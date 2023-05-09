Louth and Dublin managers have plenty of options ahead of Sunday’s Leinster SFC final

Liam Jackson is in contention for a starting place against Dublin in Sunday's Leinster final at Croke Park. — © SPORTSFILE

Despite their apparent demise, Dublin will still field a XV full of All-Ireland champions and serial Leinster medallists for Sunday’s provincial final at Croke Park.

However, one area Louth manager Mickey Harte may target is their full-back line given the Dubs have struggled to consolidate in that department since the retirements of Jonny Cooper and Phily McMahon.

Although Dáire Newcombe has had a very good term after breaking into the side, Louth have previously picked on David Byrne at full-back and if Sam Mulroy can get on top of the Naomh Olaf clubman, it could give the Reds regular possession in the scoring zone.

It is arguably more difficult to precisely select the favourites’ 15 for Sunday given both the wealth of options Dessie Farrell has available, their poor semi-final display against Kildare and his proneness to ‘mixing it up’ game after game.

Stephen Cluxton returned between the posts for the Lilies duel and you would expect the most successful captain in history to remain in the breach, with Newcombe and Byrne just in front of him.

Farrell was asked about Mick Fitzsimons recently and said that he expected the Cuala man to return to the reckoning for the decider having taken a break to deal with exams. He is a probable starter if that is the case.

Will the Dubs revert James McCarthy to right-half like they did in the second half of the March meeting? Again, one would think so, with John Small a unit at centre-back and Lee Gannon moving out to left-half.

Brian Fenton will be at midfield, more than likely alongside Tom Lahiff, albeit the latter only came in as a sub in the National League match.

Up front, Ciarán Kilkenny and Con O’Callaghan may form the central axis of the attack, with Paul Mannion in the corner and Colm Basquel, who did damage off the wing in the teams’ last encounter, also featuring.

Then, it’s a case of two from Ross McGarry, Seán Bugler, Cormac Costello and Paddy Small.

In terms of how Harte approaches the various opponents, you would imagine the defence is fairly set-in-stone. James Califf behind Daniel Corcoran, Peter Lynch and Donal McKenny, who will have Leonard Grey, Niall Sharkey and Conall McKeever ahead in the half-back line.

Tommy Durnin and Conor Early are the cast-iron midfield partnership and it is expected that Early, now a clubmate of Farrell in Na Fianna, will assume responsibility for nullifying Fenton’s influence over proceedings.

In the forwards, Ciarán Downey should tog out on the 40, Conor Grimes on the left wing and Mulroy at full-forward. But contenders for the other three voids are varying. Liam Jackson was excellent against the Dubs the last day and scored a fine goal while also playing a major role in Conall McKeever’s big chance in the first half, which hit the upright.

After doing well when introduced against both Westmeath and Offaly, he may finally get his first start of the championship season, leaving Dylan McKeown, Ciarán Keenan, Ryan Burns, Dáire McConnon, Paul Mathews, Craig Lennon, who is the prototype impact sub, and Conal McCaul to vie for the remaining attacking berths.

You would have to favour McKeown in a corner despite his inexperience at this level and for his physicality, Mathews may get the nod as well, but it is clear that Harte has a depth of options and that makes planning, from Dublin’s perspective, somewhat troublesome.

LOUTH: James Califf; Daniel Corcoran, Peter Lynch, Donal McKenny; Leonard Grey, Niall Sharkey, Conall McKeever; Tommy Durnin, Conor Early; Paul Mathews, Ciarán Downey, Conor Grimes; Liam Jackson, Sam Mulroy, Dylan McKeown.

DUBLIN: Stephen Cluxton; Dáire Newcombe, David Byrne, Mick Fitzsimons; James McCarthy, John Small, Lee Gannon; Brian Fenton, Tom Lahiff; Colm Basquel, Ciarán Kilkenny, Seán Buglar; Paul Mannion, Con O’Callaghan, Cormac Costello.