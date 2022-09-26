Long live the ‘he did nothing else’ free-takers of Louth GAA

Inscribed in one of the many blue notebooks mounting up on our sportsdesk is a full and comprehensive list containing every scorer in this season’s Louth club championships. Everybody from the prolific marksmen to the one-hit wonders.

The book in question happened to be in your writer’s hand when the hotshots topic arose in a conversation before one of the matches held recently at Clan na Gael Park. Having informed the interested parties of who was top of the standings in each grade, there was an air of dismissiveness to the figures under scrutiny.

"How many of them were frees?” was a recurrent question. It was a query that I had no answer to for several reasons. Considering there are, in the large, no double-headers any more and that, therefore, it is simply impossible to have a dedicated representative at every championship match, some reports don’t always contain the gritty detail of frees, 45s or marks scored.

And it’s not as if points accrued from dead balls are worth any less than their ‘from play’ peers. So a player’s tally shouldn’t be discredited because they’re a free-taker, although it’s normal for the ‘what did he do from play?’ line to be thrown into a conversation in this context.

An acquaintance who dabbles in statistics made an interesting observation recently – roughly 40pc of shots taken from play result in a score, whereas the success rate is over 70pc from frees. Ultimately, when you foul, you’re giving the opposition’s most accurate kicker the chance to register unopposed.

Then, how many times have you heard the ‘had they got a free-taker...’ narrative trotted out after a game where a team lost because they didn’t take their chances from dead balls?

So why are people so quick to question the merit of a free-inflated scoring total when, ultimately, they are scores earned by good play that saw the opposition feel compelled to halt the attack by means beyond what is permitted in the rulebook? Having a specialist free-taker isn’t something to be ashamed of or be criticised for having. Not having one merely reduces your chances of winning tight games, especially those of a championship nature.

Dublin won at least two All-Irelands because they had Dean Rock, an unflappable kicker from the ground. Cillian O’Connor had the same opportunities for Mayo in decisive moments but wasn’t so reliable. Had he taken his chances, he would likely have won footballer of the year at least once and the Connacht county’s divorce from Sam Maguire would have been ended… I’d have another uncle if my auntie had…

Had Dundalk Young Irelands been clinical from the frees-in they were awarded versus St Kevin’s in the intermediate quarter-final clash, instead of three different shooters blazing off target on a combined four occasions, it could well be them who are looking forward to a decider date as opposed to the Phillipstown natives.

What has often set Naomh Máirtín’s Sam Mulroy apart domestically is his ability to convert frees from varying angles, ranges and degrees of difficulty. So accustomed we have become to the Louth captain leisurely stroking over the top that his three wides against St Patrick’s were the talk of Castlebellingham during the recent quarter-final tie.

And yet for as much as Mulroy fell below his typically high standards on the afternoon, he was still the Jocks’ match-winner, scoring the game’s only goal with his team in arrears coming up to half-time and then pointing a minute from the end to nudge Fergal Reel’s outfit into an ultimately unassailable two-point advantage.

Given the pressure they’re used to dealing with, when it's just them, the ball and the goals in the equation, free-takers can often be like Mulroy in that their seemingly minimal input from play can often be the major scale-tipper.

One is inclined to think of Cooley Kickhams’ Cian Connor in this regard. The teenager was a free-taker of some distinction on Kickhams’ way to last season’s intermediate showpiece and was accurate in the semi-final win over Kilkerley Emmets. However, his most piercing contribution on that wettest of nights was from play as he coolly slotted over the winning point deep in added-time. There’s probably nobody else you would want in a position like that than your place-kicker, somebody who is used to dealing with the pressure and adept at finding the target when it matters most.

Long live the ‘he did nothing else’ free-taker.