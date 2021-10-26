Long-awaited Intermediate success is worth the wait for St Fechin’s

St Fechin’s 1-11

Cooley Kickhams 1-9

Considering all the recent final baggage Cooley Kickhams and St. Fechins lugged into this IFC decider, it was always bound to go right to the wire.

Having led from the off, Fechins were forced to dig deep to quell the Cooley rally and then hold their nerve even further and do something this side has failed to do in two recent finals losses in 2014 and 2018. Seize the initiative enough to win the Seamus Flood Cup.

The Beaulieu based side certainly weren’t going to be handed the Cup by a defiant Kickhams outfit, so up stood Ryan Walsh to provide the matching winning flick from Niall McDonnell’s booming kick out into the path of Bevan Duffy.

Duffy raced onto the ball and drove into the heart of the Cooley rearguard to set up his trusty lieutenant down the years Ronan Holcroft to fire over the lead score. Substitutes Brian Devlin and Harry Haughney quickly combined to score, ensuring victory would be Fechin’s, and not the heartache with which they have become so accustomed over the past decade.

The day simply belonged to St.Fechins. Eugene Judge and his backroom team got their match ups right at the back. Seán Kerrisk in particular was exceptional in possession and also in limiting the highly influential Aoghan McGuinness for Cooley Kickhams.

With that early advantage at the back, up front Niall Devlin opened the scoring and Joe Corrigan once again gave his side another bright start to a championship game this season. Conor Haugney then found the back of the net to open up a 1-2 to 0-2 gap after Enda O’Neill and lively Patrick Johnston levelled.

Captain Haughney didn’t hesitate when others did under Joe Corrigan’s searching free kick. The ball hopped off goalkeeper Sean Hayes and Haughney collected the rebound and ran past Hayes to blast to the net.

Haughney would go off soon shortly after but even that misfortune worked out in the Fechins favour. In came talisman Ronan Holcroft to the corner, but the positional move of Ryan Walsh out to the wing would prove significant down the stretch.

Cooley have shown real resilience all year in getting to the showcase and Johnston would respond with a point before Micheal Carron found the net in the 23rd minute after some excellent build up play by Gerry Malone.

With Fechins continuing to give possession away, Cooley were wasteful and rued that missed opportunity further when Holcroft notched a free. Bevan Duffy then set up his brother Eoghan to make it 1-6 to 1-3 at half time in their favour.

The sea siders were completely dominant upon the resumption Paul Mathews claimed numerous kick outs in that third quarter of the game. Niall Devlin landed a brace but the wides were continuing to rise and when both Duffy’s missed glorious goal chances you felt the Fechins supporters nerves jangling.

That unease didn’t dissolve and it got even worse when Brian White curled over a gorgeous point to ignite four unanswered scores for Gary Thornton’s side. Cian Connor (two) and Enda O’Neill combined to make it a one point game thanks to the impact of Michael Rafferty off the bench in setting up both youngsters.

Niall Devlin was Fechins pressure reliever all afternoon and when he pointed his fifth score of the final he finally broke Cooley’s momentum while kicking a badly needed score for his own side.

Cooley would not relent however and Connor showed his worth that exceeded his years on the football pitch with a glorious free just ahead of substitute Rafferty who looked to have swung the game in his side’s way.

Walsh who had become a constant source of possession on the wind from dropping kick outs however had other ideas and with that, Fechin’s are Intermediate champions.

ST. FECHINS: Niall McDonnell; Sean Kerrisk, Niall McCabe, Danny Burnell; Jamie McDonnell, David Collier, Adam O’Neill; Bevan Duffy, Paul Mathews; Conor Haughney 1-0, Colm O’Neill, Joseph Corrigan 0-1(1f), Ryan Walsh 0-1(1f), Eoghan Duffy 0-1, Niall Devlin 0-5. Subs: Ronan Holcroft 0-2 (1f) for Conor Haughney (17), Harry Haughney 0-1 for Colm O’Neill (45), Padraic O’Donohoe for E Duffy (47), Matthew Flanagan for McDonnell (58), Brian Devlin for Matthews (60).

COOLEY KICKHAMS: Sean Hayes; Luke White, Eoin McDaid, Ronan McBride; Gerry Malone, Darren Marks, James O’Reilly; Peter Thornton, Brian White 0-1; Cian Connor 0-3 (2f), Fearghal Malone, Enda O’Neill 0-2; Michael Carron 1-0, Patrick Johnson 0-2, Aoghan McGuinness. Subs: Michael Rafferty 0-1 for McGuinness (47), Richard Brennan for Carron (50), Patrick Sheelan for O’Neill (53), MJ Hanlon for O’Reilly (56).

REF: DJ McArdle (St. Brides)