manager. Assess how competitive the team has been on their last three outings of substance – Cork in the championship and Clare and Derry in the National League. Okay, they have lost each, but the margins are becoming finer each time and they are beginning to acclimatise to the temperature of football at this grade.

Some may construe this as a nonsense attempt to stoke up energy behind the team ahead of its inevitable sword fall and a return to the county’s more typical abode, in Division 3, but a more analytical reader would be able to interpret the rate of development and see reasons to be optimistic.

And even if they do ‘fail’, they won’t go down without an episode of kicking and/or screaming. You can expect commitment and desire, and no shortage of preparation or structure. With all that on show, you cannot be critical regardless of the outcome.

These players deserve the people’s support, they deserve an atmosphere to inspire them over the Limerick hurdle. Imagine heading to Navan on Sunday week with points on the board and a bit of optimism in the step. Carpe diem.